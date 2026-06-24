Portland Psycho Mom Skips Child's Graduation to LARP as Parking Lot ICE Vigilante

If the elections in New York last night didn't prove to you the Left has gone full on neurotic psycho pants, this lady will.

This liberal woman from Portland, ME, claims she couldn’t enjoy her child’s graduation because… WAIT FOR IT… she had to go outside to patrol the parking lot for ICE vehicles that might be there to detain illegals.



I have no words left for how mentally damaged these people are! pic.twitter.com/ODBABgJLs1 — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) June 22, 2026

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She goes to this event, a very important milestone in her kid's life and rather than watch this event, she decides to patrol the parking lot for ICE the whole time.

I think the hair dyes are affecting these morons brains! https://t.co/OxGVwWNfXl — K.S. Griffith (@kdgt) June 23, 2026

This might actually be a legitimate theory because they ALWAYS have some wild color of hair. Usually, it's blue or green though.

OMG woman?, it sucks to be you!

You're a nervous wreck.



Trump said to open back up the closed mental institutions and I believe him!!! https://t.co/R4ioMk1vvt — Baxter-loves-Jesus (@BaxterB07280987) June 24, 2026

It has to be hell living in her brain.

“I couldn’t attend my daughter’s graduation because I had to stare at federal officers” https://t.co/IjtKNumzZd pic.twitter.com/MASD7nc4oe — AnMLGCat (@AnMLGCat) June 23, 2026

Who it appears were not even there.

So accurate.

My hero, NOT!!!

Ruin your child's day, because you are a sick, moron, lolz!!! (PS - She?) https://t.co/D5mltHBIUb — Gary J. Woroschisnki (@TweetHandleGJW) June 24, 2026

Then, this woman will wonder why her kids wants nothing to do with her one day.

TDS is a mental disorder that affects people like this. Can you imagine behaving like this at your child’s school graduation?!? Priorities, you low IQ brainwashed person. By the way, Trump is still your President? 🫡🇺🇸💪 https://t.co/7kUc0DAFRe pic.twitter.com/iSV8V7tqi6 — Clyde H Dervishi (@clydehd) June 23, 2026

These people are sick in the head. https://t.co/VFJWi1wxlV — The_Clampdown (@TheClampdown) June 23, 2026

They need intensive help.

The hair color, glasses and DERANGED look in her face says it all!

Libtard! https://t.co/l786AxYM7M — bizarro (@sanitybackpls) June 24, 2026

They always have the 'look'. Also, the crazy eyes.

Hey, look. It's an insane female leftardian playing the part of a white savior, willing to jump on an imaginary grenade to save brown people.



This sense of imagineered heroism in play here is truly something to see. https://t.co/Qfq70ntJLQ — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 23, 2026

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I doubt anyone at the graduation was worried about ICE https://t.co/gfbFKYI0Kz — Diane Weber Bederman (@dianebederman) June 23, 2026

Only this crazy nut.

Trump winning broke all these people. Their outlet, vandalize Teslas and take it out on ICE. https://t.co/EPFOtiiEBa — EG Arnold (@EGArnold) June 23, 2026

She’s crazy like so many other woke crazies are. https://t.co/SRtKS1vwnx — Jordan, President Trump supporter, MAGA Patriot (@JordanBrace8) June 23, 2026

They're all crazy.

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