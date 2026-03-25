Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and...
Dem Senate Hopeful El-Sayed Says Statement Against Terror Plot Was a 'Risk' —...
Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off...
VIP
Homeward Bound In Real Life: This Wonderful Dog Story on X Made My...
Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’...
VIP
CNN Says Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Is Facing ‘New Scrutiny’ Over Art and Social...
Members of SCOTUS Open to Turning Away 'Asylum Seekers' at Southern Border
MD Dems Want Public Buildings to Have ‘Appropriately Sized’ Tampons in Men’s Rooms
Big Mouth, Zero Authority: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tells Federal Agents Where They...
Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as...
Sunnyright Nails It — Dems Panic Because Proof of Citizenship Might Keep Illegals...
VIP
'He Meant It!' — FL Pulls Big Rig Driver Who Can’t Speak English...
Real Journalist Kara Swisher Says She’ll Leave CNN if Paramount Takes Over
Jezebel Is Still Online, Says Editor Who Felt the Need to Remind Everyone...

Mamdani’s Selective Speed: Instant Outrage for Anti-Muslim Attack, Ghost Mode on Hate from His Side

justmindy
justmindy | 8:15 AM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

A Muslim woman was attacked in New York City. Allegedly, the attackers shouted slurs at her. That is obviously awful. Civil people can agree on that. Mayor Mamdani called it out within hours. The problem is, he takes days to call out other bigoted attacks and he really hasn't effectively addressed all of his wife's many bigoted scandals. Folks are rightly outraged.

Advertisement

People just want consistency. 

Sad but true.

Oh, she absolutely did and he has just ignored the latest batch of old slurs.

He does it on purpose. All the 'prayers in the park', visiting criminal at Rikers but ignoring victims, laying prayer rugs on the 9/11 memorial and the iftar dinner sitting on the ground in his office ... it's all intentional.

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base
justmindy
Advertisement

He not so secretly supports those dudes.

You will be made to care. 

His wife hates Jewish people, Black people and gay people judging from her past use of slurs.

Advertisement

People are just asking for Mamdani to care about all New Yorkers. That shouldn't be too much to ask.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base
justmindy
Miles Taylor Refuses to Take the ‘L’ After Scott Jennings Questioned His ‘High-Level’ Middle East Sources
Warren Squire
Yes, Really ... Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Allegedly Shoots Victim, Drives Off in Tesla
justmindy
Dem Senate Hopeful El-Sayed Says Statement Against Terror Plot Was a 'Risk' — And Links With Hasan Piker
justmindy
PSYCHO ALERT: Gavin Newsom Asks X If He Resembles a Famous Movie Character and ... OOF!
Grateful Calvin
Retired USAF Colonel Says ‘America Is a Joke’ After Markwayne Mullin Confirmed as DHS Secretary
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gavin Newsom Discovers Zionism Overnight — Now Facing Fury From Hasan Piker and His Own Lefty Base justmindy
Advertisement