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Hasan Piker’s Luxury Lenin LARP: $5K Cartier Ring Meets Pristine, Unread Bolshevik Bible

justmindy
justmindy | 5:40 PM on April 30, 2026
Twitchy

Hasan Piker is such a poser. It would be funny if he wasn't so influential in politics these days.

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He poses with a book by Lenin while wearing a Cartier 'nail' ring. Commies love their 5000 dollar rings.

His ring would pay the rent for several of his fans. He should sell it and give to the people. 

Most people don't come from families who can afford 5000 dollar rings, though.

It's kind of like Lebron when he used to pretend to read before games.

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Maybe they can get him the audiobook.

He's so sassy.

The Democrats are running a Nazi for Senate in Maine. They're doing a pretty good job of that on their own.

Oh, he absolutely is.

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That makes total sense.

Other desperate losers. 

That's perfect. 

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