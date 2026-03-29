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Breathless Politico Profile: Rahm Emanuel's Ferocious Salad Tossing Technique Signals His POTUS Ambition

justmindy
justmindy | 9:56 PM on March 29, 2026
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Apparently, Rahm Emanuel is running for President in 2028, and some Media outlets are gearing up to push his candidacy with vigor. 

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Politico is so impressed with how Emanuel eats a ... salad.

They are going to do their best to make fetch happen.

Even Hamas supporter Ben Rhodes agrees this article was just stupid.

It doesn't take much to impress journalists at Politico, apparently.

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The son of Richard Dreyfuss, award winning actor, is not impressed. 

Riveting. 

And most Americans are right with the caveat the elite media is in the tank for DEMOCRAT politicians. 

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That's terrifying news.

This family absolutely introduced this technique into the American lexicon.

Fair enough.

Any self-respecting writer could never.

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Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS POLITICO

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