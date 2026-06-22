Lance Twiggs, Tyler Robinson’s Trans Partner, Now in TX and Seeking Witness Protection After Kirk Murder

Fox News is reporting the trans 'lover' of the monster who killed Charlie Kirk is now living in Texas and may seek to go into witness protection.

Shortly after Charlie Kirk was assassinated last September, federal and local sources told me that Lance Twiggs wanted to immediately disappear from the public eye and got ‘very far away’ from St. George, Utah where Twiggs and Robinson were described as live-in lovers.



Today we… — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 22, 2026

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“… federal and local sources told me that Lance Twiggs wanted to immediately disappear from the public eye and got ‘very far away’ from St. George” https://t.co/jwE8htTl2c — JaneDoeUKnow (@MsJaneDoeUKnow) June 22, 2026

That makes sense, There were many righteously angry people after the death of Charlie.

Translation: Twiggs is going to testify against Robinson. Yet because candace and her crazy squad are convinced Jews and Kirk's wife are behind his death, they need to keep Twiggs safe to testify. https://t.co/2KFrS23vm4 — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) June 22, 2026

Also, this. There are people who listen to crazy podcasters convinced this is some international conspiracy and would harass Twiggs to no end.

He was photographed at a gas station in Texas a month or so ago, hardly looked like himself don’t ask me how these fools found him but they did. — LoriZH (@LoriZH57) June 22, 2026

He has probably intentionally changed his looks. It's so hard to hide out in the age of everyone having cameras in their hands.

What they are doing to Charlie Kirk’s family is one of the most evil things I have ever seen in my life. — Phiophill (@Phiophills) June 22, 2026

As well as making it very difficult to get justice for his murder.

The US Marshals will have a great time inventing a new identity for Twiggs. — Octavian (@richtrue10) June 22, 2026

He'll probably be a girl, eventually. Well, not a girl actually, but he'll get surgery to not have his man parts any longer.

👀👀 Why would Twiggs seek witness protection if he didn't believe Tyler did it....🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — 2YetWins (@2YetWins) June 22, 2026

Twiggs is cooperating. — General Soreness (@PangaMan5) June 22, 2026

That's a good decision on his part.

In the Charlie Kirk murder trial, Utah Judge Graf just ruled that Lance Twiggs -- the former live-in trans lover of Kirk's alleged killer Tyler Robinson -- can not be compelled to testify in-person at next month's highly anticipated Prelim hearing. Robinson's defense wanted… — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 22, 2026

Also, the Judge ruled Twiggs can't be forced to testify in-person at the next hearing.

So now we're extending spousal rights not to testify to significant others? If that precedent is set, wouldn't it stand to reason that defendants could easily abuse it, giving the right not to testify to anyone they claim is their significant other? — Tin Jay (@tin_jay_) June 22, 2026

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This is not entirely true. He's considered an out-of-state witness now so that is why he doesn't have to testify in-person. He can be compelled to testify at the actual trial.

Twiggs can testify Judge ruled he doesn't have to appear in person I believe — DeadbeatPrincessParody (@BadMomBree) June 22, 2026

This is just for the preliminary hearing, meant to determine probable cause. They can cross-examine during the trial. — Amanda J (@AmandaJ4Freedom) June 22, 2026

Time will tell.