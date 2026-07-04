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Cringe Over Country: MI Senate Hopeful El-Sayed’s July 4th Post Hijacked by Taylor Swift Wedding Vibes

justmindy
justmindy | 2:38 PM on July 04, 2026
Grok

The fake Doctor running for the Senate in Michigan can't decide if he should celebrate America's Independence or Taylor Swift's wedding weekend.

It seems like he only pretended to choose the birthday of America because he happens to be running for the Senate right now. 

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This guy wants to go to the Senate and represent Michigan. That's scary.

That's a great question.

Please don't. One dude who hates America dancing is more than enough.

Today's Democrats can't do any better. This is the best they got. 

As they should! This guy should be as well, but people are afraid of mocking Muslims.

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He has short man syndrome. 

That'll fix it. 

Also, stop supporting him. That's very cringe behavior.

Libs are weirdos.

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That's the pot calling the kettle black though, seriously. 

Um, he hates America. 

The whole Democrat Party is.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN SENATE TAYLOR SWIFT

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