Nerdeen Kiswani Targeted in Foiled Firebomb Plot — The Same Tactics She Defended as 'Heroic Resistance'

Neerden Kiswani is a terrible person who says terrible things in her support of 'Palestine'. Unfortunately, a person made her appear to be the victim today when they devised a plan to harm her. As miserable as she is, political violence is never a solution.

Advertisement

Breaking News: Law enforcement officials are said to have disrupted a plot to assassinate Nerdeen Kiswani, the leader of one of New York’s most active pro-Palestinian protest groups. https://t.co/xWdsleQRRl — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 27, 2026

The New York Police Department and federal authorities disrupted what officials described as a plot to assassinate the leader of one of New York’s most active pro-Palestinian protest groups and charged a New Jersey man with possessing Molotov cocktails, according to officials and court papers. The F.B.I. notified the activist, Nerdeen Kiswani, and her lawyer late Thursday that an arrest had been made in connection with an imminent attempt on her life, but did not inform her of the motive, her lawyer said. The man, Alexander Heifler, 26, was taken into custody after detectives and federal agents searched his Hoboken home Thursday night and found eight Molotov cocktails, officials said. He was charged Friday morning in a criminal complaint with making and possessing the devices and is expected to appear in federal court in Newark on Friday afternoon.

Kiswani is an open supporter of terrorism and violence (see below). The idiot who plotted to copy the tactics she supports against others to harm her is a moron who turned a particularly awful individual into a victim.



He should go to prison.



pic.twitter.com/M6PNiDQW9R https://t.co/TftGGpeCrd — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 27, 2026

The plot apparently involved an extremist plotting to throw Molotov cocktails at Kiswani's house.



When an Islamist extremist threw Molotov cocktails at elderly Jews in Colorado, Kiswani posted about the need to support "resistance."



It's always wrong to support such terrorism. pic.twitter.com/NCukl1fJOG — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 27, 2026

So, when her side did this to elderly Jews in Colorado, she supported it. She called it 'resistance'. The tables turned and she probably isn't such a big fan.

A member of an offshoot of the Jewish Defense League — designated by the FBI as a "known violent extremist organization" — was allegedly building explosive devices to target the home of Nerdeen Kiswani in a chilling act of political violence. The defendant reportedly planned to… https://t.co/OSMIlKysRR — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 27, 2026

Of course, Mamdani immediately spoke out about this and called it extremism. Of course, he did!

When a MUSLIM TERRORIST threw an actual bomb at civilians in NYC a few weeks ago, you didn't mention he was Muslim or a member of ISIS.



Mamdani AND HIS WIFE are rabid antisemites.



Oh, and she uses the "N" word, is homophobic, and volunteered to be a martyr. FACTS. https://t.co/6EXM8F9NqV pic.twitter.com/7tfFcTXhOE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 27, 2026

1. Nothing in the indictment said that this criminal was going to flee to Israel.



2. It’s almost impossible to get to Israel because the airspace is mostly closed.



3. If he did get to Israel, they would arrest him. There is an extradition agreement.



Mayor should be trying to… https://t.co/STFQ7iqn30 — Daniel Rosenthal (@DanRosenthalNYC) March 27, 2026

Advertisement

Also, Mamdani is lying because there is no evidence there was a plan to flee to Israel. Mamdani just always has to throw something negative about Israel into the mix.

Yes, of course you should condemn this guy. Absolutely. Every Jew I know does.



But, do you think there’s more hate you should be condemning more often in addition to this isolated issue? Mayor of the city where antisemitic hate crimes increased over 180% since he took office? https://t.co/iYvxOZV9B8 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 27, 2026

Political violence is never acceptable and should ALWAYS be called out. Too bad Mamdani and his side don't agree with that sentiment.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.