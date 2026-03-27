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Nerdeen Kiswani Targeted in Foiled Firebomb Plot — The Same Tactics She Defended as 'Heroic Resistance'

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on March 27, 2026
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Neerden Kiswani is a terrible person who says terrible things in her support of 'Palestine'. Unfortunately, a person made her appear to be the victim today when they devised a plan to harm her. As miserable as she is, political violence is never a solution. 

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The New York Police Department and federal authorities disrupted what officials described as a plot to assassinate the leader of one of New York’s most active pro-Palestinian protest groups and charged a New Jersey man with possessing Molotov cocktails, according to officials and court papers.

The F.B.I. notified the activist, Nerdeen Kiswani, and her lawyer late Thursday that an arrest had been made in connection with an imminent attempt on her life, but did not inform her of the motive, her lawyer said.

The man, Alexander Heifler, 26, was taken into custody after detectives and federal agents searched his Hoboken home Thursday night and found eight Molotov cocktails, officials said. He was charged Friday morning in a criminal complaint with making and possessing the devices and is expected to appear in federal court in Newark on Friday afternoon.

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So, when her side did this to elderly Jews in Colorado, she supported it. She called it 'resistance'. The tables turned and she probably isn't such a big fan. 

Of course, Mamdani immediately spoke out about this and called it extremism. Of course, he did!

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Also, Mamdani is lying because there is no evidence there was a plan to flee to Israel. Mamdani just always has to throw something negative about Israel into the mix.

Political violence is never acceptable and should ALWAYS be called out. Too bad Mamdani and his side don't agree with that sentiment. 

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ANTISEMITISM NEW YORK PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN TERRORISM

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