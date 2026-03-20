Ilhan Omar’s Nepo-Baby Princess Pilgrimages to Cuba to Cosplay as a Revolutionary for Spring Break

While most college students are luxuriating on tropical beaches in Miami or Mexico or even attending the rodeo in Houston, the daughter of Ilhan Omar had completely different Spring Break plans. She went to Cuba. Why is this the least surprising news ever?

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Ilhan Omar's daughter is in Cuba 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/bsQ8JcHGGS — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 20, 2026

Is that Ilhan Omar’s daughter in Cuba with the People’s Forum? 👀 pic.twitter.com/lJTpBhnQlp — 🇺🇸 Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) March 18, 2026

Oh, it is, indeed. Here is a list of a few others who joined the trip.

Who is with them? - Hasan Piker himself (livestreaming from Havana). - Jeremy Corbyn (former UK Labour leader). - Pablo Iglesias (former leader of Spain’s Podemos party). - Irish rap group Kneecap - CODEPINK activists - Journalists/figures such as Owen Jones and Ryan Grim - Chris Smalls (Amazon labor union organizer) - Delegations from Progressive International, People’s Forum (a New York-based activist organization), and participants from multiple countries.

Is that Ilhan Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, on The People’s Forum Cuba delegation, wearing a “Welcome to Minneapolis!” T-shirt with the Third Precinct in flames? pic.twitter.com/yVeLoDp3nj — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) March 19, 2026

I love all her cute outfits! Here was yesterday's pro-arsonist fit. https://t.co/2v9tgelpTO — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) March 20, 2026

Yes, that's her with the t-shirt glamorizing burning down a police precinct. Isn't she clever?

What a lovely dream that would be. Unfortunately, she is a spoiled brat (like her mother) and is very used to the comforts of the US. She'll be back.

That's not her normal attire… https://t.co/q28vaGDTZS — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) March 20, 2026

This is THE training ground of America's leftist insurgents https://t.co/tnmYHMYWge — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 20, 2026

Can we deny her reentry? https://t.co/eatirWeH1I — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 20, 2026

Let's at least try it.

This is the Democratic base now. This is who runs every institution. The normies may still be the majority in the general population, but it is only a matter of time since liberals are even more scared to take on progressive lunacy than conservatives are of taking on MAGA lunacy. https://t.co/rjc4JiZXhO — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) March 20, 2026

She should stay there. It’s more her speed since she’s a communist. https://t.co/thq5umS4Pl — Senator Scott Whiner (@Scott_Whiner) March 20, 2026

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She could never deal with all the poverty Communism has created.

This nepo baby, granddaughter of a genocidal Colonel, daughter of an adulteress who probably was also married to her brother at some point (allegedly), wants to tell Americans how to live. No thanks. Hard pass.

The DAUGHTER of a U.S. congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, is going to Cuba to PRAISE the dictatorship.



The enemies of the United States are already here. https://t.co/hb11B29K6G — Franklin Andrés Camargo (@FranklinCamarg0) March 20, 2026

They are among us and their mothers are even elected officials.

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