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Charlie Kirk's Mentor Dead After Fall – Cenk Uygur: 'I Don't Know What Happened But This Ain't Normal'

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on March 23, 2026
meme

As if weirdo conspiracy theorists have not done enough damage spreading horrific accusations about Erika Kirk in the wake of her husband's murder, now they've moved onto the accidental death of his mentor. 

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Never change, Cenk, you crazy deranged idiot.

Charlie Kirk’s longtime mentor has died following a bizarre and tragic pickleball accident. 

Jeff Webb, 76, died after falling while playing pickleball and suffering a severe head injury, Cheer Daily reported. The 76-year-old was hospitalized after the accident, and his family later decided to take him off life support.

Webb was an influential figure in the world of cheerleading, founding the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) and Varsity Spirit, and later led Varsity Brands, which grew into a multibillion‑dollar company. Decades before that he was a “yell leader,” or a spirit leader, at the University of Oklahoma.

Webb later said in an interview he was not motivated by money, but rather by “discipline and keeping score.”

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He was in his late seventies and fell. He hit his head when he fell. People often die from head trauma. 

Don't give him any ideas.

Unheard of, really.

If it hurts to be stupid, these people are in chronic pain. 

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Please don't bring facts to his delusion party.

The stupid is spreading.

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Tags:

ANTISEMITISM CHARLIE KIRK CRIME FLORIDA ERIKA KIRK

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