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FL Chef (Fresh From CA) Demands Trump’s Murder – Perfect Example of Why Floridians Are Over Transplants

justmindy
justmindy | 8:38 PM on April 06, 2026
Twitchy

This is why Floridians are annoyed with people from other states moving there to live.

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This very bizarre woman made a video calling for the assassination of President Trump. She is allegedly a 'transplant' from California who moved to Florida and works at the Lessing's Pelican Club. It seems she should be getting a visit from the FBI and perhaps a straight jacket. 

It is scary to think what she might do to guests she suspects are MAGA!

That's very mean, actually.

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It needs to go beyond losing her job. Authorities need to check in with her to ensure she is of sound mind (she obviously is not) and that she doesn't possess weapons. 

Threatening to murder the President is well beyond thoughtful disagreement and is fully deranged.

Of course she has a Facebook to spread her disgusting nonsense. 

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