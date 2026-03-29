Breathless Politico Profile: Rahm Emanuel's Ferocious Salad Tossing Technique Signals His POTUS Ambition

Apparently, Rahm Emanuel is running for President in 2028, and some Media outlets are gearing up to push his candidacy with vigor.

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Politico is so impressed with how Emanuel eats a ... salad.

I promise you that nothing he has on you is as embarrassing as trying to force this for four years https://t.co/E5trfHxWbX — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) March 29, 2026

They are going to do their best to make fetch happen.

This is...how everyone eats a salad. https://t.co/t4nOl5qz6Z — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 30, 2026

Even Hamas supporter Ben Rhodes agrees this article was just stupid.

I cannot get over how embarrassing this is. Witnessing a normal way of eating salad and writing breathlessly about it as if you just witnessed a miracle https://t.co/fbtgZuVMPA — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 29, 2026

It doesn't take much to impress journalists at Politico, apparently.

yeah. this is how everyone eats a takeout salad. https://t.co/U2KLQEUDK4 — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) March 29, 2026

NEW YORK — This is how Ben Dreyfuss eats a salad: He locates the pepper grinder. He gives it a few tentative turns. He picks up the lemon wedge and gives it a gentle squeeze. Then he surveys the lettuce, searching with his fork for a piece that seems manageable, before finally… https://t.co/lUWIpFH73x — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) March 29, 2026

The son of Richard Dreyfuss, award winning actor, is not impressed.

This is how Rahm Emanuel walks:



He extends one foot forward, having his heel touch the ground first.



His body weight shifts onto that foot as it flattens. His knee bends slightly — like he has made so many politicians bend to his will — to absorb the contact.



His body’s center… https://t.co/rjqB8V9wZR — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) March 30, 2026

Riveting.

A story lede fawningly valorizing a politician eating a salad is a good example of why most Americans think elite media is in the tank for politicians — and has no interest in actually holding politicians accountable. https://t.co/ueCIdEItQO — David Sirota (@davidsirota) March 29, 2026

And most Americans are right with the caveat the elite media is in the tank for DEMOCRAT politicians.

One day I hope to get such glowing profiles for doing absolutely nothinghttps://t.co/ZQPXVD2sNF — Uncrewed (@Uncrewed) March 29, 2026

Crucial 2028 takeaway here: you all are gonna be reading a lot of @adamwren next coupla yearshttps://t.co/bxA2aPTZrC — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) March 29, 2026

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That's terrifying news.

This is a method introduced to the world through the Kardashians https://t.co/4Qe1G8XMPO — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 29, 2026

This family absolutely introduced this technique into the American lexicon.

This is simply the only sensible way to dress a single-serve salad in a plastic container. If the other 2028 candidates do not approach their salads this way, I consider that disqualifying. https://t.co/gzp4bqj22L — Lucy Caldwell (@lucymcaldwell) March 29, 2026

Fair enough.

Imagine writing this with a straight face. https://t.co/L5rVCJgbJz — Toad (@ItsToad_) March 29, 2026

Any self-respecting writer could never.

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