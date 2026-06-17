'They’re Terrible People Who Don’t Love America' — JD Vance Goes Nuclear on Congressional Democrats

JD Vance summed up the issues with today's Democrats so perfectly on Gutfeld last night.

"What really does bother me is that they don't show gratitude for the United States of America."



VP JD Vance blasted Democrats serving in public office during an appearance on @Gutfeldfox, arguing that too many spend their time criticizing the country rather than appreciating… pic.twitter.com/s2GtSwWUCB — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 17, 2026

Advertisement

Where's the lie?

Vance: It doesn’t both me that Democrats disagree with our policies. It bothers me that they are just terrible people, so many of them. But what really does bother me is that they don't show gratitude for the United States. If you don't feel grateful to live here, what are you… pic.twitter.com/vYDFHx9cl6 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2026

Democrats used to love this country. Republicans and Democrats differed on ideas and policies, but everyone loved the country. Today's elected Democrats literally hate America and it's sickening. Why run for office in a country you loathe?

No one has ever demanded more gratitude but done less to deserve it than JD Vance https://t.co/9xkpQxyx4j — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 17, 2026

Of course, a dumb Obama Bro had to weigh in. Maybe he should take a look at his old boss and his wife for that matter. They both openly despised America, but think they deserve everlasting adulation for existing.

The Republican Party and Fox together complain and whine about America more than anyone else in modern history. https://t.co/YJLVaJTLQW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 17, 2026

Mehdi Hasan has made a career of complaining about America. These people have zero self-awareness.

Pretty sure Mehdi whines about America (and especially Israel!) far more than just about anyone else. — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) June 17, 2026

This is the same guy who admitted that he pushed the lie about Haitians eating cats because that’s the only way to get the media to care about the people of Springfield, Ohio. So he’s got some nerve calling anybody else terrible.



He also wasn’t talking this way when he was on… https://t.co/bcNeAtai4q — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 17, 2026

She's literally making Vance's point.

Says the parasite that failed as a sports analyst after being propped up and gifted every opportunity to succeed. Now bounces around liberal networks as the new Joy Reid pushing a race narrative on literally everything she can attach it to and riding it as far as it’ll go — Scott Eargle (@the1andonly_SE) June 17, 2026

Jemele is a talentless hack. The only reason she makes a living is racial animus.

It wasn't a lie. Unless you're calling the dozens of citizens that called 911 and went to city council meetings liars? — B S K (@BrandonStockK1) June 17, 2026

America is a nation built on genocide and slave labor. Telling people they should “be thankful” is ridiculous. https://t.co/yMof9GyJob — Dr. Allison Wiltz (@queenie4rmnola) June 17, 2026

This is why he calls elected Democrats horrible people. They say nonsense like this.

Advertisement

In the Bay Area I’ve had people tell me they wouldn’t be caught dead hanging an American flag in front of their house. Theres actually something to this, even if liberals wont admit it https://t.co/uMsRNaCtG8 — Evan Barker (@evanwch) June 17, 2026

That’s how you win over an electorate, by hating half of America.



A man so entangled with oligarchs, hostile to Ukraine, and increasingly dismissive of Europe, yet somehow claims to be “America First.” — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) June 17, 2026

Vance said 'Congressional Democrats' are terrible people, not Democrat voters. Take a look at the people Democrats have elected recently to Congress: Omar, Tlaib, AOC, and the list goes on and on. They are terrible people.

The problem is the left only sees opportunities in grandstanding…not in building or filling the grandstands. — Mooseterful (@Mooseterful) June 17, 2026

Well said.