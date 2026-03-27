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Public Health Officials Lied, Hypocrisy Ruled, Trust Died: Brutal X Thread Conor Friedersdorf Walked Into

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Conor Friedersdorf is a staff writer for The Atlantic. He's very perplexed and came to X in hope of some answers. He got them although it is probably not what he expected.

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Maybe because public health officials lied about the efficacy of the vaccine, for example.

That'll do it.

Remember, when they mocked people with questions about Ivermectin as 'horse paste eaters'?

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See, people who 'science' for a living don't like being lied to about data. When you lie to people like that, you lose their trust for a long, long time.

Those were the good old days although people giving each other personal space was quite nice. 

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Oh yes! It was fine to burn down cities because 'racism', but gathering to pray for our nation and world in the middle of a pandemic was a huge no-no.

Perhaps now Conor has some insight into why the medical and science community have a lot of work to do to earn back the trust of the public.

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COVID-19 SCIENCE THE ATLANTIC VACCINES

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