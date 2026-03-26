From Roof to Handcuffs: Cambridge Woman Goes Viral for Hiring Illegals and Calling ICE

Oof! Some people leave bad reviews on Yelp or Angie's List. Some people call ICE on your whole crew.

BREAKING - A woman in Cambridge, Maryland is going viral after hiring a roofing company she knew employed illegals, only to call ICE after the job was completed, with agents arriving on scene and arresting six Guatemalan illegals working on the crew. pic.twitter.com/zP2sAGv728 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 26, 2026

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Yeah a lot of the citizens of this country are evil pieces of s**t who want to hurt honest hardworking people https://t.co/lFAlMXeHxt — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 26, 2026

To be fair, it's actually not 'honest' to work in a country where you know you're not allowed to work and honestly you aren't even allowed to live. That's actual dishonesty. Also, many American workers will tell you they can't support their family on a roofer's salary any longer because illegals came in and underbid them. That's also pretty mean.

The story could only be made better if she removed the ladder once they were on the roof so they couldn't run away. pic.twitter.com/cRrTI2Nf83 — StrikerWeaver 🇻🇦 (@StrikerWeaver) March 26, 2026

Now, that's not nice.

Like the liberals? You think flooding the country with illegals doesn't hurt anyone? It's embarrassing enough that you're an effeminate poor excuse for a man. At least make some f***ng sense. Yeah, it was a slimy move on her part, but they should be deported 100%. — Football Jesus⚡ (@_FootballJesus_) March 26, 2026

Now, they'll have to hire American laborers.

You might think you're a based s**tposter online but do you have the courage to deport your roofers? https://t.co/enbL2ZxoXa — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 26, 2026

That will separate the keyboard warriors from the real based patriots.

As much as I want them all rounded up and sent back, if you hire an illegal for a job, you damn well should have to pay them. And if you use ICE to try and get out of paying the bill, you should go to jail. https://t.co/zXECmfmCCx — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) March 26, 2026

Surely she had to pay the company for the services rendered. Now, they may not pay the illegals, but that's a whole other story.

I take back what I said about women not being funny https://t.co/wwku2qmQ32 — Anna Khachiyan (@annakhachiyan) March 26, 2026

Women are actually hilarious if you get around the right ones.

This has healed 4 years of Gender Wars Discourse https://t.co/lqWpaJFsky — John Doyle (@JohnDoyle) March 26, 2026

The woman is most definitely a real one.

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Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/hBFkK5yATM — CaptainDznuts (@CaptainDznuts) March 26, 2026

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Technically she already paid for them with her tax dollars https://t.co/znToInPNEC — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) March 26, 2026

This is great. So does ICE just come immediately when you call them now? https://t.co/VPzgDpOcKI — Kinoblade Chronicles X (@kinocopter) March 26, 2026

Apparently, they do sometimes.

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