FL Chef (Fresh From CA) Demands Trump’s Murder – Perfect Example of Why Floridians Are Over Transplants

This is why Floridians are annoyed with people from other states moving there to live.

BREAKING - Veronica Kapralov of West Palm Beach, Florida, a chef at Lessing’s Pelican Club, has called for President Trump to be assassinated. It would be a shame if her employer found out what she was posting and if Florida authorities kicked down her door. pic.twitter.com/zUdExWaEq2 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 6, 2026

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This very bizarre woman made a video calling for the assassination of President Trump. She is allegedly a 'transplant' from California who moved to Florida and works at the Lessing's Pelican Club. It seems she should be getting a visit from the FBI and perhaps a straight jacket.

Let her employer know what you think. Terrifying this woman can potentially poison the food of people she politically disagrees with. https://t.co/qZVnlnByoL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 6, 2026

It is scary to think what she might do to guests she suspects are MAGA!

That's very mean, actually.

Y’all know what to do…..incoming fame for being a tard🙄 https://t.co/xePtjgnTt8 — daveinthedesert (@AZ2ADave) April 6, 2026

Totally unacceptable. This women is deranged and would not hesitate to poison the food of people she considers Trump supporters. She's a liability. Conservatives - until this woman is terminated, boycott this establishment. Your life depends on it.https://t.co/gplqv26lde — Velcra (@Velcra1959) April 6, 2026

It needs to go beyond losing her job. Authorities need to check in with her to ensure she is of sound mind (she obviously is not) and that she doesn't possess weapons.

@lessingsinc seems you have a chef at your West Palm Beach location advocating for the assassination of out PRESIDENT... political disagreement is cornerstone to the heath of our Republic... advocating for the death of our President is a crime and should come with the penalty of… — TennRich (Rich is a state of being, not a name) (@tenn_rich) April 6, 2026

Threatening to murder the President is well beyond thoughtful disagreement and is fully deranged.

@LessingsWedding Is this vile woman, Veronica Kapralov one of your employees? Yikes! She’s calling for the President to be assasinated. I wouldn’t want to eat anything she prepared. @FBI — chicago (@LJT1212) April 6, 2026

Here is her very active Facebook page: https://t.co/o169y9BOOe She should be easy to find. — Stephanie (@dwightyoakamfan) April 6, 2026

Of course she has a Facebook to spread her disgusting nonsense.

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America Veronica Kapralov has a criminal mind. @FBI must arrest her before she causes President Trump harm. @FBIDirectorKash https://t.co/6bjMTvvrKD — @BeeNewsDailyB (@BeenewsdailyB) April 6, 2026

The first amendment doesn't include threatening to assassinate a president.@FBI_Response @FBIDirectorKash https://t.co/EWJJO7zONf — Unvaccinated Covid Survivor (@ttxwe) April 6, 2026

Always the hideous bitter beast pic.twitter.com/SCSo2CndoB — Trupac (@LudoUnknownmaga) April 6, 2026

Every single time.

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