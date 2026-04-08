Harwood's Jealous Rant on Hegseth Backfires: 'Ugly American' Meets Combat Vet Who Actually Wins Wars

John Harwood was always a hack. Now, he just sits behind his computer and tweets anything. It can be banal, angry, a li
e, whatever ... the man just tweets stupidity. It's sad to watch.
Pete Hegseth is the quintessential ugly American— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 8, 2026
Say what you want about Pete Hegseth, but ugly is not one of the adjectives one could use. Men wish they looked like him. Those are just the facts. If by 'ugly American', Harwood means a guy who is unabashedly all about American exceptionalism, well yes, that's Harwood. Libs don't like people who love America.
You sound angry. Did John Podesta forget to leave your cash on the nightstand again, John?— Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 8, 2026
Podesta should do better, honestly.
April 8, 2026
Look in the mirror— Hiram Firem. (@02slinger) April 8, 2026
Or don't! John might scare himself to death.
You are the quintessential reincarnation of Tokyo Rose.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 8, 2026
Look in the mirror John— Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley (@WhizBuckleyNFH) April 8, 2026
Got a couple Bronze Stars and combat experience?
In a little over a year this SECWAR has lead at least four successful major military campaigns, which is unprecedented in the history of this country in that amount of time
But keep seething, it fits you
Recommended
The only gold stars John has are the ones the Democrats put on his behavior chart for being a good lap dog.
We know, hon. Cope.🤡 pic.twitter.com/sPDs0gISGl— Linda Mc Covfefe (@LindaMcCorkle) April 8, 2026
Our enemies are probably not a fan of him, for sure.
Quite the contrary, @PeteHegseth— Professor Pissybich (@pissybich) April 8, 2026
looks like the quintessential 2026 version of what the Founders hoped an American man would look like. pic.twitter.com/QwDQp7lNmj
John is just jealous.
JOHN PREFERS THIS pic.twitter.com/IAuVNNCQLd— Jon G (@JonInNash) April 8, 2026
So do America's enemies.
Never had a Sec Of War like this before and I’m so proud of Pete Hegseth.— Judy 🇺🇸👮🏻🐗 (@AFJudy70) April 8, 2026
You were silent when Austin was missing for two weeks. Didn’t tell anyone and the Biden Admin was clueless. Were you concerned when Milley said he would call China and give them advance notice? I trust… pic.twitter.com/R50SJ95mkP
John Harwood is the quintessential fractured soul pic.twitter.com/rMXx6DA526— Professor Nez (@professornez) April 8, 2026
People thought Covid was bad. HA! Trump Derangement Syndrome has broken way more brains.
Democrats prefer their soldiers look like this..they're great at photo shoots but not so much at withdrawing troops.. pic.twitter.com/uqQFGBRkB4— Tired of the willfully ignorant.. (@kemicalkid19) April 8, 2026
Now, those are some ugly Americans.
"advocate of decency" pic.twitter.com/q4FCHrcqM2— Missy Post (@MissyPost3) April 8, 2026
It should read, 'Legend in my own mind'.
It's hilarious how you still refer to yourself as a "journalist" in your bio.— CD Popo (@ClayStranger82) April 8, 2026
🤡
He's a Dem operative, at best.
He's a Alpha...You're a Beta Cuck...there's a big difference....— Southern Grace 🔥✨ (@southgrace427) April 8, 2026
That would explain why John is so mad.
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