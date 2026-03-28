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Elderly Canadian Offered Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) for Fracture — She Climbed a Volcano Instead

justmindy
justmindy | 3:26 PM on March 28, 2026
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An 84-year-old woman fractured her sacrum in Canada. Granted, once a person is 84, any injury can be a difficult recovery. No one would dispute that. It's also probably not a death sentence. Well, it's not unless you live in Canada because there, they will offer that option. 

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Thankfully, Ms. Lancaster was of sound mind and did not take them up on that morbid offer. 

Isn't eugenics great ... not!

Probably.

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Assisted suicide was supposed to help people in severe pain near the end of their life. It wasn't supposed to be offered for a broken sacral bone. 

It's necessary to save the elderly people of Canada. They will welcome us as liberators.

It should never happen. But in the rare cases where it is considered, it must require unanimous approval from multiple independent physicians, comprehensive psychological evaluations, and objective medical evidence confirming a terminal illness with a short prognosis.

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An experience neither of them will ever forget. Thank goodness she didn't give into the ghouls. 

Lord, have mercy.

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