Jezebel Is Still Online, Says Editor Who Felt the Need to Remind Everyone 'We're Still Very Much Here'

About 10 years ago, the magazine 'Jezebel' was a big player in the online media game. Then, Hulk Hogan destroyed its sister site, Gawker, and threatened to set his sights on Jezebel next. People started realizing the publication was a rag run by crazy people. Since then, it's barely a blip. Its current Editor refuses to accept that truth.

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As the editor of @Jezebel, I'd like to say that while I recognize we are no longer living in the 2016 media ecosystem, Jez is still very much here, and we're still covering abortion rights, calling out celebs, & publishing silly blogs. You can find us at Jezebel [dot] com. Thx<3 — LT (@l_tousignant) March 24, 2026

If you have to remind people you're still around, you're probably not still around. https://t.co/D64SOrBewE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 24, 2026

Literally a non-entity at this point.

Why is she posting the website address like that? Normally you want inbound, click-stream traffic when you run a website. — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) March 24, 2026

Clearly, she isn't great at advertising and marketing her site. It's one of the reasons they are where they are today.

Is that comparable to the History channel mentioning Giorgio Tsoukilous was the editor of Legendary Times magazine??? — Subtle Deviancy (@subtledeviancy) March 24, 2026

Stop kicking a dead horse.

i read four things that said jezebel was sold off and shuttered but i get emails from them every day https://t.co/nX8UdnjrKH — ashley ray (@theashleyray) March 24, 2026

That must mean they're thriving then.

BREAKING: Jezebel is still online. https://t.co/F1mQgEBOXs — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) March 24, 2026

Jezebel was and is a confetti of feminized derangement. Everyone understands this which is why they have to remind people they even exist. https://t.co/7QW4zrfumo — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) March 24, 2026

Maybe with the help of a life support machine.

no way! i thought it was gone https://t.co/j013htc4tr — Lindsy (@lindseyjonesr) March 24, 2026

It is. Don't get too excited. It's alive in the same way Joe Biden is alive, for example. It's there, but barely and basically useless.

🙌🙌🙌🙌 we’re still here!!!! — Cristina DiGiacomo (@digi_cristina) March 24, 2026

They're hoping if they tweet, wish and clap their hands hard enough, they can make it come true.

Love the platform. I would love to pitch something to you. It’s on late stage capitalism and the new “nervous system regulation” craze we are seeing, and how evolved from self care. — Chisom- Global Careers Adviser 🌏 (@FLOTUK) March 24, 2026

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All five of their readers would be thrilled.

I wish Hulk Hogan was still around to put you out of business again. — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) March 24, 2026

I’m glad the worst toxic leftists got left behind after causing so much damage during Woke Fever. We aren’t back to complete normal, but I’ll take this much. — DankHobo (@dank_hobo) March 24, 2026

Baby steps.

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