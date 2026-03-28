Elderly Canadian Offered Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) for Fracture — She Climbed a Volcano Instead

An 84-year-old woman fractured her sacrum in Canada. Granted, once a person is 84, any injury can be a difficult recovery. No one would dispute that. It's also probably not a death sentence. Well, it's not unless you live in Canada because there, they will offer that option.

Advertisement

🚨NEW - CANADIAN SENIOR OFFERED DEATH FOR MINOR BONE BREAK



84-year-old Miriam Lancaster was admitted to a Vancouver hospital with a broken sacrum (small back bone)



Her doctor told her: "We can offer you MAID.’



she refused and recovered in a month, later climbed a volcano. pic.twitter.com/qi5JeA7YSQ — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) March 27, 2026

Thankfully, Ms. Lancaster was of sound mind and did not take them up on that morbid offer.

I remember being in complete shock when learning about Iceland’s plan to wipe out Down Syndrome by having a 100% abortion rate for any children who screen for it, which is essentially what they have now.



That’s the same way I feel about Canada’s MAID program.



It’s shocking… https://t.co/Xhd7LJYhLk — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 28, 2026

Isn't eugenics great ... not!

They’ve found a way to legally do organ harvesting: through euthanasia.



Psychopaths. https://t.co/veky6rtdgq — Ada Lluch (@AdaLluch) March 27, 2026

Probably.

have a retirement state they said, it is humane they said, you must not limit the amount of money you spend on seniors, they said, we can afford it, they said, no one needs worry about geopolitical conflict any more they said, surely births won’t collapse… https://t.co/1sNnmvPWdi — Russ Greene (@GreenPlusAnE) March 28, 2026

Assisted suicide was supposed to help people in severe pain near the end of their life. It wasn't supposed to be offered for a broken sacral bone.

We do need to invade, don't we? https://t.co/YV1KYmuatk — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 27, 2026

It's necessary to save the elderly people of Canada. They will welcome us as liberators.

In the U.S., where a few states have limited medically assisted suicide, you have to ask for it. The required consent is very high.



In Canada, the gov't is mandated to have doctors offer the "service" rather than the other way around.



Everyone knows this has gone too far. — We choose to go to the Moon (@weintendtowin) March 27, 2026

It should never happen. But in the rare cases where it is considered, it must require unanimous approval from multiple independent physicians, comprehensive psychological evaluations, and objective medical evidence confirming a terminal illness with a short prognosis.

It's not a small bone, it might be she'll never walk again. That doesn't mean she should die, but tell the story right. — Woman of Many Hats (@NahlaLee2) March 28, 2026

Advertisement

She walked her daughter down the aisle one month later — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) March 28, 2026

An experience neither of them will ever forget. Thank goodness she didn't give into the ghouls.

Old guy *stubbs his toe*

Also old guy: pic.twitter.com/snfamAd7Ve — SlobboFattsaroni (@YouWontLikeThi5) March 27, 2026

Lord, have mercy.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.