Finland's 25-Year Study: Gender Reassignment Failed to Improve Mental Health in Trans Youth

Scientists in Finland just published a major study following a group of trans young people for 25 years. The outcome was startling.

Finland tracked every gender-referred adolescent in the country for up to 25 years.



Their psychiatric needs didn't improve after 'gender reassignment'. They surged.



A landmark peer-reviewed study just dropped. Here's what it found. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/UJ8PHYeTyB — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) April 7, 2026

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Finland has socialized medicine. All of these young people got all the medical care they could need, plus psychiatric care. These young people should have thrived and been dancing with rainbows and unicorns according to the American Left. That's not what happened.

The study, published this week in Acta Paediatrica, was led by Professor Riittakerttu Kaltiala of Tampere University Hospital.



Kaltiala has run Finland's youth gender clinic since 2011. She also served on the UK's Cass Review advisory board. pic.twitter.com/ib11OIfN2L — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) April 7, 2026

Finland centralises all gender identity assessments to two university hospitals.



Because health register reporting is mandatory and patients cannot opt out, the dataset captured the complete fate of every gender-referred adolescent in the country from 1996 to 2019. — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) April 7, 2026

The cohort of 2,083 individuals was compared against 16,643 matched population controls.



Follow-up ran for up to 25 years.



This is not a small study with convenient dropouts. It is the full national picture. — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) April 7, 2026

Because all the young people in Finland seeking this surgery were seen in two hospitals, there is a complete picture of all the trans youth in Finland.

Among those who underwent medical "gender reassignment", the increase was stark.



Feminising procedures: psychiatric morbidity rose from 9.8% to 60.7%.



Masculinising procedures: from 21.6% to 54.5%.



The procedures did not resolve the distress. — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) April 7, 2026

Not only did the 'gender reassignment' not fix the issues, it increased them and by a lot.

After adjusting for prior psychiatric history, all gender-referred adolescents — whether or not they had undergone procedures — faced similarly elevated ongoing risk.



Approximately five times higher than male controls. Three times higher than female controls. — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) April 7, 2026

The authors noted plainly: in some individuals, the medical procedures "appear to be linked to deterioration in mental health."



This is a peer-reviewed journal. This is the lead clinician of Finland's national gender clinic. These are her words. — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) April 7, 2026

The study's conclusion could not be clearer:



"Psychiatric needs do not subside after medical gender reassignment."



This is the finding the gender medicine movement has staked its entire ethical claim on. The claim has not held. — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) April 7, 2026

Clinicians in America claim just the opposite. They are lying.

In Australia, two clinicians who raised these exact concerns faced regulatory action.



Dr Andrew Amos was banned by AHPRA for questioning the treatments publicly. No finding of patient harm was made against him.@Jilliantweeting was suspended, then issued a termination notice. pic.twitter.com/t24zL89v2K — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) April 7, 2026

Spencer's termination came one month before an independent panel was due to deliver its findings. That decision is now subject to legal challenge.



The Finnish study adds to the evidence base both clinicians drew on when they spoke up. — Kurt Mahlburg (@k_mahlburg) April 7, 2026

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I worry for a society where a "landmark peer-reviewed study" was required to confirm that castrating young boys was bad for their mental health. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) April 8, 2026

At least these scientists were honest.

How many times will we need "Teh Experts(tm)" to tell us what we already knew? How many lives are we going to destroy while they figure out common sense? — Sarcasm as a Service (@SaaS_Veritas) April 7, 2026

That's a great question.

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