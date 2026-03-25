Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off in Tesla

This story is crazy. It doesn't even feel like all the words in the sentence belong together, but according to Fox News, they do.

NEW: Quadruple amputee professional cornhole player accused of murdering someone before driving off in his Tesla.



Dayton Webber, 27, who has no arms & legs and was featured on ESPN, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells during an argument.



"Police say Webber… pic.twitter.com/5J1UNoQccB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026

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Yes, really. A guy who plays cornhole professionally and also apparently has lost all four limbs is accused of murder. Many people questioned how this was possible. Welp, there is video of him shooting a gun previously.

Video posted in January 2024 shows cornhole star Dayton Webber loading and firing a handgun.



Webber is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells in Maryland before driving off with the body in his car.



The American Cornhole League has released the… https://t.co/Jz1wC985bK pic.twitter.com/JUfRm2UgFO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026

So, there you have it.

They’d have to throw me off this jury immediately https://t.co/JbEpsE4MmF — Ethan aka The People’s Insider (@EthanGSN) March 23, 2026

Me contemplating if it’s still a handgun if you don’t have hands. https://t.co/0RB8vRCjrT pic.twitter.com/NRwtOBhsCf — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) March 23, 2026

Like it or not, this is a fair question.

Well you have to admit that is impressive https://t.co/iXkn1yI8F0 — DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) March 23, 2026

There is no disputing that.

How the hell was he able to do this?



I'm stumped https://t.co/KM2bBnCWZz — Jayroo (@jayroo69) March 24, 2026

How they know did they find finger prints lol https://t.co/1r4PzVjlxr — Bee 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) March 24, 2026

This is going to be like the OJ case with the glove that didn't fit.

if this guy kills you, you can't go to heaven https://t.co/FCem0q2Mzx — James Power (@Rultpwr) March 24, 2026

Ok, too far!

At the trial, his lawyer is gonna be like:



"Yo' case is flimsy,

Cuz he ain't got no limbsies" https://t.co/Nalae4WwbS pic.twitter.com/8DALB7a9a6 — Jayroo (@jayroo69) March 24, 2026

You just know the cops felt awkward when they had to try and cuff him. https://t.co/YC8WBigPtC — Narwitz (@SophiaNarwitz) March 23, 2026

So many questions.

This is the most 2026 headline I've ever seen. https://t.co/enJxwzKCh7 pic.twitter.com/1mKdPJav9x — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 24, 2026

2026 is real crazy.

Did they cuff him or just put him in a big pot https://t.co/QVNenmxUeK — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) March 23, 2026

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I wouldn't have believed that headline if I didn't see this...

Just...



Wow. https://t.co/oSGNlSsHjh pic.twitter.com/cyO9FMA8t9 — Nyanus 😻🍷 (@YourPalAnus) March 24, 2026

Seeing is believing.

This is America, you don’t need no arms or legs to commit gun violence https://t.co/Ljk70y11Zs — DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) March 23, 2026

Who knew?

Welp.



That's it.



That's all I got here. https://t.co/G41B5Bzl3Q — HorrorAmorata🌌🦑✨The Abysmal Critic (@HAmorata) March 23, 2026

Pretty much.

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