Church of England Enthrones First Female Archbishop: Years of Tradition Overturned

The Church of England has enthroned their first ever female Archbishop of Canterbury.

NOW - Dame Sarah Mullally is officially "enthroned" as the Archbishop of Canterbury, head of the Church of England, becoming the first woman to take the role in 1,400 years. pic.twitter.com/0ww1mIRIT3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 25, 2026

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Many, many people are not impressed with this choice.

This is openly heretical and proof that Progressivism is steadily hollowing out Christianity and repurposing the faith to suit its own ideological agenda.



Women cannot be priests. They were not created for this role. This is non-negotiable. Any church which promotes female… https://t.co/rnoY6V1ruW — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) March 25, 2026

Yeah stick to orthodoxy young kings.



Catholicism if that’s your thing.



But avoid this crap - https://t.co/HNWwa3qpDA — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) March 25, 2026

Do what the Bible says.

The death knell has been rung for the Church of England. https://t.co/3lUchhvEuq — Fr Calvin Robinson ©️®️ (@calvinrobinson) March 25, 2026

The Church of England joins the Monarchy and the House of Lords on the path to irrelevance. https://t.co/v2QwpZYxGr — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) March 25, 2026

That's a shame for them.

Progressivism will hollow out your religion and wear its skin like a trophy https://t.co/WjLGjSSANN — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) March 25, 2026

The Apostle Paul would like a word:



“Let women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted them to speak but to be subject, as also the law saith.” (1 Cor 14:34) https://t.co/opJAy5Vqk4 — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) March 25, 2026

Brits: Muslim hordes are conquering and destroying our Christian nation without a shot being fired. Suggestions?



The British church: how about some heresy to lighten the mood? https://t.co/i7qb8MGfXz — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 25, 2026

Maybe it will take their minds off of it, at least.

The UK will be converted to Catholicism because of the sheer cringe of the alternatives https://t.co/Zbw9uiY5IU — Ad Lucem (@AdLucem7) March 25, 2026

This is outright rebellion against the word of God. Women have no business in positions of authority in any sense in a church. https://t.co/fBELVkfQE9 — 𝕊𝕠𝕝𝕒 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕕 🎚️ (@sola_chad) March 25, 2026

For a lot of you younger folk this will be the first major schismatic event you’ve been around to witness, it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out as the various chunks of the global Anglican Church react to this https://t.co/4eQfnQdGfz — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 25, 2026

Grab your popcorn!

The Monarchy must know it's entering the endgame. The Church of England, the House of Lords, all going quietly into that good night.



The House of Windsor don't have the strength or vision to reverse the tide. Been passive too long. Interesting to imagine them fighting, though https://t.co/upqfUpd7tS — Johann Kurtz (@JohannKurtz) March 25, 2026

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Henry VIII is rolling over in his grave — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) March 25, 2026

Amazing what can happen when you ignore the Bible — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 25, 2026

All your traditions are being destroyed and you clap. — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) March 25, 2026

It's sad to witness.

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