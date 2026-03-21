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Sick! UN Documents Child Brides on the Rise in Gaza, Calls It a 'Coping Mechanism' Amid Crisis

justmindy
justmindy | 3:42 PM on March 21, 2026
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

There is no dispute there has been an increase in child marriage in Gaza. Apparently, that is just fine with the United Nations for some reason.

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So, basically, they are blaming Israel for the fact they marry children now. There is literally nothing they won't blame on the Jews. It's pretty incredible. 

The UN and Leftists will always excuse radical Islamists. They can do anything and get away with it. 

Apparently, the Jewish people really do control everything according to the Palestinians and the United Nations. 

The United Nations should say it loud and proud since they won't condemn it. It's not a subject to be lukewarm on.

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The Left doesn't really care about the Epstein Files. If they did, they would have demanded the Biden Administration be transparent. They've just determined it's an accusation they can lob at Trump because he knew Epstein. It's just a way to run cover for their terrible behavior.

This is probably the way they think, honestly.

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Isn't that convenient for them?

Lord come quickly.

Expeditiously!

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