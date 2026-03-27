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Democrats Unleash Celebrities to Fight Voter ID: 'Women Are Too Dumb to Get One'

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

The Democrats have not been able to convince the general public that Voter ID is a bad thing, so now they have asked celebrities to jump in and do public service announcements. 

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Asking Americans to have ID will actually not make it harder to vote and it will allow Americans to have more faith in the system. That would be a good thing.

The Democrats love to believe a celebrity endorsement will change the voting public's mind. Remember Kamala and Beyonce. It didn't work too well then, huh?

Thank goodness we have our betters to tell us what we should think.

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Please send money to help these poor hapless souls.

The worst part is they think the people who vote for Democrats are dumb. 

Only seems fair. 

That's a fair question.

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Says quite a lot, actually. 

It's not rocket science. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN KAMALA HARRIS VOTER ID

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