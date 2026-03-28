Billionaire vs. Socialist: Mark Cuban Schools Bernie Sanders on Who Really Pays the Bills

What do you get when one really, really, really rich guy and a really rich guy who happens to be an elected official get into an argument on X? This exchange.

Health care? "You're on your own."



Housing? "Nothing we can do."



Grocery prices? "You're out of luck."



$200 billion for another war? "No problem!"



Americans—Democrats, Republicans, independents—are SICK AND TIRED of endless wars.



We need to invest here at home. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 26, 2026

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Bernie Sanders never had a real job before he won an elected office. He lived off the government and didn't even pay his child support. He was in his 40's. Suddenly he gets elected and his net worth slowly started to improve. He now has three houses. Maybe he doesn't think America does enough for other people, but it sure improved his circumstances.

Let me help rephrase for you Bernie.



Need a loan for college so you can party for a semester and drop out? Taxpayers will loan you money for it.



Need an SBA loan for your business ? Taxpayers will guarantee it.



For a house ? Taxpayers will guarantee it. And local gov… https://t.co/kOcO5tj14A — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 28, 2026

Mark Cuban reminded old Bernie how much the government really does do for Americans. It's quite a lot when it's all listed out like that, actually.

Let me add Bernie, the one debt not a single one of us will ever pay off till the day we die ? Our health insurance premiums And before you go in and on about single payer, ask @claudeai to take a look at your proposed Single Payer legislation. You want the Sec of HHS to run it. You can’t have a political appointee run an apolitical position And you expect every provider and doctor to accept whatever rate is set by Medicare. Big hospitals don’t know their costs. They couldn’t do a BOM for any procedure. They have negligible transparency. If they don’t know their costs, and you don’t know their costs, how is it possible for taxpayers, caregivers and patients to get a fair deal ? And the concept of “every other country does it “ ignores the fact that they all converted decades and decades ago, long before you and your peers allowed the extreme vertical integration we face now. Which leads to the question. @BernieSanders , why have you not advocated for the Break Up Big Medicine Bill ?

That last part was key. Bernie and his fellow Leftists go on and on about soaring healthcare costs, yet they do absolutely nothing to fix it. In fact, they go out of their way to make it worse.

.@mcuban is 💯 right. We have 3 vertically integrated insurance companies that control over 90% of America’s healthcare with zero price transparency on both drugs and services.



Here’s our broken system:



Why does a traditional brith cost $5-6K in cash but $30-40K through… https://t.co/PIoxZXygRo pic.twitter.com/tPR8uWBLZF — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 28, 2026

You know when @mcuban long posts, he’s had enough. And, yes, somehow we’ve lost the plot on personal responsibilities and relying on the nanny state. https://t.co/LqJVKmXGyN — Patrick Moorhead (@PatrickMoorhead) March 28, 2026

Bernie and his pals are frustrating. They rant on and on, but their solutions are failures.

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