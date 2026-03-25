Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off in Tesla

This story is crazy. It doesn't even feel like all the words in the sentence belong together, but according to Fox News, they do.
NEW: Quadruple amputee professional cornhole player accused of murdering someone before driving off in his Tesla.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026
Dayton Webber, 27, who has no arms & legs and was featured on ESPN, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells during an argument.
"Police say Webber… pic.twitter.com/5J1UNoQccB
Yes, really. A guy who plays cornhole professionally and also apparently has lost all four limbs is accused of murder. Many people questioned how this was possible. Welp, there is video of him shooting a gun previously.
Video posted in January 2024 shows cornhole star Dayton Webber loading and firing a handgun.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026
Webber is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells in Maryland before driving off with the body in his car.
The American Cornhole League has released the… https://t.co/Jz1wC985bK pic.twitter.com/JUfRm2UgFO
So, there you have it.
They’d have to throw me off this jury immediately https://t.co/JbEpsE4MmF— Ethan aka The People’s Insider (@EthanGSN) March 23, 2026
Me contemplating if it’s still a handgun if you don’t have hands. https://t.co/0RB8vRCjrT pic.twitter.com/NRwtOBhsCf— Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) March 23, 2026
Like it or not, this is a fair question.
Well you have to admit that is impressive https://t.co/iXkn1yI8F0— DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) March 23, 2026
There is no disputing that.
How the hell was he able to do this?— Jayroo (@jayroo69) March 24, 2026
I'm stumped https://t.co/KM2bBnCWZz
How they know did they find finger prints lol https://t.co/1r4PzVjlxr— Bee 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) March 24, 2026
This is going to be like the OJ case with the glove that didn't fit.
if this guy kills you, you can't go to heaven https://t.co/FCem0q2Mzx— James Power (@Rultpwr) March 24, 2026
OJ Gimpson https://t.co/Nalae4WwbS— Jayroo (@jayroo69) March 23, 2026
Ok, too far!
At the trial, his lawyer is gonna be like:— Jayroo (@jayroo69) March 24, 2026
"Yo' case is flimsy,
Cuz he ain't got no limbsies" https://t.co/Nalae4WwbS pic.twitter.com/8DALB7a9a6
You just know the cops felt awkward when they had to try and cuff him. https://t.co/YC8WBigPtC— Narwitz (@SophiaNarwitz) March 23, 2026
So many questions.
This is the most 2026 headline I've ever seen. https://t.co/enJxwzKCh7 pic.twitter.com/1mKdPJav9x— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) March 24, 2026
What a time to be alive. https://t.co/rz6JzRAobo pic.twitter.com/2Qst8MitML— Hard Pass (@HardPass4) March 23, 2026
2026 is real crazy.
Did they cuff him or just put him in a big pot https://t.co/QVNenmxUeK— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) March 23, 2026
I wouldn't have believed that headline if I didn't see this...— Nyanus 😻🍷 (@YourPalAnus) March 24, 2026
Just...
Wow. https://t.co/oSGNlSsHjh pic.twitter.com/cyO9FMA8t9
Seeing is believing.
This is America, you don’t need no arms or legs to commit gun violence https://t.co/Ljk70y11Zs— DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) March 23, 2026
Who knew?
Welp.— HorrorAmorata🌌🦑✨The Abysmal Critic (@HAmorata) March 23, 2026
That's it.
That's all I got here. https://t.co/G41B5Bzl3Q
Pretty much.
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