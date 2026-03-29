Homan Schools Jake Tapper About ICE Agents Wearing Masks — Then Leftists Prove His Point in Real Time

Earlier today, we told you about Tom Homan quickly putting Jake Tapper in his place about why ICE agents wear masks. In true stupid Leftist fashion, a video quickly emerged acting as exhibit A for the point Homan was making.

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Leftists tagging a building with graffiti declaring all ICE agents should die. That would be the reason, Jake.

@jaketapper …… you need to stop smoking crack cocaine https://t.co/21ILQW9Wiq — Johnny Hock (@JHochwarter) March 30, 2026

Or at least open your eyeballs to reality.

@ICEgov keep your mask on and stay safe!!! https://t.co/h7zHBIprvY — Yahweh Lior (@LiorYahweh) March 29, 2026

Exactly. I never hear legislators talking about increased penalties for doxxing a federal ICE agent. Amazing. https://t.co/InG6Z0kbXK — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) March 29, 2026

That should be a thing.

They have No problem with Rioters in Masks, only ICE agents. https://t.co/khLxmPZa2C — Hyland114 (@culsch) March 29, 2026

Just like they are covering their faces while they commit a crime.

Ted probably agrees with them.

Hey @JessicaTarlov this is why ICE agents wear masks!!!



Wanna keep arguing about it. https://t.co/6NbyXJOW52 — Carrie Manning (@QueenNighthawk) March 29, 2026

Jessica should share this with all of her Democrat friends and ask them what they think.

When ICE agents wear masks, it's because they're protecting themself & their families from doxing. When rioters against ICE wear masks, it's because they're going to commit criminal acts & don't want to be identified. — CharlestonSC (@CharlestonSC294) March 29, 2026

Radical leftists are spray-painting 'KILL YOUR LOCAL ICE AGENT' on federal buildings while our brave officers do the dangerous job of enforcing our laws and securing the border.

Doxxing, death threats, and violence against them and their families have skyrocketed — yet they still… — Unmask The SYS (@UnmaskTheSys) March 29, 2026

Instead of criticizing ICE officers and doxxing them, all Americans should be grateful to them.

And this is why @ericswalwell @JBPritzker and @CAgovernor DON’T want them to wear masks. Those idiots are just fine with what this felon is proposing. Disgusting. — Jtphotog (@Jtphotog1) March 30, 2026

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Yeah he knows. He WANTS them dead. — Mister Jones (@The_Real_oZo) March 29, 2026

It appears that way.

Exactly. The people doing these things are dangerous. — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) March 29, 2026

They aren't even trying to hide their animus toward ICE agents.

It is also why people like Jake Tapper, @SenSchumer, and other leftists don't want ICE agents to wear mask. They want them & their families to be targeted by these violent terrorists. — BIG RED (@TruthSeekingRed) March 29, 2026

@jaketapper knows this, but he plays stupid just like he did when Biden was president — Brian Combs (@JoannCombs4720) March 29, 2026

Maybe it's not an act.

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