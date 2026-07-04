Cringe Over Country: MI Senate Hopeful El-Sayed’s July 4th Post Hijacked by Taylor Swift Wedding Vibes

The fake Doctor running for the Senate in Michigan can't decide if he should celebrate America's Independence or Taylor Swift's wedding weekend.

It seems like he only pretended to choose the birthday of America because he happens to be running for the Senate right now.

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Happy Taylor wedding…err, July 4th weekend! pic.twitter.com/1s1blnoY4P — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) July 4, 2026

This guy wants to go to the Senate and represent Michigan. That's scary.

That's a great question.

Zohran’s video team has 24 hours to respond. https://t.co/D8OSiaczoS — alex bronzini-vender (@alexbronzini) July 4, 2026

Please don't. One dude who hates America dancing is more than enough.

Today's Democrats can't do any better. This is the best they got.

This communist cares more about Swift than America. https://t.co/s8xCuqn8Pl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 4, 2026

Not to be the friend that’s too woke but mcmorrow or Stevens would be getting lit up incessantly for these videos https://t.co/7Wi2M86YDJ — neoliberal_hack 🌐 (@neoliberal_hack) July 4, 2026

As they should! This guy should be as well, but people are afraid of mocking Muslims.

Type of s**t 5’8” men do to get attention https://t.co/fSKnM597Dt — MSU College Republicans (@MSUCR) July 4, 2026

He has short man syndrome.

Ooof! He just might be more mendacious and shameless than Mamdani and that’s saying something. https://t.co/AQxZrbCy8R — Tiff4Mahogany_44 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 NATO MEMBER (@tiff4mahogany) July 4, 2026

Abdul Consultant: we’re having a rough few days - the “Israel doesn’t have a right to exist” clip is NOT playing well. The “defund the police” clip was bad too. And on top of that, everyone thinks you hate women … because you clearly do.



Abdul: Say no more… https://t.co/o5VLnRpfGC — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 4, 2026

That'll fix it.

i’m supporting him but is it just me who can’t bring myself to like this?



like it’s too cringey 💀 https://t.co/xOGSMXrpEh — ed 🇺🇸 (@ed_dems) July 4, 2026

Also, stop supporting him. That's very cringe behavior.

Can’t help but think of this when I see Abdul trying to dance https://t.co/SS5CTFR4KY pic.twitter.com/u9UGMl3wW2 — Bernadette Breslin (@bernbreslin_) July 4, 2026

Libs are weirdos.

This is giving off Queers for Palestine vibes. https://t.co/DZeAzGXDI6 — Justin (@JustinUSA) July 4, 2026

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Cringe and fat is not the way to go. He’s barely able to move that waist 😭😂 https://t.co/uX9YfUYOVp — Mired in Mayhem (@DCgayLeo) July 4, 2026

That's the pot calling the kettle black though, seriously.

Ew not only is he cringe af he can’t even post a patriotic message https://t.co/ZuKZ3RCPtT — Big Judith Energy (@beeschoolbonds) July 4, 2026

Um, he hates America.

Are you having a manic episode https://t.co/lAWRtmq7Ao — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) July 4, 2026

The whole Democrat Party is.

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