PA Supreme Court Smacks Down Soros DA Krasner: Needs Adult Supervision Before Freeing...
OUCH! CNN Sinks Gavin Newsom's Spin on Why California's 'First Partner' Is Under...
'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a...
Impeach Cobbler: Scott Jennings Knows What Dems Are Cooking Up for Midterms and...
Chicago Mayor Says Flaming Cross Lit to Protest Trump and Christians Is Reminder...
Swindler’s Tryst: X Users Clamor for SPLC Agent and Neo-Nazi Rom-Com Movie (Based...
JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of...
Hern Replaces Mullin: Trump-Backed Candidate Claims Oklahoma Senate Nomination
Sean Penn to Direct Film About Capitol Police Officer Defending the Capitol on...
Trump’s Man Mike Collins Wins Georgia Senate Nod — Now Comes the Real...
VIP
Forget History, Repeat It: PA House Dems Vote to End School Choice
San Francisco Chronicle: Giants ‘Defaced’ Their Uniforms With Bible Verses
'Your Mom Traded You for Drugs': Viral Leftist Attack on JD Vance’s Family...
LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in Oklahoma, California, DC Mayor, Georg...

No Late Night Waffle House for Iran: Iranian World Cup Team Booted from US Soil Hours After Soccer Match

justmindy
justmindy | 9:18 AM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The United States did not allow Iran to stay overnight in the US after their game, but instead, insisted they immediately return to Mexico. They won't be singing the praises of Waffle House, apparently.

Advertisement

With tensions high between America and Iran, there was probably a very good reason for this decision.

There was no way to know when the United States was picked as a host site, what would be going on in the world. It was an hour plane ride. It stinks, but it's not that big of a deal.

Recommended

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The American government has to protect its citizens first. That's more important than a soccer game.

Most Americans believe there is probably good reason our government made that choice.

Advertisement

They were allowed to play. They weren't allowed to stay overnight. 

That puts things in perspective.

If their leaders behaved better, this wouldn't happen.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

IRAN MEXICO NATIONAL SECURITY SPORTS WORLD CUP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors
Grateful Calvin
PA Supreme Court Smacks Down Soros DA Krasner: Needs Adult Supervision Before Freeing Convicted Killers
justmindy
OUCH! CNN Sinks Gavin Newsom's Spin on Why California's 'First Partner' Is Under Investigation
Doug P.
Impeach Cobbler: Scott Jennings Knows What Dems Are Cooking Up for Midterms and George Conway Proves It
Warren Squire
JK Rowling Has Thoughts on ‘Woman’ Arrested for Pleasuring ‘Herself’ in Front of Nurses
Brett T.
Chicago Mayor Says Flaming Cross Lit to Protest Trump and Christians Is Reminder of Anti-Black Racism
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'A Million Times Worse Than Epstein': New UK 'Groomer' Gang Report Is a Nightmare of Horrors Grateful Calvin
Advertisement