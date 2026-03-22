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Mehdi Hasan Blames GOP for TSA Chaos—But Democrats Are Holding DHS Funding Hostage and He Knows It

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on March 22, 2026
AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi

Mehdi Hasan is always working overtime to run cover for the Left. Today, he is trying to blame TSA wait times on Republicans.  The lines at airports are admittedly long because of the government shutdown. Mehdi knows Democrats are the ones responsible for that shutdown. Mehdi knows Republicans will never vote for the Democrat version of 'opening up' because it hamstrings ICE. 

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His real question should be why won't the Democrats do the right thing and let airports get back to normal?

Mehdi can't handle any pushback. It overwhelms his little pea brain.

Mehdi knows the people who follow him and trust his takes are not smart. He knows he can fool them.

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He may not be the dumbest person on the internet, but if Taylor Lorenz dies, he's in trouble.

To be fair, Mehdi is dumb.

There is always a Leftist in the comment who has to claim Republicans are racist. It's tiresome.

Yes, please.

The hat stays on.

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Yes, you did, Chuck. Take a bow.

That's because it isn't, of course.

Bingo! A very timely reminder.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE TSA

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