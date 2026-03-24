Even Fredo Gets It: Cuomo Asks What Defenders of Islamism Can't Answer

In one of his rare moments of clarity, Chris Cuomo asked an excellent question.

Can you point any societies that have been made better by an increase in Islamism? https://t.co/7nD7sSHO4q — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 23, 2026

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Exactly zero. Mehdi probably hated to hear that answer, but it's true.

You know this is what the Nazis said about Jews 100 years ago, no? https://t.co/6Hb2nxC4Hs — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) March 23, 2026

Defenders of Islam always forget one of the tenets of Judaism is to not proselytize. They don't demand people believe what they believe. So, there is no comparison between the two. Islam demands compliance and espouses compliance by violence. That's the facts.

The algorithm powering your phone trace back to early Muslim scholars. https://t.co/S1BJ7P3A0y — Shaykh Azhar Nasser (@ShaykhAzhar) March 23, 2026

Here come the commenters to tell us how Muslims are literally responsible for everything in the Earth ever and even Jesus was Palestinian or something.

The guy who hosted a CNN show every morning for 3 years is openly racist now that he's out of the seat.



How do you think this framed his questions during his time at CNN?



Chris got fired from CNN. His brother lost running for mayor (twice in one year). Poor matilda and mario… https://t.co/bZ2QwK5sbf — Moiz Ali (@moizali) March 23, 2026

Islam isn't a 'race'. People of all races are Muslim. Find a new argument.

Just so openly racist and bigoted it’s incredible. https://t.co/gW74QKpYgj — B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC (@_iamblakeley) March 23, 2026

folks just be posting outright bigotry on main https://t.co/tA6aw1RXW0 — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) March 23, 2026

Apparently, telling the truth is bigotry now.

This argument falls apart the second you apply it to literally any other religion. Meanwhile, the U.S. can’t even pass a budget without chaos, but sure, let’s audit entire civilizations. https://t.co/BCDB9AdKAI — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 23, 2026

Somehow, the United States not passing a budget is akin to demanding women cover themselves from head to toe and behave like property in these people's minds.

Seeing as how you people don't actually understand what Islamism is I'll assume you just mean Islam.



Spain. From a post Roman backwater to a flourishing and rich Muslim, Christian, and Jewish powerhouse. The Muslims objectively ran a better state than the Visigoths. https://t.co/hVBvtjhKeO — Domhnall (Cogito) (@CogitoEdu) March 23, 2026

It's kind of like how real Socialism has never been tried.

I mean he has a point. https://t.co/ux9Bhza5Zf — AJZ (@ajzeigler) March 24, 2026

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Oh, he absolutely does.

Good Lord, even Fredo gets it 🙄 https://t.co/9i2M4HmU1Q — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) March 24, 2026

Never thought I agree with him on something 🤨 https://t.co/IYwwh4ISLL — Nick (@Kiwi_Mango99) March 23, 2026

A better question is: can one point to any Islam majority countries that offer equal rights to Christians? — Gringo Investments (@GringoInvesting) March 23, 2026

Absolutely none.

I...agree with Chris Cuomo???? — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) March 23, 2026

Don't do that to me, bruh..



Don't make me sit here and actually say that "I agree with Chris Cuomo" right now... pic.twitter.com/lAYlgime2e — Nick🔎 (@NickProbes) March 23, 2026

Has any society made better by Medhi Hasan being there? — Persona Non Grata (@kallipolisrise) March 23, 2026

Certainly not America.

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