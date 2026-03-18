Polymarket's New DC Bar: Monitor Iran, Bet on Elections, and Get 15 Beers Deep Doing It

Imagine this ... It's X, but in real life and with alcohol. Well, obviously everyone on X is drinking, but now it's not just alone and in person.

We're excited to announce 'The Situation Room' by Polymarket is coming to Washington, D.C.



The world's first bar dedicated to monitoring the situation. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/UbdHUT5u2k — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 18, 2026

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Now, people will leave their houses and discuss issues face to face. This might lead to some physical altercations. No more keyboard warriors, people will have to be willing to back up their rhetoric.

Imagine a sports bar… but just for situation monitoring — live X feeds, flight radar, Bloomberg terminals, and Polymarket screens. pic.twitter.com/8dDUDVriq9 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 18, 2026

Wonder if the bar will separate into Democrats, Republicans and Moderates or just all hang out together.

Grand opening is this Friday. pic.twitter.com/CBuHUf4ctw — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 18, 2026

Please wear real clothes and closed toe shoes

The memes are already golden.

How I’d be monitoring the situation 15 beers deep pic.twitter.com/XMVJgJ8tvv — The Rundown (@rundowndaily_) March 18, 2026

Honestly, looks like a blast.

Probably should have trademarked that idea.

Based!

how people will be feelling while standing in it pic.twitter.com/60PT2N8loy — Yuppie (@yuppie064432) March 18, 2026

Literally solving all the world's problems.

For those who can’t go there



There’s always X pic.twitter.com/LRvkoWZU82 — Diego (@0xTakeProfits) March 18, 2026

It's not an addiction, it's being an informed citizen, natch.

It's a tough job, but someone has to do it.

On my way to monitor the situation for 12 straight hours with the boys pic.twitter.com/1gky7E3BBF — litquidity (@litcapital) March 18, 2026

Someone got a kitchen pass.

Me in the Situation Room with all my homies after correctly predicting how many inches of snow would fall pic.twitter.com/0gPpUODHGu — Russ Faigen (@RussFromPublic) March 18, 2026

My friend and I are monitoring the world situation from the Polymarket bar pic.twitter.com/azTOr7ImYC — Lordy ONX (@thelordofpolym) March 18, 2026

The heroes we deserve.

"well dear, your father and i met at the situation room" pic.twitter.com/k0croGQrXY — shill ivey (prediction market arc) (@shill_ivey) March 18, 2026

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Baby boom of little nerds in 9 months. Glorious!

“Bartender…. I’d like to order a double nothingburger with extra TheWestHasFallen sauce.” https://t.co/v6qtac00Pf pic.twitter.com/WdExJCL41n — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) March 18, 2026

They should absolutely put those on the menu.

“Gonna be home late tonight babe, I’m out monitoring the Iran situation with a couple of guys. We might even stay and monitor the Cuba situation if something comes up” https://t.co/IcE7jqohAK — litquidity (@litcapital) March 18, 2026

For men who love sports bars, but wish they attracted fewer women. https://t.co/L5KH3WNAvZ — Gaeten Dugas (@GaetenD) March 18, 2026

Hey, some women like to monitor the situation, too.

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