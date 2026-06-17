No Late Night Waffle House for Iran: Iranian World Cup Team Booted from US Soil Hours After Soccer Match

The United States did not allow Iran to stay overnight in the US after their game, but instead, insisted they immediately return to Mexico. They won't be singing the praises of Waffle House, apparently.

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Iran was ordered to leave the U.S. and return to Mexico directly after their first match of the World Cup.



The team had expected to spend the night in California, but was told after their match that everyone must immediately get on a plane for the 140-mile trip back to Tijuana,… pic.twitter.com/5eCQV4DS3Z — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2026

With tensions high between America and Iran, there was probably a very good reason for this decision.

If you are not ready to let the players stay in your country during the tournament, you should not host the football world cup. You can not deny referees and players to be there. It is unsportsmanlike and petty. https://t.co/EWnDFl68fG — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) June 16, 2026

There was no way to know when the United States was picked as a host site, what would be going on in the world. It was an hour plane ride. It stinks, but it's not that big of a deal.

Anyone of those players could secretly be a terrorist given the fact that they are from a country where 98% of males are raised to be terrorists that hate America https://t.co/xKjxLYiVTt — RickyRickston (@RickyRickston) June 17, 2026

The American government has to protect its citizens first. That's more important than a soccer game.

Put your politics aside, how more people are not standing up and saying just very simply on the basis of fair play this is embarrassing and a disgraceful new low for FIFA. https://t.co/gFnXqo1fB4 — Tehran Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) June 17, 2026

Most Americans believe there is probably good reason our government made that choice.

Good…

The terrorist regime’s team is not as oppressed as the 40,000+ people who were murdered on January 8 and 9, and certainly not as oppressed as the two innocent men, Javad Zamani and Abolfazl Saedi, who were executed this morning at dawn in Iran.

F*** them. https://t.co/T1I3qwzbn4 — Sana Ebrahimi Ledene (@__Injaneb96) June 16, 2026

The hosts of international sports events should be equally hospitable to all competitors, including political rivals. During the Cold War, Soviet teams were treated decently. It’s a disgrace to deny Iranian players basic courtesies—and shameful that FIFA is allowing this. https://t.co/hpjnsnqr8S — Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) June 17, 2026

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They were allowed to play. They weren't allowed to stay overnight.

You’re a soccer player getting paid to play soccer, 93 million people in Iran being slaughtered and having had no internet for 100 days are oppressed, not you the regime’s mouthpieces! https://t.co/mEL1228QKz — AbteenVaziri (@AbteenVaziriTX) June 16, 2026

That puts things in perspective.

South Africa spent decades in isolation, and, yet the Iranian regime, which has a much higher kill rate and an unmatched record of human rights abuses, are demanding special treatment in a country the islamists are hell bent on destroying. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/BaKsXLCXze — Mad Duck🦆💨 (@MadDuck68317982) June 17, 2026

If their leaders behaved better, this wouldn't happen.

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