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Ruben Gallego’s Sweet Deal: Campaign Cash for Super Bowl Trips, Disney Vacations & Family Babysitting

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on June 21, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Ruben Gallego, former bestie of Eric Swalwell who quickly turned publicly on him when the going got tough, is getting a bit of exposure of his own lately. 

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Also, he didn't mind using Swalwell's money even after throwing him under the bus. What a pal!

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Apparently, Gallego believed he needed to attend Super Bowls and Disneyworld in order to win an election. Also, his wife really doesn't enjoy watching their kids. 

Sounds like his wife might have to take care of her own kids soon. 

Everyone hide your shocked face. 

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George Santos just wants the rules to apply equally. No one can blame him for that. 

Bates is going to be busy, apparently. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DNC ERIC SWALWELL RUBEN GALLEGO SENATE

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