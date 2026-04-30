Hasan Piker’s Luxury Lenin LARP: $5K Cartier Ring Meets Pristine, Unread Bolshevik Bible

Hasan Piker is such a poser. It would be funny if he wasn't so influential in politics these days.
🚂 🚊 🚆 pic.twitter.com/VwqST1jw1t— hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 30, 2026
He poses with a book by Lenin while wearing a Cartier 'nail' ring. Commies love their 5000 dollar rings.
Lenin in one hand, Cartier on the other. https://t.co/53jls57Yfk pic.twitter.com/dfcF18W0jx— Caт Bee 🪶 (@CatShoshanna) April 30, 2026
His ring would pay the rent for several of his fans. He should sell it and give to the people.
this is something i would have posted on tumblr at 14 hasan u are a grown man 😭😭 https://t.co/NBLYiwxAjY— strawb 🍰🎀 (@darlingstrawbie) April 30, 2026
Most people don't come from families who can afford 5000 dollar rings, though.
completely uncreased spine 😂😂— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 30, 2026
he may have used this book to beat his dog or something but he certainly has never read it https://t.co/d7mwOowq9Z
It's kind of like Lebron when he used to pretend to read before games.
This is reminiscent of the photos of Lebron always reading books at the beginning. https://t.co/bnUT4jECyG pic.twitter.com/EzZsZzL22X— Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) April 30, 2026
“Damn, I wish I could read.” https://t.co/D2SjxORDsy— Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) April 30, 2026
Maybe they can get him the audiobook.
“Take a picture of me pretending to read this book”— Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) April 30, 2026
“Now take a picture of me looking thoughtfully out the window”
Incredible. Even most e-girls aren’t this self-absorbed. https://t.co/vpZR9AeEfh
He's so sassy.
The GOP is sending him via sealed train to Maine to undermine the Democrats https://t.co/sgWkrLsJ6F— Sam Adler-Bell (@SamAdlerBell) April 30, 2026
The Democrats are running a Nazi for Senate in Maine. They're doing a pretty good job of that on their own.
https://t.co/szNXGf2gNz pic.twitter.com/qTpOPLR9Vv— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 30, 2026
https://t.co/yfXt9FpL0j pic.twitter.com/Hy1B76Av03— Flesh Simulator (@fleshsimulator) April 30, 2026
“i’m not a communist” https://t.co/TCgZZevQ4S— Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) April 30, 2026
Oh, he absolutely is.
LARPing communism with the multi-thousand dollar fit on is hilarious. You’ve become a parody of yourself. Congrats. https://t.co/CrmosDap2V— ☀️AliquisNovus☀️ (@PalmyrPar) April 30, 2026
Oh look! "What Is To Be Done" by Vladimir Lenin (1902), the book that launched the Bolshevik model and that was later retooled by Sayyid Qutb into "Milestones" that gives the Islamo-Bolshevik engine to the Muslim Brotherhood. How about that! https://t.co/YDkR8TJBAX— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) April 30, 2026
That makes total sense.
Can't make it up - reading Lenin, $4,000 Cartier ring on his hand, I cannot https://t.co/9IRPlFQmF9— Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) April 30, 2026
Who looks at this and doesn’t just see a desperate poser? https://t.co/WH4y67gKhC— Dave Greene (@GreeneMan6) April 30, 2026
Other desperate losers.
>2 pages in— DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) April 30, 2026
>puts it down
Lmao buddy literally can’t read. https://t.co/8YQFBWpzrH pic.twitter.com/EURC4s4ANr
https://t.co/yBO84vL6i4 pic.twitter.com/JMOU0fGgLL— Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) April 30, 2026
That's perfect.
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