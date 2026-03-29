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Homan Schools Jake Tapper About ICE Agents Wearing Masks — Then Leftists Prove His Point in Real Time

justmindy
justmindy | 9:25 PM on March 29, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Earlier today, we told you about Tom Homan quickly putting Jake Tapper in his place about why ICE agents wear masks. In true stupid Leftist fashion, a video quickly emerged acting as exhibit A for the point Homan was making.

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Leftists tagging a building with graffiti declaring all ICE agents should die. That would be the reason, Jake.

Or at least open your eyeballs to reality.

That should be a thing.

Just like they are covering their faces while they commit a crime.

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Ted probably agrees with them.

Jessica should share this with all of her Democrat friends and ask them what they think.

Instead of criticizing ICE officers and doxxing them, all Americans should be grateful to them. 

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It appears that way.

They aren't even trying to hide their animus toward ICE agents.

Maybe it's not an act.

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Tags:

ANTIFA ICE JAKE TAPPER LAW AND ORDER TOM HOMAN

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'Spencer, Saca la Bassura!' — Why This Might Be the Best Campaign Video of 2026 (WATCH) justmindy
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