Michael Moore Still Hates the USA: Praises Iran's 'Greatest Civilization' and Calls America 'Terrorists'

Michael Moore still hates America, part 1,293.

Michael Moore torches US as 'bad guys' in Iran war, hails Middle Eastern nation as 'greatest civilization' in deranged rant https://t.co/6eE8NlYiov pic.twitter.com/o6Vmn43d9Q — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2026

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Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore torched the US as the “bad guys” in the war with Iran – while hailing the Middle Eastern nation as one of the world’s “greatest civilizations” in a deranged online tirade. The documentarian unleashed the frenzied rant on Tuesday, calling President Trump a “terrorist” for threatening a “holocaust” after the commander in chief warned Iran that its “whole civilization” would be wiped out if the nation failed to cut a ceasefire deal to open the Strait of Hormuz and end the six-week conflict. He also accused the US of “meddling” in Iran’s internal affairs for the past seven decades. “Our leaders and our media are stupid enough to keep asking questions like ‘why do they hate us?’ Hate us?! They don’t hate US! WE HATE THEM!” Moore raged on his Substack. “We’re the bad guys! If you didn’t realize that under previous presidents at least Donald Trump has ripped off the mask and shown you who we really are!”

To be fair, Moore is a bad guy, but not the rest of us.

I thought this was a Tucker quote for a second https://t.co/djCY8IZw0T — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 8, 2026

Tomato, To-MAH-to.

Not even four months ago, the regime slaughtered tens of thousands of Iranians who were protesting it. https://t.co/gJAC5AjvKt — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 9, 2026

If there is a Dictator to admire, Michael Moore will admire them.

These folks don’t actually care about democracy or human rights.



If they did, they wouldn’t be stanning for a regime that just slaughtered 35,000 actually peaceful protesters. https://t.co/3cvxerjwV9 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 9, 2026

The circle jerk is complete. https://t.co/1D7PI2gx1S — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) April 8, 2026

Also, Moore is very round and a jerk.

You guys buried the lede: "Michael Moore Still Alive" https://t.co/RVQQmXOiqG — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 9, 2026

Someone should tell him that his “greatest civilization” slaughtered 40,000 of its own citizens last month because they protested. https://t.co/bVq2zIwMsz — Joshua D Phillips (@JoshPhillipsPhD) April 9, 2026

He's happy about it. He isn't a big fan of freedom and stuff.

These people literally love an apocalyptic islamic theocracy more than their own country https://t.co/W7yY72j9Gz — south moon under (@spartinasouth) April 9, 2026

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Michael Moore is a talentless hack https://t.co/5yA2odS3be — Wojak Otto 🇺🇸🦅🗽🍊 (@wojakotto) April 8, 2026

Send Michael COMMIE Moore to Iran! https://t.co/6Ti16eQUxd — Bella (@bellausa17) April 9, 2026

At least if they threw him off a building, he'd bounce.

Why do we never see Greta Thunberg and Michael Moore at the same place and the same time?



Just asking questions here. https://t.co/uHZd0UNaED — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 9, 2026

Maybe Moore ate her?

Moore was always a punk. https://t.co/05qhMX6G97 — deleted_ scenes 🇺🇸 🎞️ (@deleted_scenes1) April 9, 2026

Some things never change.

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