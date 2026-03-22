Dems Are So Weird ... AOC's Old Chief of Staff Begs Peaches Christ to 'Drag' Him to Pelosi's Old Seat

Maybe AOC should use some of her campaign funded therapy money for her friend and former Chief of Staff who is running for Nancy Pelosi's Congressional seat. This dude is weird.

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This drag activist who’s organized events for the LGBTQ+ community like Drag Me to Vote is endorsing Saikat Chakrabarti



Saikat Chakrabarti is AOC’s former Chief of Staff



He’s running to replace Nancy Pelosi when she retires



This is California Democratspic.twitter.com/aMdP7Itm3M — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 21, 2026

The drag queen's stage name is Peaches Christ.

Bizarre moment AOC-linked millionaire gets drag queen to endorse him for Nancy Pelosi's seat https://t.co/yBGum5W3aY pic.twitter.com/k4NrpxJLJY — New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2026

A millionaire Silicon Valley titan has launched a bid for Nancy Pelosi’s congressional seat — with the backing of a famous drag queen. Saikat Chakrabarti, 40, shared video of “Peaches Christ” endorsing him on social media on Friday after he announced his intention to run. In the footage, she says: “San Francisco has a rare opportunity right now. This congressional race will decide whether we keep accepting business as usual or whether we send someone to Washington willing to actually challenge the systems that created the crises we’re living through.” They laughed and smiled their way through the event, where they revealed plans for an April 4 Drag Me To Vote meet in San Francisco. But they received a swift backlash online, with many pondering whether Chakrabarti — controversial congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff — was taking it seriously. One wrote: “Dude what is this? no one is forcing you to do this? just focus on affordability please.” Another posted: “Nothing like being dragged to back a billionaire when there is another option who is not a billionaire or a billionaire’s bro. “Vote Connie Chan. Also, why aren’t y’all supporting the woman of color whose running who is also backed by labor? What is your class analysis here?”

Apparently, some Democrats aren't impressed.

Politics really is entering its own performance art era… not sure if this is clever outreach or just adding more chaos to an already wild scene. Definitely makes Pelosi’s seat more interesting to watch! — zion (@zioncdm7h) March 23, 2026

Only a fellow Democrat would find this clever, honestly.

China controls San Francisco. That’s why they want Newsom and Kamala, both from there politically, to nudge dem queer egalitarianism nationally. pic.twitter.com/lJik5GIS1k — Ray 🇺🇸 (@RayOFreedom) March 23, 2026

They are literally planning an event called 'Drag to the Polls'.

This is what Nick Fuentes supports every time he says to vote Democrat. — Henry Clay (@HCP42069) March 23, 2026

The GOP has many problems, but the other side is absolutely not an alternative.

What ever happened with that campaign finance investigation that led him to resign suddenly on a Friday afternoon in the summer? — South City Bandit (@southcitybandit) March 23, 2026

Saikat’s dumping another $750k of his own tech millions into a campaign that just got zero delegate votes.



This is the same guy who funneled nearly $900K in PAC money through his own LLC while running AOC’s “dark money” operation.



Buying a seat, one personal loan at a time. https://t.co/AupQSBiykh pic.twitter.com/MXL2VSdQ2B — Garry Tan (@garrytan) February 1, 2026

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Just a little throwback to that controversy.

Why are @TheDemocrats such perverted freaks? 🤨🤮 — Propaganda Sniper (@PewPewBangKaPow) March 22, 2026

The evergreen question if there ever was one.

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