Ruben Gallego’s Sweet Deal: Campaign Cash for Super Bowl Trips, Disney Vacations & Family Babysitting

Ruben Gallego, former bestie of Eric Swalwell who quickly turned publicly on him when the going got tough, is getting a bit of exposure of his own lately.

SCOOP: Sen. Ruben Gallego repeatedly used campaign cash to fund luxury outings with his wife and to care for his children since launching his campaign for Senate in 2023, including attending the Super Bowl using a joint campaign account with Eric Swalwell.https://t.co/Osq33JrHr5 — Irie Sentner (@iriesentner) June 21, 2026

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Also, he didn't mind using Swalwell's money even after throwing him under the bus. What a pal!

The Arizona Democrat has used his leadership PAC to fund recent trips to Miami, Chicago, Disneyland and Disney World with his family. Gallego has tapped that PAC and his main campaign committee for more than $18,000 in reimbursements for child care since 2019 — including $400 to his wife’s mother for babysitting. And Federal Election Commission records show that on one such occasion, Gallego used a joint campaign account with disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell to attend the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona with his wife, Sydney. Federal lawmakers can legally use campaign committee funds for travel, food, events and even child care, as long as those funds are not for “personal use,” meaning they may not cover activities that would exist irrespective of the campaign, according to the FEC. Leadership PACs are not even beholden to that “personal use” rule, meaning lawmakers have broad latitude to use the money they raise as long as it has some fundraising function. Ruben Gallego has leaned into that leeway, with his three children, Sydney Gallego, her mother and their full-time au pair frequently joining the senator on donors’ dime, according to the person, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the situation.

Apparently, Gallego believed he needed to attend Super Bowls and Disneyworld in order to win an election. Also, his wife really doesn't enjoy watching their kids.

Drip drip drip https://t.co/YzjaTEFtgM — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) June 21, 2026

The DNC made him knife his Eskimo brother Swalwell in the back and still decided to send him out on the ice floe.



Sad! https://t.co/ZKrpdzJJJm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 21, 2026

Sounds like his wife might have to take care of her own kids soon.

You mean to tell me Eric Swalwell’s best friend is also a corrupt creep using his office for nefarious ends?



It’s always the ones you least expect. https://t.co/iRetOPzq5e — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 21, 2026

Everyone hide your shocked face.

No shocker here!



People came after me for $800 of Botox!

Made up I spend money on only fans when



it was a $8 charge from a staffer with the campaign card.



Said I used money at Hermes and Ferragamo when in fact they were gifts for the members of the GOP steering committee,… https://t.co/QcFcgfsLjL — George Santos (@Georgesantos) June 21, 2026

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George Santos just wants the rules to apply equally. No one can blame him for that.

Bates is going to be busy, apparently.

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