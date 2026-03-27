Democrats Unleash Celebrities to Fight Voter ID: 'Women Are Too Dumb to Get One'

The Democrats have not been able to convince the general public that Voter ID is a bad thing, so now they have asked celebrities to jump in and do public service announcements.

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The SAVE Act would make it harder for you to vote this November. pic.twitter.com/3C8Y3rkx48 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 27, 2026

Asking Americans to have ID will actually not make it harder to vote and it will allow Americans to have more faith in the system. That would be a good thing.

Oh, we're doing the celebrity thing again. https://t.co/t8U5XFqD0m — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2026

The Democrats love to believe a celebrity endorsement will change the voting public's mind. Remember Kamala and Beyonce. It didn't work too well then, huh?

Rich and famous, powerful feminist Elizabeth Banks explains how she's too dumb to remember where she changed her name, and too lazy to figure it out, so we should just let illegals keep voting so she's not inconvenienced. https://t.co/w5FULES6Oo — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 27, 2026

Thank goodness we have our betters to tell us what we should think.

🎶🎵 In the arms of an angel 🎶🎵



“Every year millions of recently married American women cluelessly roam through life unable to figure out how to change their legal name. Scared, alone, and confused on what to do next, these women need your help. Won’t you help them before… https://t.co/yodNdnJkUV pic.twitter.com/Q2fBmOMilX — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 27, 2026

Please send money to help these poor hapless souls.

She literally shows how easy it is to show and get documentation if you changed your name.



I thought she was dumb for posting this.

I know you're dumber for sharing it. lol https://t.co/4NbhQZqksG — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 27, 2026

The worst part is they think the people who vote for Democrats are dumb.

Elizabeth Banks says requiring a passport as an alternative way to vote is not OK, because getting a passport costs $100 and a lot of people can't afford that.



We have sued Santa Clara County because a carry permit from them costs $2,000 in total expense, 20x what she complains… https://t.co/plV1MVHCah — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) March 27, 2026

Only seems fair.

How did she get a California REAL ID if her documents do not match? https://t.co/OA5sD5MOUN pic.twitter.com/pnldjkgtNo — 🌶️ 🍜 (@SpicyNoodles2) March 27, 2026

That's a fair question.

I was undecided on the SAVE America Act until I heard the astute observations and warnings made by the brilliant... *checks notes* actress from 'Zack and Miri Make A Porno'. https://t.co/vlGvIlHUzC — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) March 27, 2026

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It's hilariously telling that the Republicans aren't worried that their voters might be too clueless to figure out how to vote but the Democrats are gravely concerned about that. https://t.co/m8326LdYiZ https://t.co/fgfl74K8cO — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 27, 2026

Says quite a lot, actually.

I am not stupid, Cory. I've changed my last name more than once; you keep your birth certificate, with your maiden name on it, and then you use it to confirm your identity for your marriage license, which establishes your new last name, which you then use to get a new SS card. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 27, 2026

It's not rocket science.

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