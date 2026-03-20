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Hypocrites in Havana: Leftists Sing Celia Cruz's Guantanamera While Ignoring Her Exile by Castro's Regime

justmindy
justmindy | 8:23 PM on March 20, 2026
AP Photo/Desmond Boylan

Earlier, we told you about Ilhan Omar's spawn vacationing in Cuba. Apparently, there is a whole contingent of worthless Leftists taking a little tour through Cuba. They were caught singing a particular song and clearly they are unaware of the history. 

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Maybe they should pick another song to sing. The writer of that particular song would hate the Left and all they stand for.

Please don't interrupt their poverty tourism with facts and such.

These people know nothing. They are uneducated idiots. 

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They are hypocrites. If they love Cuba so much, they should move there. 

Before someone on the Left says it wasn't Celia's song.

Literally, the worst people.

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Let's hope Cuba is liberated soon. That would be the worst nightmare of these 'influencers'. 

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM CUBA ILHAN OMAR SOCIALISM

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