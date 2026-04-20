Tina Fey Cheers SNL’s Brett Kavanaugh Smear: 'It Helped Alleviate Frustration'

So wonderful to hear Tina Fey got such a kick out of skits that were straight up lies meant to ruin a man's life. But Tina got a good guffaw out of it, so it's all good.

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#TinaFey says Matt Damon’s Brett Kavanaugh is one of her favorite #SNL political impressions:



“He came in and just played him so perfectly. It helped alleviate a frustration that many viewers of those hearings had.”https://t.co/KaZ1s3mh2P pic.twitter.com/mMXi9AZtWX — Variety (@Variety) April 19, 2026

The “SNL” icon also listed some of her favorite political impressions on the show: Darrell Hammond as Al Gore, Dana Carvey as George H. W. Bush and Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh. Before explaining why Damon’s take worked, Fey looked out into the crowd and quipped, “Justice Kavanaugh, if you’re here, I don’t understand what this event is. Are we on trial?” Damon’s Kavanaugh debuted in the “SNL” Season 44 premiere in 2018, leading a cold open on the nominee’s Supreme Court hearings opposite Rachel Dratch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar. His explosive performance poked fun at Kavanaugh’s questionable explanations of yearbook jokes widely interpreted as references to lewd sexual exploits and heavy binge drinking. “He came in and just played him so perfectly, it helped alleviate a frustration that many viewers of those hearings had,” Fey said. “It only works if it’s correct.”

The 'frustration' those viewers were feeling was a Republican President choosing a Supreme Court Justice they did not like. That's not a good reason to lie about a man.

Wait to you hear about all the people radicalized over the way Kavanaugh was treated by the media. https://t.co/mIwDTWSg7M — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) April 19, 2026

There were a whole bunch of them.

Now do an impression of somebody with your politics traveling cross country to murder him and his family. https://t.co/6Mk7eJ885Q — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) April 20, 2026

They wouldn't touch that one with a ten-foot pole.

"We tried to ruin your life, we failed, but I'm still rich and famous anyway so I'll say some #Resistance stuff for this audience of trained seals." https://t.co/U0vRkCERp9 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 20, 2026

They made his wife cry and humiliated his kids so they probably belly laughed about that.

“It helped alleviate a frustration that many viewers of those hearings had” is exactly the problem. That’s not what sketch comedy is supposed to do! It’s supposed to be funny! https://t.co/1HZxpAWbPQ — kyle (@Caol_MacCormaic) April 20, 2026

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It's therapy for resistance libs.

And you didn’t dare lampoon Christine Blasey Ford. So much for your assertion that SNL just goes for what’s funny, but it’s not really political. https://t.co/ytNayxLvuc — Bruce Wolf (@BruceWolfChi) April 19, 2026

Yeah, attempts to smear a guy and ruin his life based on total lies for Democrat sport was just hilarious. https://t.co/Hb6Cp3U5zB — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 20, 2026

Idiocy like this has done more to turn people against out of touch, elitist, arrogant, rich celebs than anything else. https://t.co/eAqWM3Ljo2 — grouchy one (@shawn_0707) April 20, 2026

Tina lives in such a bubble she has no idea how that looked and felt to regular people.

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