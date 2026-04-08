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Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for Illegal's Lawyers

justmindy
justmindy | 3:35 PM on April 08, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Hopefully, Florida Republicans are paying attention and someone will step up to run against Maria Salazar in the GOP Primary. This woman is off her rocker. Not only is she rude, but she is basically lying about a bill that is absolutely amnesty. There are so many terrible parts of this bill.

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Salazar first went after her colleague in Congress who is also a Republican. 

Here's the problem, Maria ... people are reading the bill and it sucks.

Clearly, that is her mental age.

Salazar is a wolf in Republican clothing.

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Here are the facts the voters should know: 

Oh, it gets worse! The bill cancels the student debt of lawyers who agree to work for organizations that defend illegals.

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So, Maria wants Americans to pay the tuition of activist lawyers so they can keep illegals tied up (and living in the US) FOR YEARS in our justice system? No thanks!

Make sure they know this is not what the voters want.

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2026 ELECTIONS FLORIDA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

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