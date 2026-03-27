The Hidden Cost of the Senate Deal: Unpaid ICE Support Staff Holding Up Deportations and Casework

Earlier, we told you about the bill Democrats and Republicans have agreed upon. Democrats are celebrating, although there is no reason for them to be. ICE agents and all front line personnel will be paid through 2029. There is a caveat. Support personnel for ICE will NOT be paid and they matter too.

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Some color on who is & isn't being paid in ICE & CBP via the One Big Beautiful Bill.



Most of ICE & CBP are funded through 2029 via the OBBB and operations won't be impacted if they aren't funded through appropriations, for now.



All frontline law enforcement is being paid. The… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 27, 2026

Some color on who is & isn't being paid in ICE & CBP via the One Big Beautiful Bill. Most of ICE & CBP are funded through 2029 via the OBBB and operations won't be impacted if they aren't funded through appropriations, for now. All frontline law enforcement is being paid. The ICE, Border Patrol, and CBP agents we see in the field are all getting paid via OBBB. HOWEVER... their professional and civilian support staff are NOT being paid. These are people who work the computers, the public affairs offices, and other support staff who aren't on the front line making immigration arrests, but are supporting the agents who are. These civilian support staffers haven't been paid for almost half of the last six months when you factor in the prior shutdown last fall. They feel left behind - and feel they have no light at the end of the tunnel with this Senate bill leaving CBP & ICE unfunded through appropriations. They would have to hope GOP could take care of them in a future reconciliation bill, or that more funds could be moved around to pay them. These are some texts I've gotten from these staffers... CBP support employee: "The senate bill paid TSA but thousands of CBP & ICE professional staff will not be paid. The last paid work day for me was February 13. Now senate on paid vacation until April 13 that is a guarantee for 2 months no pay. Very likely we won’t be paid until May if Johnson lets the bill pass." ICE civilian employee: "I have a huge favor. When you guys report on the fact that ICE is funded through OB3 funds, can you please make it known that support staff (i.e. mission support, OPA, etc.) is NOT getting paid?" HSI civilian employee: "We civilians are not getting paid, I'm working with my mom in the hospital and not getting paid. This is all so frustrating...sorry bill for venting!"

The support staff also has bills. They have sick parents in hospitals and children who want to go to ballet. They need to be paid, too. The Democrats clearly don't care about them and know they can't make enough noise to make the public notice.

I don't think people appreciate how bad this is, so I'm going to give an example.



Let's say for the sake of argument that ICE executes an arrest...



The arrested illegal needs to be entered into the case management system.



That system is maintained by civilian IT staff.… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 27, 2026

ICE needs these people for things to run smoothly. Even if they still come to work, they aren't being paid. That makes for very unhappy employees.

This is nothing but elected officials holding govt workers hostage & impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans over political hit points



Meanwhile the GOP under @LeaderJohnThune is showing itself to be both feckless & gutless. We The People are pissed off — Steve 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@AuH2Owasright) March 27, 2026

The GOP must advocate for these people, too.

Why isn’t this getting the same level of attention? Congress has a job to do, this is insane. — AEKouri (@AEKouri) March 27, 2026

I have said repeatedly here that Senate and House staff should not be paid during these ridiculous shutdowns. That would make those elected get off their butts and do something. That is providing they know how to without staff. — Brenda (@BMac914) March 27, 2026

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Maybe if Congress and their staff don't get paid, they'll know how it feels.

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