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Sick: Illegal Migrant Allegedly Solicited Virginia Girls Under 10 in Roblox for Explicit Videos

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on March 26, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Once again, Roblox is terribly dangerous for young kids and now illegals are using it as a tool to prey on young girls. 

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This illegal was living in Manassas and offering little girls money on Roblox in exchange for sexually explicit videos and pictures. Just sick!

It's very strange, indeed.

Like most Democrats, all she cares about is protecting illegals. 

All of these elected officials need to answer for this nonsense. 

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Children have to be protected from these horrific apps. 

They refuse to 'get it'. They are being willfully blind. 

Virginia went from having an amazing Governor to this awful shrew. It's very sad to see. 

Let's hope that is true.

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The only people who need to 'fear' ICE is people here illegally. If they are here illegally, they are breaking the law. They should be arrested and removed from the US. ICE enforcing the laws of America is not 'Gestapo' and it's insulting to those who actually died and were tortured by the Gestapo to compare the two.

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Krasner to ICE: 'The President Can't Pardon You — I'll Put You in Handcuffs' While Philly Crime Runs Free justmindy
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