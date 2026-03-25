VIP
Homeward Bound In Real Life: This Wonderful Dog Story on X Made My...
Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’...
VIP
CNN Says Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Is Facing ‘New Scrutiny’ Over Art and Social...
Members of SCOTUS Open to Turning Away 'Asylum Seekers' at Southern Border
MD Dems Want Public Buildings to Have ‘Appropriately Sized’ Tampons in Men’s Rooms
Big Mouth, Zero Authority: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tells Federal Agents Where They...
Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as...
Sunnyright Nails It — Dems Panic Because Proof of Citizenship Might Keep Illegals...
VIP
'He Meant It!' — FL Pulls Big Rig Driver Who Can’t Speak English...
Real Journalist Kara Swisher Says She’ll Leave CNN if Paramount Takes Over
Jezebel Is Still Online, Says Editor Who Felt the Need to Remind Everyone...
Newsom Press Office Warns: CA Daycares Aren’t ‘Content Farms’ for Fraud Busters
When Merit Meets Melanin: California Scraps Gubernatorial Debate Because of Too Many White...
Federal Judge Allows Release of DOGE Deposition Videos in the Name of Public...

Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off in Tesla

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on March 25, 2026
Twitchy

This story is crazy. It doesn't even feel like all the words in the sentence belong together, but according to Fox News, they do.

Advertisement

Yes, really. A guy who plays cornhole professionally and also apparently has lost all four limbs is accused of murder. Many people questioned how this was possible. Welp, there is video of him shooting a gun previously.

So, there you have it.

Like it or not, this is a fair question.

There is no disputing that.

Recommended

Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’ Middle East Sources
Warren Squire
Advertisement

This is going to be like the OJ case with the glove that didn't fit. 

Ok, too far!

So many questions.

2026 is real crazy.

Advertisement

Seeing is believing.

Who knew?

Pretty much.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME FIREARMS GUN VIOLENCE MARYLAND TESLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’ Middle East Sources
Warren Squire
PSYCHO ALERT: Gavin Newsom Asks X If He Resembles a Famous Movie Character and ... OOF!
Grateful Calvin
Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as DHS Secretary
Brett T.
Big Mouth, Zero Authority: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tells Federal Agents Where They Don’t Belong
justmindy
Never-Trumper Mocked ENDLESSLY (and Hilariously) for Posting Pic of ICE Agent 'Bullying Airport Worker'
Sam J.
Members of SCOTUS Open to Turning Away 'Asylum Seekers' at Southern Border
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’ Middle East Sources Warren Squire
Advertisement