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Even Fredo Gets It: Cuomo Asks What Defenders of Islamism Can't Answer

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on March 24, 2026
Townhall Media

In one of his rare moments of clarity, Chris Cuomo asked an excellent question.

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Exactly zero. Mehdi probably hated to hear that answer, but it's true.

Defenders of Islam always forget one of the tenets of Judaism is to not proselytize. They don't demand people believe what they believe. So, there is no comparison between the two. Islam demands compliance and espouses compliance by violence. That's the facts.

Here come the commenters to tell us how Muslims are literally responsible for everything in the Earth ever and even Jesus was Palestinian or something.

Islam isn't a 'race'. People of all races are Muslim. Find a new argument. 

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Apparently, telling the truth is bigotry now. 

Somehow, the United States not passing a budget is akin to demanding women cover themselves from head to toe and behave like property in these people's minds.

It's kind of like how real Socialism has never been tried.

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Oh, he absolutely does.

Absolutely none.

Certainly not America.

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CNN ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM JUDAISM

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