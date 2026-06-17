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'They’re Terrible People Who Don’t Love America' — JD Vance Goes Nuclear on Congressional Democrats

justmindy
justmindy | 11:00 AM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

JD Vance summed up the issues with today's Democrats so perfectly on Gutfeld last night.

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Where's the lie?

Democrats used to love this country. Republicans and Democrats differed on ideas and policies, but everyone loved the country. Today's elected Democrats literally hate America and it's sickening. Why run for office in a country you loathe?

Of course, a dumb Obama Bro had to weigh in. Maybe he should take a look at his old boss and his wife for that matter. They both openly despised America, but think they deserve everlasting adulation for existing. 

Mehdi Hasan has made a career of complaining about America. These people have zero self-awareness.

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She's literally making Vance's point.

Jemele is a talentless hack. The only reason she makes a living is racial animus. 

This is why he calls elected Democrats horrible people. They say nonsense like this.

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Vance said 'Congressional Democrats' are terrible people, not Democrat voters. Take a look at the people Democrats have elected recently to Congress: Omar, Tlaib, AOC, and the list goes on and on. They are terrible people.

Well said.

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS JD VANCE USA

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