Infamous 'Dog' Journalist Nick Kristof Caught Hiding Campaign Donor Ties at NYT

It looks like the 'Israel uses rape dogs' journalist is under some scrutiny for not being completely above board.

The New York Times launched a review of embattled columnist Nick Kristof’s articles after Semafor reported that Kristof “wrote favorably” about a number of prominent individuals who contributed to his failed campaign for Oregon governor without disclosing their contributions. pic.twitter.com/bQp3CD5BJu — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 16, 2026

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Shocking!

Take his word on the rape dogs thing tho. https://t.co/EwhcmPXvJy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2026

It's almost like Kristof is a dishonest hack.

Nick Kristof, already under fire for his libelous "dog rape" story, spent years writing favorably about his own failed gubernatorial campaign donors in the Times, even after the NYT promised he wouldn't:



🔸️ Bill and Melinda French Gates, $100,000. Kristof touted Gates' plan to… pic.twitter.com/zrxwmWO0kD — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 15, 2026

That's a pretty extensive list.

When Kristof returned to the Times following a scuttled 2021 bid for governor of Oregon, the paper made a promise to readers: Kristof would refrain from writing about the financial supporters of his campaign, or would disclose those connections in his journalism. But in at least a dozen instances since then, Kristof failed to make those disclosures, referencing former donors like Bill Gates without noting their support. And after an inquiry from Semafor, the Times is reviewing his work. Kristof has been under particular public scrutiny since the May 11 publication of The Silence that Meets the Rape of Palestinians, a reported piece in which he interviews Palestinians who describe being brutally sexually assaulted by Israeli guards.

So, Kristof reports positive stories about people he likes and negative stories about people he hates. Interesting.

But hey @NickKristof tell us again why your rape dog story is above reproach. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) June 16, 2026

Wait the dog rape story guy cant be trusted? 🚨breaking news🚨 — Dr. Darrell Rovell Esq. (@fenrisL18823) June 16, 2026

It's like he has an agenda and all of his writing is in service to that agenda. That's a problem when he is claims to be unbiased.

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