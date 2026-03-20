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Tim Walz Complains WH 'Cutting Off' MN Health Care Funds—Funny, That's $250M Less for the Somali Scams

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on March 20, 2026
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Tonight, Tim Walz took to X to complain the White House taking medical funds away from Minnesota. Well, Minnesota allowed billions of dollars to be misused fraudulently so maybe Walz should rustle up that money and use it.

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In Tim's eyes, they are more important than American citizens.

Tim doesn't care. He only cares about allowing illegals to take advantage of the kindness of the American people so he continues to get votes. 

Probably so. Do the autistic kids even exist?

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Then, he might actually have a real war story to tell. 

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Americans are very tired of pinching pennies in their own budgets only to have thieves stealing our tax money.

Figure it out, Timmy.

Bye, Tim!

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HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL ALIEN MINNESOTA TIM WALZ WHITE HOUSE

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