Krasner to ICE: 'The President Can't Pardon You — I'll Put You in Handcuffs' While Philly Crime Runs Free

Apparently, there is no crime in Philly. One can only assume this is so because the Philly DA spends most of his time threatening to arrest ICE agents. Yes, really. He is non-stop threatening to arrest ICE agents working in his area. There are now ICE agents at the airport, so he's threatening to arrest them, too. If the Democrats would fund DHS, ICE wouldn't have to be in the airport. Larry should talk to his party about that.

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Philly DA Larry Krasner threatens ICE agents working at the airport with arrest:



"The president cannot pardon you. I will put you in handcuffs. And if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell."



Krasner was promising to hunt down ICE agents like Nazis a couple of months ago. pic.twitter.com/dJFnhmYffm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2026

And then he doubles down.

And I’ll say it again. https://t.co/qqHUKiJH3T — Larry Krasner (@LarryKrasnerDA) March 25, 2026

What a tough guy.

Harmeet Dhillon is calling BS. He can't arrest ICE agents doing their jobs keeping American airports safe. Sorry, Larry.

Dear @DA_LarryKrasner:



If you attempt to arrest a federal officer for doing his job, you could face federal felony charges:



- Assault



- Obstruction



- Harboring



- Conspiracy



A federal officer could use deadly force to protect himself.



If anyone dies:



- Felony-murder https://t.co/y7xoA1ORTc — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 25, 2026

Larry better really think this through.

Man let's have it out. Let's just have it out already. https://t.co/2hATQiZDQj — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) March 25, 2026

Larry may not like that how that turns out.

Krasner can't arrest them, and he can be arrested for interfering with federal officers. He knows this. https://t.co/fORdfhVf74 — @instapundit (@instapundit) March 25, 2026

It definitely sounds that way.

Just imagine if he treated criminal illegal aliens like this? Imagine locking up those people and telling them they won’t be released and will be deported.

But no. Larry’s fantasy is locking up American law enforcement agents for doing their jobs as instructed by the President. https://t.co/UwrDWId7mo — Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) March 25, 2026

It's sick.

Another despicable lying Democrat https://t.co/Rrx2p2gby1 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 25, 2026

the only people this clown seems interested in sending to jail are federal law enforcement agents https://t.co/kgEsA2WEKl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 25, 2026

Much more than anything that happened in January 6.

Larry Krasner is a paper tiger. He gets citizens in his city k*lled regularly by not enforcing laws that already exist. He's simply an agent of chaos who is protected by law enforcement to let citizens suffer. https://t.co/Kzw9xGyyY7 — Fast Eddie Caiazzo (@EddieCaiazzo) March 25, 2026

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Larry Krasner’s repeated threats against ICE agents are reckless and disgraceful.



Federal officers enforcing our laws should never be targeted by a rogue DA chasing headlines.



Philly deserves leaders who stand with law enforcement and protect public safety—not politicians who… https://t.co/hZqdzF8EJK — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) March 26, 2026

Larry Krasner is a terrible person, and he is not at all interested in doing his actual job.

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