Theo Von’s Barron Trump Take Exposes Why We Should Ignore Entertainers on Politics

Theo Von is a comedian/podcaster and seems much younger than his real age. Young people find him hilarious. He should stick to comedy instead of dipping his toe into politics. His political takes are dumb.

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THEO VON: “During the Roman Empire, a lot of the politicians also had to fight on the battlefield.”



JAKE PAUL: “I think you're right … Trump should be on the front lines.”



THEO VON: “Or Barron…” pic.twitter.com/atryy5R6tt — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 5, 2026

Does Theo recognize every person currently in the military volunteered to be there. No one was forced to be there. Why would Barron Trump be forced to be there just because his Father is making decisions to keep the United States free and safe? Barron should be punished for that? That's weird.

Learning that Theo is almost 50 makes all of his clips exponentially dumber. https://t.co/etBmKnlxGH — Magills (@magills_) April 5, 2026

He should know better, but he's funny, not smart.

Trump is 80.



Barron is too tall to be accepted.



We have a volunteer force. We have plenty of recruits. We don’t need 80 year olds to go fight.



This talking point is something only parroted by imbeciles. https://t.co/ntQZGJEC9T — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 5, 2026

So, Theo Von is the perfect spokesperson, in other words.

During the Roman Empire, they executed people who talked like this about the state. https://t.co/99ZTSbspfI — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) April 5, 2026

Theo Von is for people who find Joe Rogan too cerebral. https://t.co/RiSuer6qUL — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) April 5, 2026

That's an apt description.

someone should tell Theo about our nation’s founding principle of civilian control of our military https://t.co/CekT0sqv5R — amanda (@amandatalks__) April 5, 2026

His brain might explode.

Proud, defiant historical illiteracy among people with massive platforms might be one of the biggest problems facing modern society https://t.co/HFdqc5Z0Kk — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) April 5, 2026

Begging Theo Von to please stick to comedy about rednecks and trailer parks and things he actually knows.

MY MESSAGE TO THEO VON:



The U.S. military is an all volunteer force.



We have not had an active draft since the Vietnam era, so no one is being forced to fight in current conflicts, everyone serving signed up voluntarily. Hope this helps. https://t.co/FEtgfD3aGb — Drew (@AllegedlyDrew) April 5, 2026

He needs way more help than this, but this is a good start.

How stupid are these dudes https://t.co/Ou8YXifW4I — Incidental 41 (@Incidental41__) April 5, 2026

Paul gets his brains beat in for money, so he has an excuse, at least.

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What’s the idea, that if our politicians and their sons served in the military we would have less war?

How did that work out for the Romans?



Midwits like Theo should not invoke ancient history to serve their half baked vaguely populist arguments. https://t.co/OerripjvSe — Epimenides (@e_plutarchos) April 5, 2026

He's dealing in grown folks' business and while he is grown, his brain has not kept pace with his chronological age. It's why he appeals to twenty-year-old men.

During the Roman Empire, they also treated entertainers like the dregs of humanity, not to be taken seriously or listened to about anything of import.



Maybe we can learn something from the Romans, after all. https://t.co/6blTbyHuwz — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) April 5, 2026

Probably not a bad idea.

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