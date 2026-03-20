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Ilhan Omar’s Nepo-Baby Princess Pilgrimages to Cuba to Cosplay as a Revolutionary for Spring Break

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on March 20, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

While most college students are luxuriating on tropical beaches in Miami or Mexico or even attending the rodeo in Houston, the daughter of Ilhan Omar had completely different Spring Break plans. She went to Cuba. Why is this the least surprising news ever?

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Oh, it is, indeed. Here is a list of a few others who joined the trip.

Who is with them? - Hasan Piker himself (livestreaming from Havana). - Jeremy Corbyn (former UK Labour leader). - Pablo Iglesias (former leader of Spain’s Podemos party). - Irish rap group Kneecap - CODEPINK activists - Journalists/figures such as Owen Jones and Ryan Grim - Chris Smalls (Amazon labor union organizer) - Delegations from Progressive International, People’s Forum (a New York-based activist organization), and participants from multiple countries.

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Yes, that's her with the t-shirt glamorizing burning down a police precinct. Isn't she clever?

What a lovely dream that would be. Unfortunately, she is a spoiled brat (like her mother) and is very used to the comforts of the US. She'll be back. 

Let's at least try it.

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She could never deal with all the poverty Communism has created.

This nepo baby, granddaughter of a genocidal Colonel, daughter of an adulteress who probably was also married to her brother at some point (allegedly), wants to tell Americans how to live. No thanks. Hard pass. 

They are among us and their mothers are even elected officials. 

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COMMUNISM CUBA DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILHAN OMAR

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