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Lance Twiggs, Tyler Robinson’s Trans Partner, Now in TX and Seeking Witness Protection After Kirk Murder

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on June 22, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

Fox News is reporting the trans 'lover' of the monster who killed Charlie Kirk is now living in Texas and may seek to go into witness protection.

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That makes sense, There were many righteously angry people after the death of Charlie.

Also, this. There are people who listen to crazy podcasters convinced this is some international conspiracy and would harass Twiggs to no end.

He has probably intentionally changed his looks. It's so hard to hide out in the age of everyone having cameras in their hands. 

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As well as making it very difficult to get justice for his murder.

He'll probably be a girl, eventually. Well, not a girl actually, but he'll get surgery to not have his man parts any longer.

That's a good decision on his part. 

Also, the Judge ruled Twiggs can't be forced to testify in-person at the next hearing.

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This is not entirely true. He's considered an out-of-state witness now so that is why he doesn't have to testify in-person. He can be compelled to testify at the actual trial. 

Time will tell. 

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CRIME FOX NEWS TEXAS TRANSGENDER

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