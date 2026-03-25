Mamdani’s Selective Speed: Instant Outrage for Anti-Muslim Attack, Ghost Mode on Hate from His Side

A Muslim woman was attacked in New York City. Allegedly, the attackers shouted slurs at her. That is obviously awful. Civil people can agree on that. Mayor Mamdani called it out within hours. The problem is, he takes days to call out other bigoted attacks and he really hasn't effectively addressed all of his wife's many bigoted scandals. Folks are rightly outraged.

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I’m outraged by this hateful, anti-Muslim attack in our city. No one should be targeted with slurs, threats, or violence—ever.



Muslim New Yorkers deserve to move through this city in safety and dignity.



Islamophobia has no place here, and we will not tolerate it. https://t.co/GNTudTvXtB — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 25, 2026

People just want consistency.

An Islamist could blow up a school and not elicit this strong of a response from Zohran https://t.co/RKcdjcWN18 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 25, 2026

Sad but true.

Didn’t @ZohranKMamdani wife use slurs against certain groups of people?



Or is he just mad when they’re in reference to Muslims? https://t.co/Dil1fJpByL pic.twitter.com/jgp1413qJi — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) March 25, 2026

Oh, she absolutely did and he has just ignored the latest batch of old slurs.

Dude. I honestly don’t know how you have the gall to continue lecturing anyone on discrimination when your wife was caught praising the October 7th Massacre — and you defended her on live TV. https://t.co/woP9dTr4CC — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) March 25, 2026

He does it on purpose. All the 'prayers in the park', visiting criminal at Rikers but ignoring victims, laying prayer rugs on the 9/11 memorial and the iftar dinner sitting on the ground in his office ... it's all intentional.

You had less to say when a literl bomb was thrown at a group of White people by Muslim t<rrorists https://t.co/a3ax4XdwIo — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) March 25, 2026

He not so secretly supports those dudes.

This dude needs to stfu already. He is causing the division. Every hour he reminds us he is a Muslim. Most people don’t care and those who voted for you because you’re a Muslim are as bigoted and stupid as those whining vote for you because you’re a Muslim.



Personally, I didn’t… https://t.co/xG2JZsYuxL — C. E. Panoff III (@buildingbulldog) March 25, 2026

You will be made to care.

But anti-semitism has a place in our city, right Mamdani?

Haven’t seen you have any issue with that. https://t.co/p3FIedkhgU — Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) March 25, 2026

Why didn't you comment on the Terrorists who tried to blow up a street in your city?



Two wrongs don't make a right. https://t.co/KXVRc1Iqy3 — Max Ekpunobi ✝️ (@maxekpunobi) March 25, 2026

What if the attacker was your wife? https://t.co/di0jFyEzTW — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 25, 2026

His wife hates Jewish people, Black people and gay people judging from her past use of slurs.

Mandani twiddles his thumbs while literal ISIS-inspired Muslim terrorists attack police officers in the city. And then rubs our faces in it when he invites NOT the heroic cop, Chief Aaron Edwards, who tackled one of said terrorists, but instead the Jew-hater Mahmoud Khalil to… https://t.co/YmPUsyJ4si pic.twitter.com/AxegeCXxmq — גיא דוד - Guy David (@DBCWriter) March 25, 2026

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@NYCMayor should be condemning every single assault! Not pick and choose what he wants to support. He throws the term Islamophobia when people reject his jihadist hate. He needs to resign already. https://t.co/KvGGuknNhg — Robin jack (@proudmomjac) March 25, 2026

People are just asking for Mamdani to care about all New Yorkers. That shouldn't be too much to ask.

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