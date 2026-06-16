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Infamous 'Dog' Journalist Nick Kristof Caught Hiding Campaign Donor Ties at NYT

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on June 16, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

It looks like the 'Israel uses rape dogs' journalist is under some scrutiny for not being completely above board. 

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Shocking!

It's almost like Kristof is a dishonest hack.

That's a pretty extensive list.

When Kristof returned to the Times following a scuttled 2021 bid for governor of Oregon, the paper made a promise to readers: Kristof would refrain from writing about the financial supporters of his campaign, or would disclose those connections in his journalism.

But in at least a dozen instances since then, Kristof failed to make those disclosures, referencing former donors like Bill Gates without noting their support. And after an inquiry from Semafor, the Times is reviewing his work.

Kristof has been under particular public scrutiny since the May 11 publication of The Silence that Meets the Rape of Palestinians, a reported piece in which he interviews Palestinians who describe being brutally sexually assaulted by Israeli guards.

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So, Kristof reports positive stories about people he likes and negative stories about people he hates. Interesting. 

It's like he has an agenda and all of his writing is in service to that agenda. That's a problem when he is claims to be unbiased. 

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