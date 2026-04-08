Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for Illegal's Lawyers

Hopefully, Florida Republicans are paying attention and someone will step up to run against Maria Salazar in the GOP Primary. This woman is off her rocker. Not only is she rude, but she is basically lying about a bill that is absolutely amnesty. There are so many terrible parts of this bill.

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The Dignity Act is mass amnesty and would constitute a terrible betrayal of our voters. — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 7, 2026

Salazar first went after her colleague in Congress who is also a Republican.

READ. THE. BILL. BEFORE. YOU. OPEN. YOUR. MOUTH.



Calling the DIGNITY Act “amnesty” isn’t just wrong. It’s a deliberate distortion and it exposes just how little you know about the bill.



This is enforcement first: zero tolerance for criminals, permanent border security, and… https://t.co/mWYBWEbup0 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 7, 2026

Here's the problem, Maria ... people are reading the bill and it sucks.

He ReAD THe BiLl bEFOre he oPENed hIS moUTh.



Are you 12?



It’s amnesty. End of debate. Lying about it changes nothing. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 8, 2026

Clearly, that is her mental age.

How the HELL can you sit here and try to say giving legal status to anyone who illegally entered our country prior to 2021 is NOT amnesty?



Do you seriously think Americans are this stupid? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 7, 2026

Salazar is a wolf in Republican clothing.

Why aren't you calling it by its actual name the "Dignidad Act" — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2026

“ITS NOT AN AMNESTY”



(proceeds to post a thread admitting that it’s an amnesty and that’s a good thing) https://t.co/WnurNLiLNV — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) April 8, 2026

Here are the facts the voters should know:

The ‘DIGNIDAD Act’ gives legal status to ~12 million illegal aliens, massively increases legal immigration, and expands work visas that replace American workers and undercut wages.



Use all the euphemistic generalizations you want, but it’s still an amnesty bill.



The reality is… https://t.co/S7n9zaSwb7 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 8, 2026

The ‘DIGNIDAD’ amnesty bill is two massive middle fingers to the voters who gave President Trump a popular vote victory and handed Republicans a trifecta, all on a platform of mass deportations. — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 8, 2026

Oh, it gets worse! The bill cancels the student debt of lawyers who agree to work for organizations that defend illegals.

Ok. I read your "Dignidad" act.



What's up with the part where lawyers get their loans forgiven for defending illegals?



You want taxpayers to fund lawyers to give illegal aliens permanent residency!



Screw you and your Spanish language "Dignidad" act. pic.twitter.com/YenQILL76u — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 7, 2026

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So, Maria wants Americans to pay the tuition of activist lawyers so they can keep illegals tied up (and living in the US) FOR YEARS in our justice system? No thanks!

The Dignidad Act includes loan forgiveness for immigration lawyers repping illegals who work for NGOs.



It's unbelievable. This country is a joke. https://t.co/fcIacr55JV — War for the West (@War4theWest) April 8, 2026

Here are the GOP traitors Co-sponsoring mass amnesty pic.twitter.com/qCmrEf9i5x — Louie B (@MaxAgorist) April 8, 2026

Make sure they know this is not what the voters want.

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