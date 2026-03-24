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Jezebel Is Still Online, Says Editor Who Felt the Need to Remind Everyone 'We're Still Very Much Here'

justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on March 24, 2026
Townhall Media

About 10 years ago, the magazine 'Jezebel' was a big player in the online media game. Then, Hulk Hogan destroyed its sister site, Gawker, and threatened to set his sights on Jezebel next. People started realizing the publication was a rag run by crazy people. Since then, it's barely a blip. Its current Editor refuses to accept that truth.

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Literally a non-entity at this point.

Clearly, she isn't great at advertising and marketing her site. It's one of the reasons they are where they are today.

Stop kicking a dead horse.

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That must mean they're thriving then.

Maybe with the help of a life support machine.

It is. Don't get too excited. It's alive in the same way Joe Biden is alive, for example. It's there, but barely and basically useless. 

They're hoping if they tweet, wish and clap their hands hard enough, they can make it come true.

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All five of their readers would be thrilled.

Baby steps.

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