'People Are Starting to Notice': Viral Close-Up of Karoline Leavitt Triggers Outrage Cycle Over Press Sec

The latest conspiracy theory of the Leftists is there is something wrong with Karoline Leavitt, Press Secretary for President Trump.

🚨 PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO NOTICE SOMETHING OFF ABOUT KAROLINE LEAVITT… AND IT’S NOT NORMAL.



What do you see? pic.twitter.com/ltG7ytj2fR — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 19, 2026

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I mean, if you zoom into the point you can see someone's literal pores, you might find they look strange.

I see an impressive young Christian mother, many months pregnant with her second child, the youngest press secretary in American history, and a fierce champion of American first principles.@karolineleavitt is an incredible person. https://t.co/odMeihreg6 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 19, 2026

This is what normal people see. Leftists are not normal people. Maybe her hair being a natural color and not having piercings throughout her face and a septum piercing is strange to them.

She’s pregnant. You can’t relate.



Leave her alone. https://t.co/SrNtQKXSK7 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 19, 2026

I think she is a horrible awful person who deserves everything she’s got coming to her - but mocking the looks of a pregnant woman is a bitch move. We should make fun of her for so many other things. https://t.co/ZUIWd5s1M0 — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) March 20, 2026

At least some Leftists have some civility.

She looks beautiful and is expecting a baby. So yes she is filling out, probably tires easier. But she is glowing. Leave her alone. https://t.co/kO0fSgCY0r — Grandmaj (Judy) (@grandmaj2) March 19, 2026

She has also been pregnant twice in a very short amount of time. She looks amazing.

She's pregnant, gees what's wrong with people. https://t.co/5scrGSABgq — The Blue Collar Intellectual (Julian) (@JulianAcciard1) March 19, 2026

Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Anything for clicks, right? Nobody is noticing something "off." Not even the original poster. Sad. https://t.co/MGQv7Xv45o — It'sGigiY'all! (@GigiisTx1968) March 19, 2026

He just wants to insult a pregnant woman and hopes others will jump on the bandwagon.

1) SHES PREGNANT … growing a human. wtf did you do today???? Grow a heart? No? Shut up.



2) I double dog dare you to get the same angles on even the most famous models and they won’t look better.



3) Karoline is a bad ass. She’s smart, she’s quick, she’s well researched, she’s… https://t.co/lzWpHAGDhT — Emely (@SeatonEmely) March 20, 2026

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That sums it up.

More of the same "People are starting to notice" "What do you see?" It is a daily loop of uninformative nonsense. "Be honest" "This video is going viral"🙄 https://t.co/LPkw4msE7Y — charles (@Perycope) March 19, 2026

It's just rage bait slop at this point.

Her days are numbered and she knows it. https://t.co/ZwBlnGY1vl — Susan Baker (@SusanBa92489649) March 20, 2026

That sounds like a threat.

I see a hateful man dumping on an exceptional pregnant mother who is doing an outstanding job in the Trump administration. You just don't like her politics. You're demonstrating your TDS is severe. https://t.co/oYFoGf5Zsx — SandyWhoCares, RN (@SBad47385781) March 20, 2026

That's an excellent diagnosis.

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