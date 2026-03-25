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Church of England Enthrones First Female Archbishop: Years of Tradition Overturned

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

The Church of England has enthroned their first ever female Archbishop of Canterbury. 

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Many, many people are not impressed with this choice.

Do what the Bible says.

That's a shame for them.

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Maybe it will take their minds off of it, at least.

Grab your popcorn! 

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It's sad to witness.

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