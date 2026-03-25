Bodega Bathroom Horror: Trans Illegal Gets Time-Served Deal for Raping a 14-Year-Old Boy

This story is sickening. This illegal was already wanted for prostitution and theft in Massachusetts. During that time, he stalked a young boy and then raped him in a bodega bathroom. He just got a hefty six-month sentence.

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Trans migrant gets sweetheart plea deal in rape of 14-year-old boy inside NYC bodega bathroom https://t.co/AJaoVPnMcb pic.twitter.com/ojXNRMbxJP — New York Post (@nypost) March 24, 2026

An illegal trans immigrant admitted Tuesday to molesting a 14-year-old boy inside the bathroom of a Manhattan bodega last year — but won’t have to do any more time behind bars. Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez, a 31-year-old Colombian immigrant who was born male, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape in Manhattan Supreme Court for sexually assaulting the teen in East Harlem last year and was promised a sentence of just six months — which has already been served. That means the creep will be free to go at sentencing on April 27 — unless federal immigration agents are there to slap on the cuffs again to deport them. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the resolution was reached in close consultation with the victim’s family, sparing the teenager from having to testify to both the grand jury and over several days at trial.

“We expect the defendant to remain detained and be deported following sentencing, due to the felony conviction,” a spokesperson for the DA’s Office said in a statement.

Hopefully, New York will turn him over and he'll be deported, but Mamdani is in charge, so there is no guaranteeing that. He'll probably have him over for dinner in the Mayor's office.

6 months.



A foreigner tr*nny can come here, r*pe a child in a store, and only get locked up for 6 months.



But hey, at least we’re all following “constitutional order”. https://t.co/ARaXPlav6w — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 24, 2026

Diversity is our strength something something.

Pretty much hit the nail on the head here https://t.co/GxhsdGxru1 pic.twitter.com/ekIhZNB3OZ — WPL (subscribe on YouTube) (@WomenPostingLs) March 25, 2026

Well, in this case, it's a son, but the point remains.

The state should be lawfully executing these pedo freaks with a millstone https://t.co/WEcb0Uo3sK — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 24, 2026

On April 27 this rapist is set to go free after spending just *6 months* in jail for stalking, attacking and raping a 14 year old boy in a Manhattan bodega.



Never mind that this illegal alien from Colombia was already wanted in Massachusetts on robbery, prostitution and weapons… https://t.co/VA6yc4Zplo — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) March 25, 2026

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Six months/time served?! Being in two Special Protected Identity Classes in a left-wing jurisdiction sure has its benefits, like allowances to do crimes with little to no accountability. “Progress”! https://t.co/6hOeRw6SD3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 25, 2026

At least if he is deported, he won't get back in while Trump is President. If the Democrats when the White House in 2028, however, this scum ball will be back in America to offend again.

Illegal migrant trans child rapist. That's who Democrats care most about. https://t.co/6ecBuO77PT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 25, 2026

Their favored constituency.

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