AI Propaganda Video Shows Iran Hitting Baal-Headed Statue of Liberty With a Missile
What Would Patrick Henry Say to Chuck Schumer Today?
Jimmy Kimmel's Swipe at Markwayne Mullin Helps Explain Why Elitist Dems Have Lost...
Oh, You Sweet Summer Child! Scott Jennings Embarrasses MeidasTouch Dweeb Over Dems and...
Johnson Ends Jeffries' Career! Sheridan Gorman Killing! DHS, TSA Shutdown Intensifies!
LOTR WTF? Late-Night TV Host Stephen Colbert Tapped to Co-Write New ‘Lord of...
VIP
Why American Doctors Shouldn’t Have to Compete With the World for American Residencies
'Schumer's Shutdown' Explodes: Dems Reject GOP Compromise on DHS Funding, Insist on Guttin...
Guess Which State Media Outlet Warmly Quoted John Brennan (As Irony AND Projection...
Here's Nearly a Minute Worth of Dems Basically Admitting They're Too Clueless to...
Bearded Lady and Her Sidekick Busted: Couple Charged After Poo-Swastika Attack on Republic...
Student Slaughtered by an Illegal, Brandon Johnson Throws Naming Ceremony for 'Abolish ICE...
VIP
JB Pritzker Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why the Thought of...
New Day, New Grift: Candace Owens Plays Ballistics Expert on Charlie Kirk's Death

Bodega Bathroom Horror: Trans Illegal Gets Time-Served Deal for Raping a 14-Year-Old Boy

justmindy
justmindy | 4:25 PM on March 25, 2026
imgflip

This story is sickening. This illegal was already wanted for prostitution and theft in Massachusetts. During that time, he stalked a young boy and then raped him in a bodega bathroom. He just got a hefty six-month sentence.

Advertisement

An illegal trans immigrant admitted Tuesday to molesting a 14-year-old boy inside the bathroom of a Manhattan bodega last year — but won’t have to do any more time behind bars.

Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old Colombian immigrant who was born male, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in Manhattan Supreme Court for sexually assaulting the teen in East Harlem last year and was promised a sentence of just six months — which has already been served.

That means the creep will be free to go at sentencing on April 27 — unless federal immigration agents are there to slap on the cuffs again to deport them. 

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the resolution was reached in close consultation with the victim’s family, sparing the teenager from having to testify to both the grand jury and over several days at trial.


“We expect the defendant to remain detained and be deported following sentencing, due to the felony conviction,” a spokesperson for the DA’s Office said in a statement.

Recommended

Oh, You Sweet Summer Child! Scott Jennings Embarrasses MeidasTouch Dweeb Over Dems and Gas Prices
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Hopefully, New York will turn him over and he'll be deported, but Mamdani is in charge, so there is no guaranteeing that. He'll probably have him over for dinner in the Mayor's office.

Diversity is our strength something something.

Well, in this case, it's a son, but the point remains.

Advertisement

At least if he is deported, he won't get back in while Trump is President. If the Democrats when the White House in 2028, however, this scum ball will be back in America to offend again.

Their favored constituency. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

NEW YORK TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, You Sweet Summer Child! Scott Jennings Embarrasses MeidasTouch Dweeb Over Dems and Gas Prices
Grateful Calvin
AI Propaganda Video Shows Iran Hitting Baal-Headed Statue of Liberty With a Missile
Brett T.
Jimmy Kimmel's Swipe at Markwayne Mullin Helps Explain Why Elitist Dems Have Lost the Working Class
Doug P.
'Schumer's Shutdown' Explodes: Dems Reject GOP Compromise on DHS Funding, Insist on Gutting Deportations
justmindy
LOTR WTF? Late-Night TV Host Stephen Colbert Tapped to Co-Write New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Film
Warren Squire
Johnson Ends Jeffries' Career! Sheridan Gorman Killing! DHS, TSA Shutdown Intensifies!
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, You Sweet Summer Child! Scott Jennings Embarrasses MeidasTouch Dweeb Over Dems and Gas Prices Grateful Calvin
Advertisement