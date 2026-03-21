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Polymarket's Meme Bar Fails Spectacularly – TVs Down, Vibes Crashed, Situation Unmonitored

justmindy
justmindy | 4:46 PM on March 21, 2026
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

A few days ago, we told you about the new bar in Washington DC specifically designed to 'monitor the market'. 

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Seems like monitoring the situation is getting off to a rocky start. 

The stakes are high.

Not well.

Nothing at all was monitored.

Silver lining. The branding is good too. 

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The way nature intended. 

What a world!

Another example of overhyped and underperformed.

Clearly!

Banking on political wonks to be social was probably the first mistake.

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Either the Matrix is broken or this is just what they intended. 

They deserve a better class of nerds. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

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