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Dems Are So Weird ... AOC's Old Chief of Staff Begs Peaches Christ to 'Drag' Him to Pelosi's Old Seat

justmindy
justmindy | 9:20 PM on March 22, 2026
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Maybe AOC should use some of her campaign funded therapy money for her friend and former Chief of Staff who is running for Nancy Pelosi's Congressional seat. This dude is weird.

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The drag queen's stage name is Peaches Christ. 

A millionaire Silicon Valley titan has launched a bid for Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat — with the backing of a famous drag queen.

Saikat Chakrabarti, 40, shared video of “Peaches Christ” endorsing him on social media on Friday after he announced his intention to run

In the footage, she says: “San Francisco has a rare opportunity right now. This congressional race will decide whether we keep accepting business as usual or whether we send someone to Washington willing to actually challenge the systems that created the crises we’re living through.”

They laughed and smiled their way through the event, where they revealed plans for an April 4 Drag Me To Vote meet in San Francisco. But they received a swift backlash online, with many pondering whether Chakrabarti — controversial congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff — was taking it seriously. 

One wrote: “Dude what is this? no one is forcing you to do this? just focus on affordability please.”

Another posted: “Nothing like being dragged to back a billionaire when there is another option who is not a billionaire or a billionaire’s bro.

“Vote Connie Chan. Also, why aren’t y’all supporting the woman of color whose running who is also backed by labor? What is your class analysis here?”

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Apparently, some Democrats aren't impressed. 

Only a fellow Democrat would find this clever, honestly.

They are literally planning an event called 'Drag to the Polls'. 

The GOP has many problems, but the other side is absolutely not an alternative.

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Just a little throwback to that controversy. 

The evergreen question if there ever was one.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CALIFORNIA DRAG QUEENS NANCY PELOSI LGBTQ+

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