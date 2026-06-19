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Knicks Fan Takes 'Steal City' Literally: Hauls Off Official Parade Trash Can

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on June 19, 2026
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Welp, New Yorkers are going to behave like New Yorkers.

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To be fair, for home use, a can that size would only have to be taken out once a week maybe. Ew.

A little blue and orange spray paint for the win.


Sometimes, it's best to just be quiet.

Fair enough.

Bless his heart. 

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Living there is a nightmare.

It's all the high taxes and rats running around. 

She just left all that trash for some hourly worker to clean up.

To be fair, there are a whole bunch of people with doctorates who are also menaces to society. 

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Or you can steal it for free. 

A new twist on brown bagging it.

She (sorry to assume pronouns, but it is what it is) apparently made it home with her souvenir. 

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CRIME ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK

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