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Michael Moore Still Hates the USA: Praises Iran's 'Greatest Civilization' and Calls America 'Terrorists'

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on April 08, 2026
Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Michael Moore still hates America, part 1,293.

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Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore torched the US as the “bad guys” in the war with Iran – while hailing the Middle Eastern nation as one of the world’s “greatest civilizations” in a deranged online tirade.

The documentarian unleashed the frenzied rant on Tuesday, calling President Trump a “terrorist” for threatening a “holocaust” after the commander in chief warned Iran that its “whole civilization” would be wiped out if the nation failed to cut a ceasefire deal to open the Strait of Hormuz and end the six-week conflict.

He also accused the US of “meddling” in Iran’s internal affairs for the past seven decades.

“Our leaders and our media are stupid enough to keep asking questions like ‘why do they hate us?’ Hate us?! They don’t hate US! WE HATE THEM!” Moore raged on his Substack.

“We’re the bad guys! If you didn’t realize that under previous presidents at least Donald Trump has ripped off the mask and shown you who we really are!”

To be fair, Moore is a bad guy, but not the rest of us.

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Tomato, To-MAH-to.

If there is a Dictator to admire, Michael Moore will admire them.

Also, Moore is very round and a jerk. 

He's happy about it. He isn't a big fan of freedom and stuff.

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At least if they threw him off a building, he'd bounce. 

Maybe Moore ate her? 

Some things never change.

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