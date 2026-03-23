Charlie Kirk's Mentor Dead After Fall – Cenk Uygur: 'I Don't Know What Happened But This Ain't Normal'

As if weirdo conspiracy theorists have not done enough damage spreading horrific accusations about Erika Kirk in the wake of her husband's murder, now they've moved onto the accidental death of his mentor.

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Charlie Kirk's mentor just died in a freak pickleball accident. That's an incredibly strange coincidence. If you're going to say that's not weird, that there are tons of pickleball fatalities, you sound nuts. I don't know what happened but I don't think this is perfectly normal. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 23, 2026

Never change, Cenk, you crazy deranged idiot.

Charlie Kirk’s longtime mentor has died following a bizarre pickleball accident. https://t.co/XLBW3HMI3g — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 23, 2026

Charlie Kirk’s longtime mentor has died following a bizarre and tragic pickleball accident. Jeff Webb, 76, died after falling while playing pickleball and suffering a severe head injury, Cheer Daily reported. The 76-year-old was hospitalized after the accident, and his family later decided to take him off life support. Webb was an influential figure in the world of cheerleading, founding the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) and Varsity Spirit, and later led Varsity Brands, which grew into a multibillion‑dollar company. Decades before that he was a “yell leader,” or a spirit leader, at the University of Oklahoma. Webb later said in an interview he was not motivated by money, but rather by “discipline and keeping score.”

He was in his late seventies and fell. He hit his head when he fell. People often die from head trauma.

Cenk Uygur 🇹🇷 is a left-wing Islamic-Turkish supremacist who wants to dismantle western civilization via demoralization.



Just say Israel killed him; we know what you’re implying. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 23, 2026

Don't give him any ideas.

Old people never fall and hit their head, so you may be on to something.. — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) March 23, 2026

Unheard of, really.

Just remember it was something like 25 character witnesses died within three years of jfk getting assassinated. — Thomas Meeden (@friendotdevil07) March 23, 2026

No one should question those either. I heard half of them were in badminton tragedies. But people are saying that's also perfectly normal. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 23, 2026

If it hurts to be stupid, these people are in chronic pain.

Cenk…he was 75, he fell while playing a sport, and he hit his head. Injury related deaths are the #3 cause of death in people over 65. Falls are the #1 cause of injury related deaths in people over 65. Quit acting like this is weird. — Luke Person (@LPersonTX) March 23, 2026

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Please don't bring facts to his delusion party.

A 76-year old man fell? Impossible. Must have been the Jews. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) March 23, 2026

"I don't know what happened but..."



He was literally an older man (76) who fell and hit his head. He was hospitalized for a few days prior to his death. Yet, your post implies some Candace Owens level conspiracy behind it.



All of this from the guy (and company) that's quick to… — Exit the Left (@_ExitTheLeft) March 23, 2026

The stupid is spreading.

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