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Tina Fey Cheers SNL’s Brett Kavanaugh Smear: 'It Helped Alleviate Frustration'

justmindy
justmindy | 4:05 PM on April 20, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

So wonderful to hear Tina Fey got such a kick out of skits that were straight up lies meant to ruin a man's life. But Tina got a good guffaw out of it, so it's all good. 

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The “SNL” icon also listed some of her favorite political impressions on the show: Darrell Hammond as Al Gore, Dana Carvey as George H. W. Bush and Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh. Before explaining why Damon’s take worked, Fey looked out into the crowd and quipped, “Justice Kavanaugh, if you’re here, I don’t understand what this event is. Are we on trial?” 

Damon’s Kavanaugh debuted in the “SNL” Season 44 premiere in 2018, leading a cold open on the nominee’s Supreme Court hearings opposite Rachel Dratch as Sen. Amy Klobuchar. His explosive performance poked fun at Kavanaugh’s questionable explanations of yearbook jokes widely interpreted as references to lewd sexual exploits and heavy binge drinking.

“He came in and just played him so perfectly, it helped alleviate a frustration that many viewers of those hearings had,” Fey said. “It only works if it’s correct.”

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The 'frustration' those viewers were feeling was a Republican President choosing a Supreme Court Justice they did not like. That's not a good reason to lie about a man.

There were a whole bunch of them.

They wouldn't touch that one with a ten-foot pole. 

They made his wife cry and humiliated his kids so they probably belly laughed about that.

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It's therapy for resistance libs.

Tina lives in such a bubble she has no idea how that looked and felt to regular people. 

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SUPREME COURT JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH

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