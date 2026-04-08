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Harwood's Jealous Rant on Hegseth Backfires: 'Ugly American' Meets Combat Vet Who Actually Wins Wars

justmindy
justmindy | 1:10 PM on April 08, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

John Harwood was always a hack. Now, he just sits behind his computer and tweets anything. It can be banal, angry, a li

























e, whatever ... the man just tweets stupidity. It's sad to watch.

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Say what you want about Pete Hegseth, but ugly is not one of the adjectives one could use. Men wish they looked like him. Those are just the facts. If by 'ugly American', Harwood means a guy who is unabashedly all about American exceptionalism, well yes, that's Harwood. Libs don't like people who love America. 

Podesta should do better, honestly.

Or don't! John might scare himself to death.

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The only gold stars John has are the ones the Democrats put on his behavior chart for being a good lap dog.

Our enemies are probably not a fan of him, for sure.

John is just jealous. 

So do America's enemies.

People thought Covid was bad. HA! Trump Derangement Syndrome has broken way more brains. 

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Now, those are some ugly Americans. 

It should read, 'Legend in my own mind'.

He's a Dem operative, at best.

That would explain why John is so mad.

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Flashbacks Show Why the Public's Immune to Dem Screeching About Trump and the 25th Amendment Doug P.
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