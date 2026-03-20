Hypocrites in Havana: Leftists Sing Celia Cruz's Guantanamera While Ignoring Her Exile by Castro's Regime

Earlier, we told you about Ilhan Omar's spawn vacationing in Cuba. Apparently, there is a whole contingent of worthless Leftists taking a little tour through Cuba. They were caught singing a particular song and clearly they are unaware of the history.

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Singing “Guantanamera” - a song by the late Celia Cruz, who was banned from returning to Cuba after defying the communist regime. She was denied even the chance to see her mother in her final moments because she dared to speak out. Que vergüenza https://t.co/go4NIU8IEh — Phil Ehr (@PhilEhr) March 20, 2026

Maybe they should pick another song to sing. The writer of that particular song would hate the Left and all they stand for.

But none of this matters for the Western "socialists" who are coming to have a good time in a tropical dictatorship https://t.co/gdepVyED9X — Jonathan Eyal (@JEyal_RUSI) March 20, 2026

Please don't interrupt their poverty tourism with facts and such.

its a slap in the face to her memory knowing fully well who she was and IS and what she continues to represent for every cuban exile https://t.co/CGin9SfXfK — Diva (@guavacubana) March 20, 2026

These people know nothing. They are uneducated idiots.

They thought it was a kewl Wycliffe Jean ditty. — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) March 21, 2026

Exactly this people are making a caricature of the situation — FreeCuban (@freecuban16) March 20, 2026

These are the same ones that organize, support and promote protests against capitalism in the US. In Cuba, Cubans who protest peacefully are imprisonment with up to 20 years. Will they ask the tyrannical regime to respect the rights of Cubans to dissent? For sure they’ll Not. — Mary (@Marryelenita) March 20, 2026

They are hypocrites. If they love Cuba so much, they should move there.

Useful fools — Eduardo Recio (@EduardoRec2911) March 20, 2026

“Guantanamera” is a song by Indio Naborí—educate yourself. — Palmiche (@ay_mamacita) March 20, 2026

The song became famous after Celia’s rendition but ok — Phil Ehr (@PhilEhr) March 20, 2026

Before someone on the Left says it wasn't Celia's song.

She is flying First Class.



To tell Cubans how bad capitalism is. https://t.co/zpOtEfDzQv — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) March 20, 2026

Literally, the worst people.

Capitalism for me, commie for thee https://t.co/JKHWuKtBHS — The Perro Roboto (@85percentweare) March 21, 2026

BRILLIANT. Maybe they can stay there. Hey, they can get a rebuilt 1955 Chevrolet. https://t.co/11ORkwAfyu — Ted Gage (@TedGage300) March 21, 2026

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We are going to Cuba pic.twitter.com/n4USqWmPm6 — Kate Willett (@katewillett) March 20, 2026

Influencers? Oh, that will show the communist dictatorship who is holding over 1000 political prisoners. How many are you rescuing? 500 at least, right? The communists must be scared! — Ricardo Pocurull, MD, FACR (@freecubamerican) March 20, 2026

The Cuban people have been through enough. They don't need more American communists telling them to hang on till Trump isn't president pic.twitter.com/B0zAGfvNAY — Farming Central Virginia (@FarmingVirgina) March 20, 2026

Let's hope Cuba is liberated soon. That would be the worst nightmare of these 'influencers'.

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