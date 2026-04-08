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Finland's 25-Year Study: Gender Reassignment Failed to Improve Mental Health in Trans Youth

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on April 08, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos

Scientists in Finland just published a major study following a group of trans young people for 25 years. The outcome was startling.

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Finland has socialized medicine. All of these young people got all the medical care they could need, plus psychiatric care. These young people should have thrived and been dancing with rainbows and unicorns according to the American Left. That's not what happened. 

Because all the young people in Finland seeking this surgery were seen in two hospitals, there is a complete picture of all the trans youth in Finland.

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Not only did the 'gender reassignment' not fix the issues, it increased them and by a lot. 

Clinicians in America claim just the opposite. They are lying.

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At least these scientists were honest.

That's a great question.

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