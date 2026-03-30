Dairy Farmers Mourning Their Cheap Illegal Labor Just Tripled Output With Robots ... Tragic

The Left is convinced farms will close and agriculture will break down without illegals to do the back breaking work. They are sure they can convince Americans to stop the immigration crackdown by insisting America's food supply needs these workers to do the jobs Americans won't do.

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In Wisconsin, undocumented immigrants perform roughly 70% of the labor on the state's dairy farms. At the O'Harrow farm, the Republican family owners worry that the immigration crackdown will hurt their workers and their business. @stavernise https://t.co/ndPFPaUWNn — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 30, 2026

There is just one problem with that theory ... some farms have deployed robots and the work goes faster, the people are treated better and everyone is making more money.

The New York Times recently published a column about a dairy farmer who deployed robots after immigration authorities arrested one of his workers. The farm now produces three times more milk per worker, while employees earn more, work shorter hours, and do less grueling work. https://t.co/FTNLDIGClP pic.twitter.com/9X3P35sus0 — Daniel Kishi (@DanielMKishi) March 30, 2026

Oh, and they are turning out more product than ever.

More here on how immigration restrictionism can help induce a high-wage, high-tech agricultural sector: https://t.co/kJnSnZS3O9 — Daniel Kishi (@DanielMKishi) March 30, 2026

Strong case to be made that mechanizing farming is better for everyone, from owners to workers to customers. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 30, 2026

It certainly seems that way. Maybe this is the perfect time in history to start trying out more mechanization and see how it goes.

Don't forget the 4-legged fans! Cows have been shown to absolutely love automation and farm gadgets because that lets them live a more comfortable and independent life on their own schedules.



Cows will use anything from a TV to a massager to an auto-milker. pic.twitter.com/XghDK0vPpd — Squiggles (@heisei_ramen) March 30, 2026

Double bonus: the cows love it.

These milking machines have been around for a while. Got to see them in action at a buffalo mozzarella farm in Italy a few years back. Cow is chipped, doesn't get to go into the machine until the system says she's ready. Gate opens, the cow walks in, fully automatic. The cows… pic.twitter.com/e9SedmcUEx — GREGORY SMITH (@603greg) March 30, 2026

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Plus, the cow doesn't have to wait for a human who may be busy doing something else, is sick, etc. The cow can get relief right on time.

Slavery stymies industrial advancement and technological progress, and the modern system of using cost of living arbitrage (both via illegal imports paid under the table, and overt outsourcing to overseas sweatshops) is effectively slavery in this regard.



There's no reason to… — Chief Egregore Officer (@ChiefEgregore) March 30, 2026

In other words, when the boss can't abuse humans, they'll start looking for new ways to get the work done quickly and efficiently. That's actually very good for humankind and those who believe everyone should be compensated fairly.

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