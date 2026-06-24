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Portland Psycho Mom Skips Child's Graduation to LARP as Parking Lot ICE Vigilante

justmindy
justmindy | 11:25 AM on June 24, 2026
Meme

If the elections in New York last night didn't prove to you the Left has gone full on neurotic psycho pants, this lady will. 

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She goes to this event, a very important milestone in her kid's life and rather than watch this event, she decides to patrol the parking lot for ICE the whole time. 

This might actually be a legitimate theory because they ALWAYS have some wild color of hair. Usually, it's blue or green though.

It has to be hell living in her brain.

Who it appears were not even there.

So accurate.

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Then, this woman will wonder why her kids wants nothing to do with her one day. 

They need intensive help.

They always have the 'look'. Also, the crazy eyes. 

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Only this crazy nut. 

They're all crazy. 

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Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MENTAL HEALTH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WOKE

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