Polymarket's Meme Bar Fails Spectacularly – TVs Down, Vibes Crashed, Situation Unmonitored

A few days ago, we told you about the new bar in Washington DC specifically designed to 'monitor the market'.

The Polymarket bar, playing on the “Monitoring the Situation” meme, is a bust.



After waiting outside for nearly 1.5 hours in the rain because of technical issues—power and wifi going out—none of the TVs are working.



Staff say everything will be back up and running tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kCGvw0E8GA — Makena Kelly (@kellymakena) March 20, 2026

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Seems like monitoring the situation is getting off to a rocky start.

This is exactly how the Las Vegas opening of Bugsy Siegel's Vegas hotel casino went and now look at it.



So I guess I have to ask who at Polymarket is getting murdered over this? https://t.co/ih6KvZulgA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2026

The stakes are high.

Can I bet on who, yet? — Dang Phi Long (@tehdang) March 21, 2026

we all know how that ended — Marshall 🟦 (@itismarshall) March 21, 2026

Not well.

Nothing at all was monitored.

Silver lining. The branding is good too.

situations are meant to be monitored via doomscrolling from the comfort of one’s own home, and this is just further proof of that. https://t.co/S57nMNlOav — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 21, 2026

The way nature intended.

Some guy made a mint on “0 TVs on at the Polymarket bar” tho https://t.co/RkEsp45es3 — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) March 21, 2026

This is amazing, they managed to manifest dashslop . . . in real life !! https://t.co/Y2I9JMRlVs — Alex Caswen (@AlexCaswen) March 21, 2026

What a world!

Another example of overhyped and underperformed.

Our own Willy wonka experience for incels 🥹 https://t.co/OjAEyeHtzn — Barrett Adair (@barrettadair) March 21, 2026

Clearly you won't find them at the Polymarket bar. — John Lamm (@JohnLammTX) March 21, 2026

Clearly!

Someone should start a polymarket bet on how long it takes for this social experiment to collapse https://t.co/sSrRXlCBOf — dalton (@indaltonwetrvst) March 21, 2026

Banking on political wonks to be social was probably the first mistake.

I was there this evening and it was hilariously bad https://t.co/ChiQR527Dr — Andrew Korst (@andrew_korst) March 21, 2026

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This was a test



They are monitoring how well you monitor their lack of situation monitoring capability



Monitorception https://t.co/PqZzCXmhDx — Wizzy (@wizzyknows) March 21, 2026

Either the Matrix is broken or this is just what they intended.

Tbf only dorks go to the bar at 8pm https://t.co/boBQQ7XNaB — Monitoring the Situation (@monitoringmeme) March 21, 2026

Not being able to get the televisions to turn on is a super weird problem to have in 2026. https://t.co/g7be4zmmSH — John Carney (@carney) March 21, 2026

They deserve a better class of nerds.

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