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‘Not Possible’ to Tell Which Twin Is the Father — Because the Mother Slept With Both in the Same Week

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on March 30, 2026
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A woman had, ahem, 'relations', with identical twins within four days of each other and now they have no idea who the father of her baby is AND a panel says there is no way to figure it out. 

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Welp, that's a problem.

A woman who had sex with identical twins separately "within four days of each other" has been told it is not possible to identify which one is the father of her baby.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and one of the twins took the case to court after the other brother was named as the father on the child's birth certificate. 

The pair launched the legal action as they wanted to be legally recognised as having parental responsibility for the baby, known as child P.

A family court judge declined to remove the name of the alleged "father" on the birth certificate, prompting the woman and the other twin to take the case to the Court of Appeal in London.

But a panel of judges there have now ruled it is "not possible" to know for sure who the father is. 


The court heard that DNA testing could not distinguish which of the men was the father, although scientists may potentially be able to do so in the future.

But Sir Andrew McFarlane, sitting with Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Stuart-Smith, did say that the twin on the birth register would no longer have parental responsibility until the court hears further arguments.

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The panel did not rule out being able to distinguish in the future as DNA technology advances.

Very promiscuous ones, apparently. 

Many Doctors probably feel this way about this story.

What a world.

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One of many reasons identical brothers should not sleep with one woman days apart. 

Yet another reason following the Bible is the best idea. 

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