Sick! UN Documents Child Brides on the Rise in Gaza, Calls It a 'Coping Mechanism' Amid Crisis

There is no dispute there has been an increase in child marriage in Gaza. Apparently, that is just fine with the United Nations for some reason.

Palestinians: “We have to go into a shelter and buy bread later. Better marry and r*pe a child just in case.”



The UN: “That’s fine. Makes perfect sense.” pic.twitter.com/iZHVwMqbjo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2026

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What does the war have to do with Palestinians marrying and r*ping children? https://t.co/sO8PnXGFKP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2026

So, basically, they are blaming Israel for the fact they marry children now. There is literally nothing they won't blame on the Jews. It's pretty incredible.

So let me get this straight.



The UN finds that child marriage is rising sharply in Gaza among Palestinians. And instead of condemning it, they excuse it as a means of survival?



Remind me why we remain part of this dumpster fire? https://t.co/sO8PnXGFKP pic.twitter.com/zT8gB5gjA6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2026

The UN and Leftists will always excuse radical Islamists. They can do anything and get away with it.

Israel forces Gazans to do child marriage https://t.co/XiEscLAih3 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 21, 2026

Apparently, the Jewish people really do control everything according to the Palestinians and the United Nations.

A rise in what? https://t.co/EMhDfw9Rq2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2026

The United Nations should say it loud and proud since they won't condemn it. It's not a subject to be lukewarm on.

And the people yelling "Free Palestine" the loudest are also screaming about Trump’s name being mentioned many times in the Epstein files, even though there's no evidence he participated in his crimes.



I mean 25% raped children. The fact that it went down to 11% is still crazy! https://t.co/poZKsYn93W — Mr. Estbom (@estbom) March 21, 2026

The Left doesn't really care about the Epstein Files. If they did, they would have demanded the Biden Administration be transparent. They've just determined it's an accusation they can lob at Trump because he knew Epstein. It's just a way to run cover for their terrible behavior.

I mean the UN also blamed Israel for pali men beating their wives, the only conclusion is that Israel is responsible for pali pedos too. — Axl IL 🇮🇱🍌 (@Axlol47) March 21, 2026

"Our kids are starving. Better make more kids so they can suffer." — Lizard wizard (@GraafDe85344) March 21, 2026

This is probably the way they think, honestly.

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🇵🇸 is the most sickly society I’ve ever read about — Evan 📟⌛️ (@ubuto23) March 21, 2026

Muslims are marrying little girls again. This time, the excuse is the war they started. https://t.co/VDRZfniXEr — Holly Grayle (@HollyGrayle) March 21, 2026

Isn't that convenient for them?

It's worse than that.



Read that quote in the last paragraph. What she's actually saying is that families are selling their young daughters to older men. — Catholic American Nationalist 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@CthlcNtnlst) March 21, 2026

Lord come quickly.

Get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US! https://t.co/LdaQXYu3j7 — Margaret Corasick (@Midge_in_Clovis) March 21, 2026

Expeditiously!

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