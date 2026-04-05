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Theo Von’s Barron Trump Take Exposes Why We Should Ignore Entertainers on Politics

justmindy
justmindy | 4:40 PM on April 05, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Theo Von is a comedian/podcaster and seems much younger than his real age. Young people find him hilarious. He should stick to comedy instead of dipping his toe into politics. His political takes are dumb.

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Does Theo recognize every person currently in the military volunteered to be there. No one was forced to be there. Why would Barron Trump be forced to be there just because his Father is making decisions to keep the United States free and safe? Barron should be punished for that? That's weird. 

He should know better, but he's funny, not smart.

So, Theo Von is the perfect spokesperson, in other words. 

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That's an apt description. 

His brain might explode.

Begging Theo Von to please stick to comedy about rednecks and trailer parks and things he actually knows.

He needs way more help than this, but this is a good start.

Paul gets his brains beat in for money, so he has an excuse, at least. 

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He's dealing in grown folks' business and while he is grown, his brain has not kept pace with his chronological age. It's why he appeals to twenty-year-old men. 

Probably not a bad idea.

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