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Krasner to ICE: 'The President Can't Pardon You — I'll Put You in Handcuffs' While Philly Crime Runs Free

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Apparently, there is no crime in Philly. One can only assume this is so because the Philly DA spends most of his time threatening to arrest ICE agents. Yes, really. He is non-stop threatening to arrest ICE agents working in his area. There are now ICE agents at the airport, so he's threatening to arrest them, too. If the Democrats would fund DHS, ICE wouldn't have to be in the airport. Larry should talk to his party about that. 

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And then he doubles down.

What a tough guy.

Harmeet Dhillon is calling BS. He can't arrest ICE agents doing their jobs keeping American airports safe. Sorry, Larry.

Larry better really think this through.

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Larry may not like that how that turns out.

It definitely sounds that way.

It's sick.

Much more than anything that happened in January 6. 

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Larry Krasner is a terrible person, and he is not at all interested in doing his actual job.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS ICE LARRY DAVID LAW AND ORDER

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