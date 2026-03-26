Sick: Illegal Migrant Allegedly Solicited Virginia Girls Under 10 in Roblox for Explicit Videos

Once again, Roblox is terribly dangerous for young kids and now illegals are using it as a tool to prey on young girls.

🚨@DHSgov says an illegal immigrant was preying on three girls under the age of ten years old in Virginia.



Culpeper police tell me the Mexican national was living in Manassas and offered the girls money on Roblox, a popular game among little kids, in exchange for sexually… pic.twitter.com/WdwQR77dLJ — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) March 25, 2026

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This illegal was living in Manassas and offering little girls money on Roblox in exchange for sexually explicit videos and pictures. Just sick!

Why was the Spanberger staffer smiling during Nick’s question to her? https://t.co/YOPfhKeIZD — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) March 26, 2026

It's very strange, indeed.

Did you let them know they're in danger because you don't care about the lives of Virginians, you protect rapists and murderous illegal aliens! Pure evil! https://t.co/Ebah4ElGKJ — Lou Rivers (@LouRivers20) March 25, 2026

Like most Democrats, all she cares about is protecting illegals.

Well @RepSuhas @SuhasforVA what do you have to say about this? Still think ICE is the bad guy and illegals are the good guys? https://t.co/q63nT6yCJm — LoCo Conservative🍀 (@loudoun_con) March 25, 2026

All of these elected officials need to answer for this nonsense.

Once again, Abigail Spanberger is callous toward Virginians, choosing as her priority a child predator who is in their country illegally. That’s her priority. https://t.co/xozzYRn5NA — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 26, 2026

This is a typical method traffickers use. These games are not safe for kids. https://t.co/OinGnZOwUK — Kim in VA (@VASweetTea) March 26, 2026

Children have to be protected from these horrific apps.

@SpanbergerForVA @GovernorVA



Look at this. Another illegal immigrant pedophile that wasn’t deported due to sanctuary counties in Virginia. And Abaghoul Spanberger is about to make sanctuary status the law across the Commonwealth.



She is a Marxist. Got that libtards??? https://t.co/G2zEWjJetZ — SloopJohnB 🇺🇸 (@realJohnBarryD) March 25, 2026

They refuse to 'get it'. They are being willfully blind.

Oh my but Virginia, you all have screwed yourselves so bad by your bad elections. Such a shame. https://t.co/QAwFwpMQOi — Connie (@cgnitmar1) March 25, 2026

Virginia went from having an amazing Governor to this awful shrew. It's very sad to see.

The Culpeper County Sheriff actually honors ICE detainers. They will be holding this guy until he can be picked up by ICE and deported as he should be. The biggest problem with sanctuary city policy is that ICE detainers are not honored. https://t.co/KigVEqkyff — Alan Holmes (@oh_HOLMES) March 25, 2026

Let's hope that is true.

the tone, framing and slant of your reporting on this is way out of line. You keep reiterating the absurd ICE Gestapo claim that "Virginians are less safe." What about the 99.9999999% of migrants who aren't violent criminals? They're less safe and live in fear of ICE every day — no coup process 🦥🇺🇳🇨🇦🇲🇽 (@presidentdebz) March 25, 2026

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The only people who need to 'fear' ICE is people here illegally. If they are here illegally, they are breaking the law. They should be arrested and removed from the US. ICE enforcing the laws of America is not 'Gestapo' and it's insulting to those who actually died and were tortured by the Gestapo to compare the two.

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