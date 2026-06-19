Knicks Fan Takes 'Steal City' Literally: Hauls Off Official Parade Trash Can

Welp, New Yorkers are going to behave like New Yorkers.

She saw a Knicks-colored trash can and decided it belonged in her living room. pic.twitter.com/5h5uMa1Vdr — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) June 19, 2026

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To be fair, for home use, a can that size would only have to be taken out once a week maybe. Ew.

I mean I get it, butch lesbians aren’t allowed to do arts and crafts because it violates the masculine gender norms they’re clownishly trying to evoke, so it’s not like she can make her own. https://t.co/iXfGItnM2U — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 19, 2026

A little blue and orange spray paint for the win.

She thought it was a cereal bowl and was irate at the use of it as a trash can https://t.co/LJDGhTZu3j — Pub (@PubWanghaf) June 19, 2026





I got very mean things to say https://t.co/M2gHgYTlzc — Gz🦂 (@MayaaaaGz) June 19, 2026

Sometimes, it's best to just be quiet.

"this will look great in the lesbcave" https://t.co/aDeMinwFyw — 𝖕𝖚𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖉 𝖘𝖑𝖎𝖒𝖊 🩸 (@bionic_ooze) June 19, 2026

Fair enough.

These people never deserved a hero like Eric Adams https://t.co/1kEqwycsuN — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) June 19, 2026

Bless his heart.

I don’t know the exact moment our society stopped, in real time, calling out dreadful people doing dreadful things, but when it stopped, it’s been a downward spiral since. https://t.co/il1ViX3ksr — Greg Brady (@gregbradyx) June 19, 2026

Imagine not living in New York https://t.co/JI4ReksvRj — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 19, 2026

Living there is a nightmare.

These people are truly bizarre. It’s gotta be the city fumes. Get em some fresh air 😭😭 https://t.co/RIgb7R5Cz0 — ☘️Jennifer M☘️ (@Jennife55216657) June 19, 2026

It's all the high taxes and rats running around.

this should be a crime… people that don’t care about earth shouldn’t be living on it. https://t.co/yDMYZvDK44 — 𝒟˚🎀༘⋆࿔ (@dajdadondada) June 19, 2026

She just left all that trash for some hourly worker to clean up.

Pretend voting matters for a sec .. pretend the system, elections are completely legit. This things vote counts the same as somebody well educated w/ a doctorates degree .. what a disgrace https://t.co/oXrmmwW24m — End 201 (@endtwozerouno) June 19, 2026

To be fair, there are a whole bunch of people with doctorates who are also menaces to society.

The DSNY Knicks garbage cans everyone wanted to steal from the parade route is being sold in home waste basket size and as a pen holder.



I hate how Im always stuck between capitalism bad and capitalism gives me whatever junk my heart desires. Yall won me over #NYKnicks #iloveny pic.twitter.com/avnZKYK4jH — Dr. La Shawn M. Paul, DSW, LCSW-R (@TheSWDiva) June 19, 2026

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Or you can steal it for free.

She was stopped by the police 100 yards away and while under questioning admitted she needed a lunch pail big enough to suit her appetite. pic.twitter.com/tNpn3csvit — LCL1966 (@LCLChicago1966) June 19, 2026

A new twist on brown bagging it.

She (sorry to assume pronouns, but it is what it is) apparently made it home with her souvenir.

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