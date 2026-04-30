Hasan Piker’s Luxury Lenin LARP: $5K Cartier Ring Meets Pristine, Unread Bolshevik Bible

Hasan Piker is such a poser. It would be funny if he wasn't so influential in politics these days.

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He poses with a book by Lenin while wearing a Cartier 'nail' ring. Commies love their 5000 dollar rings.

Lenin in one hand, Cartier on the other. https://t.co/53jls57Yfk pic.twitter.com/dfcF18W0jx — Caт Bee 🪶 (@CatShoshanna) April 30, 2026

His ring would pay the rent for several of his fans. He should sell it and give to the people.

this is something i would have posted on tumblr at 14 hasan u are a grown man 😭😭 https://t.co/NBLYiwxAjY — strawb 🍰🎀 (@darlingstrawbie) April 30, 2026

Most people don't come from families who can afford 5000 dollar rings, though.

completely uncreased spine 😂😂



he may have used this book to beat his dog or something but he certainly has never read it https://t.co/d7mwOowq9Z — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 30, 2026

It's kind of like Lebron when he used to pretend to read before games.

This is reminiscent of the photos of Lebron always reading books at the beginning. https://t.co/bnUT4jECyG pic.twitter.com/EzZsZzL22X — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) April 30, 2026

“Damn, I wish I could read.” https://t.co/D2SjxORDsy — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) April 30, 2026

Maybe they can get him the audiobook.

“Take a picture of me pretending to read this book”



“Now take a picture of me looking thoughtfully out the window”



Incredible. Even most e-girls aren’t this self-absorbed. https://t.co/vpZR9AeEfh — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) April 30, 2026

He's so sassy.

The GOP is sending him via sealed train to Maine to undermine the Democrats https://t.co/sgWkrLsJ6F — Sam Adler-Bell (@SamAdlerBell) April 30, 2026

The Democrats are running a Nazi for Senate in Maine. They're doing a pretty good job of that on their own.

Oh, he absolutely is.

LARPing communism with the multi-thousand dollar fit on is hilarious. You’ve become a parody of yourself. Congrats. https://t.co/CrmosDap2V — ☀️AliquisNovus☀️ (@PalmyrPar) April 30, 2026

Oh look! "What Is To Be Done" by Vladimir Lenin (1902), the book that launched the Bolshevik model and that was later retooled by Sayyid Qutb into "Milestones" that gives the Islamo-Bolshevik engine to the Muslim Brotherhood. How about that! https://t.co/YDkR8TJBAX — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) April 30, 2026

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That makes total sense.

Can't make it up - reading Lenin, $4,000 Cartier ring on his hand, I cannot https://t.co/9IRPlFQmF9 — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) April 30, 2026

Who looks at this and doesn’t just see a desperate poser? https://t.co/WH4y67gKhC — Dave Greene (@GreeneMan6) April 30, 2026

Other desperate losers.

>2 pages in

>puts it down



Lmao buddy literally can’t read. https://t.co/8YQFBWpzrH pic.twitter.com/EURC4s4ANr — DAKKADAKKA (@DAKKADAKKA1) April 30, 2026

That's perfect.

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