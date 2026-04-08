Michael Moore Still Hates the USA: Praises Iran's 'Greatest Civilization' and Calls America 'Terrorists'

Michael Moore still hates America, part 1,293.
Michael Moore torches US as 'bad guys' in Iran war, hails Middle Eastern nation as 'greatest civilization' in deranged rant https://t.co/6eE8NlYiov pic.twitter.com/o6Vmn43d9Q— New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2026
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore torched the US as the “bad guys” in the war with Iran – while hailing the Middle Eastern nation as one of the world’s “greatest civilizations” in a deranged online tirade.
The documentarian unleashed the frenzied rant on Tuesday, calling President Trump a “terrorist” for threatening a “holocaust” after the commander in chief warned Iran that its “whole civilization” would be wiped out if the nation failed to cut a ceasefire deal to open the Strait of Hormuz and end the six-week conflict.
To be fair, Moore is a bad guy, but not the rest of us.
I thought this was a Tucker quote for a second https://t.co/djCY8IZw0T— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 8, 2026
Recommended
Tomato, To-MAH-to.
Not even four months ago, the regime slaughtered tens of thousands of Iranians who were protesting it. https://t.co/gJAC5AjvKt— Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 9, 2026
If there is a Dictator to admire, Michael Moore will admire them.
These folks don’t actually care about democracy or human rights.— Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 9, 2026
If they did, they wouldn’t be stanning for a regime that just slaughtered 35,000 actually peaceful protesters. https://t.co/3cvxerjwV9
The circle jerk is complete. https://t.co/1D7PI2gx1S— Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) April 8, 2026
Also, Moore is very round and a jerk.
You guys buried the lede: "Michael Moore Still Alive" https://t.co/RVQQmXOiqG— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 9, 2026
Someone should tell him that his “greatest civilization” slaughtered 40,000 of its own citizens last month because they protested. https://t.co/bVq2zIwMsz— Joshua D Phillips (@JoshPhillipsPhD) April 9, 2026
He's happy about it. He isn't a big fan of freedom and stuff.
These people literally love an apocalyptic islamic theocracy more than their own country https://t.co/W7yY72j9Gz— south moon under (@spartinasouth) April 9, 2026
Michael Moore is a talentless hack https://t.co/5yA2odS3be— Wojak Otto 🇺🇸🦅🗽🍊 (@wojakotto) April 8, 2026
Send Michael COMMIE Moore to Iran! https://t.co/6Ti16eQUxd— Bella (@bellausa17) April 9, 2026
At least if they threw him off a building, he'd bounce.
Why do we never see Greta Thunberg and Michael Moore at the same place and the same time?— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 9, 2026
Just asking questions here. https://t.co/uHZd0UNaED
Maybe Moore ate her?
Moore was always a punk. https://t.co/05qhMX6G97— deleted_ scenes 🇺🇸 🎞️ (@deleted_scenes1) April 9, 2026
Some things never change.
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