Mehdi Hasan Blames GOP for TSA Chaos—But Democrats Are Holding DHS Funding Hostage and He Knows It

Mehdi Hasan is always working overtime to run cover for the Left. Today, he is trying to blame TSA wait times on Republicans. The lines at airports are admittedly long because of the government shutdown. Mehdi knows Democrats are the ones responsible for that shutdown. Mehdi knows Republicans will never vote for the Democrat version of 'opening up' because it hamstrings ICE.

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At an airport right now. Insanity. Why do people vote GOP? pic.twitter.com/0LuDrdDcfN — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 22, 2026

His real question should be why won't the Democrats do the right thing and let airports get back to normal?

Leftists KNOW they’re posting the dumbest takes known to man, so they immediately lock their comment section.



It’s a real travesty that this loser hasn’t been deported yet. https://t.co/RGLmrG2ikJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2026

Mehdi can't handle any pushback. It overwhelms his little pea brain.

Comments disable. Sad little Islamist 😂 https://t.co/auPCO977SV — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 22, 2026

Despite Mehdi’s gaslighting, the GOP are not the ones holding up funding. It’s also hilarious how he just does not allow comments on his posts now lmao https://t.co/vxsM3wa8dP — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 22, 2026

Mehdi knows the people who follow him and trust his takes are not smart. He knows he can fool them.

This terrorist-loving idiot is the dumbest person on the internet https://t.co/mrOzaz8Eio — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 22, 2026

He may not be the dumbest person on the internet, but if Taylor Lorenz dies, he's in trouble.

If you think this is because of the GOP you’re dumb. https://t.co/nGTlCgMLkC — Daniel (@Bham_Dan1971) March 22, 2026

To be fair, Mehdi is dumb.

Because they are racist https://t.co/J4aqzCEdYk — Wiffleball (@CorkballOne) March 22, 2026

There is always a Leftist in the comment who has to claim Republicans are racist. It's tiresome.

IDIOT POST OF THE MONTH

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/9MPE3LVuO3 — Drummer of Tedworth (@DrumrofTedworth) March 22, 2026

Why do you still live in this country?



Duck back off to Britian and stay there. https://t.co/S3hHLnGfVs — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 22, 2026

Yes, please.

secure borders, cartels not trafficing, or given weapons, men out of women's sports, Iran not having nuclear weapons, increased manufacturing in the US, voter ID, something we all want.



just for starters.... https://t.co/DFeuyZyvnt — Gwen Wrich (@GwenWrich) March 22, 2026

The hat stays on.

If not for your Muslim brothers we wouldn’t need security like this. https://t.co/VQLLXK944u — Alex Smith (@AlexSmithLaw) March 22, 2026

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This idiot doesn't want to tell the truth about his dream boy . https://t.co/1ZwXFdXRaM pic.twitter.com/lfNSYti65C — Matthew (@Spare_Monkeys) March 22, 2026

Yes, you did, Chuck. Take a bow.

I was unaware it was the GOP that was holding up TSA funding with insane demands https://t.co/EwWzpeZVKu — Jesse Hughes ✝️🇺🇸 (@JesseHughes) March 22, 2026

That's because it isn't, of course.

Lmao this clown turned off replies. Because he knows it’s democrats holding up DHS funding https://t.co/WJ5xYUCrdr — Bob Kazamakis (@BobbyKam67) March 23, 2026

Bingo! A very timely reminder.

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