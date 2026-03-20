Tim Walz Complains WH 'Cutting Off' MN Health Care Funds—Funny, That's $250M Less for the Somali Scams

Tonight, Tim Walz took to X to complain the White House taking medical funds away from Minnesota. Well, Minnesota allowed billions of dollars to be misused fraudulently so maybe Walz should rustle up that money and use it.

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The White House is cutting off $250 million for Minnesotans health care. https://t.co/wOvziB0K82 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2026

Illegal aliens aren't Americans you moron! https://t.co/AdbxU4lyCu — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 20, 2026

In Tim's eyes, they are more important than American citizens.

Countless millions meant for autistic children were stolen on your watch.

You don’t get to lead this conversation, Tim. Sit this one out https://t.co/EUoAGjvcQk — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) March 20, 2026

Tim doesn't care. He only cares about allowing illegals to take advantage of the kindness of the American people so he continues to get votes.

People should pay for their own health care. https://t.co/Y4RBGhbGZU — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 20, 2026

He is some kind of special stupid. Hey @Tim_Walz, ask the Somalis to pay for it. https://t.co/pzs1wFy6Fn — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) March 20, 2026

Do they happen to be Somalia children in fake learing centers? https://t.co/sag84fZr1E — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) March 20, 2026

Probably so. Do the autistic kids even exist?

Good. Get rid of the Somalian fraud rings. https://t.co/54zwibfAbm — AZSuburbs 🏜️🌵 (@noprezzie2012) March 20, 2026

Hold up, weirdo.

Why can't the thousands of learing centers, home care agencies and autism centers run by Somalis at the cost of billions to taxpayers step in and do what they were already paid to?

Explain the math here, limp wristed creep. https://t.co/H9cXHTXE2V — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) March 20, 2026

Sorry your friend’s grifts all got cut off.



Maybe this time we should actually send you to the war. That will take your mind off of it. https://t.co/WTchfhHEsg — onebear (@onebearactual) March 20, 2026

Then, he might actually have a real war story to tell.

Maybe if you hadn’t given all your cash to Somaliland you wouldn’t be in this pickle dipsh^t. 🙄 https://t.co/gEXThi5geP — Adrienne (@YoAdrienne1968) March 20, 2026

You siphoned off billions to your Somalis voters. https://t.co/EZwxW79shF — Jen X (@Jen_james_) March 20, 2026

Nobody in other states wants to pay for healthcare in Minnesota so tough s*** tampon Tim https://t.co/I5yWXgbUda — John Galt (Because Someone Has To Be) (@ApprtionMission) March 20, 2026

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Americans are very tired of pinching pennies in their own budgets only to have thieves stealing our tax money.

Breaking‼️‼️‼️



The white house is cutting off SOME of the Somalian fraud!!!

👏👏👏 https://t.co/8DoEinImR8 — MamaLewis (@anice00) March 20, 2026

Figure it out, Timmy.

Great news… that’s $250 million less for your Somali fraud schemes. https://t.co/nUSDhBniRe — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 20, 2026

I fixed it for you.



The White House is cutting off $250 million for illegal aliens living in MN health care. https://t.co/huEf8wmg21 — Michael (@michael4559349) March 20, 2026

No one cares what you say anymore…we’ve TURNED the page! pic.twitter.com/E7GJu5jCmP — JustJamie (@OYourNameHereO) March 20, 2026

Bye, Tim!

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