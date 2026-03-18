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Polymarket's New DC Bar: Monitor Iran, Bet on Elections, and Get 15 Beers Deep Doing It

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Imagine this ... It's X, but in real life and with alcohol. Well, obviously everyone on X is drinking, but now it's not just alone and in person.

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Now, people will leave their houses and discuss issues face to face. This might lead to some physical altercations. No more keyboard warriors, people will have to be willing to back up their rhetoric. 

Wonder if the bar will separate into Democrats, Republicans and Moderates or just all hang out together. 

Please wear real clothes and closed toe shoes

The memes are already golden.

Honestly, looks like a blast.

Probably should have trademarked that idea.

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Based!

Literally solving all the world's problems.

It's not an addiction, it's being an informed citizen, natch.

It's a tough job, but someone has to do it.

Someone got a kitchen pass. 

The heroes we deserve.

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Baby boom of little nerds in 9 months. Glorious!

They should absolutely put those on the menu. 

Hey, some women like to monitor the situation, too. 

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