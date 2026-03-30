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Dairy Farmers Mourning Their Cheap Illegal Labor Just Tripled Output With Robots ... Tragic

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on March 30, 2026
Black and White Cow, Keith Weller/USDA/Public Domain

The Left is convinced farms will close and agriculture will break down without illegals to do the back breaking work. They are sure they can convince Americans to stop the immigration crackdown by insisting America's food supply needs these workers to do the jobs Americans won't do. 

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There is just one problem with that theory ... some farms have deployed robots and the work goes faster, the people are treated better and everyone is making more money.

Oh, and they are turning out more product than ever.

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It certainly seems that way. Maybe this is the perfect time in history to start trying out more mechanization and see how it goes. 

Double bonus: the cows love it.

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Plus, the cow doesn't have to wait for a human who may be busy doing something else, is sick, etc. The cow can get relief right on time.

In other words, when the boss can't abuse humans, they'll start looking for new ways to get the work done quickly and efficiently. That's actually very good for humankind and those who believe everyone should be compensated fairly.

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Tags:

ECONOMY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION USDA WISCONSIN

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