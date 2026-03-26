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From Roof to Handcuffs: Cambridge Woman Goes Viral for Hiring Illegals and Calling ICE

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

Oof! Some people leave bad reviews on Yelp or Angie's List. Some people call ICE on your whole crew. 

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To be fair, it's actually not 'honest' to work in a country where you know you're not allowed to work and honestly you aren't even allowed to live. That's actual dishonesty. Also, many American workers will tell you they can't support their family on a roofer's salary any longer because illegals came in and underbid them. That's also pretty mean.

Now, that's not nice.

Now, they'll have to hire American laborers.

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That will separate the keyboard warriors from the real based patriots.

Surely she had to pay the company for the services rendered. Now, they may not pay the illegals, but that's a whole other story.

Women are actually hilarious if you get around the right ones. 

The woman is most definitely a real one.

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Apparently, they do sometimes.

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BORDER SECURITY CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARYLAND

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