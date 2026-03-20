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'People Are Starting to Notice': Viral Close-Up of Karoline Leavitt Triggers Outrage Cycle Over Press Sec

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on March 20, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The latest conspiracy theory of the Leftists is there is something wrong with Karoline Leavitt, Press Secretary for President Trump.

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I mean, if you zoom into the point you can see someone's literal pores, you might find they look strange. 

This is what normal people see. Leftists are not normal people. Maybe her hair being a natural color and not having piercings throughout her face and a septum piercing is strange to them. 

At least some Leftists have some civility.

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She has also been pregnant twice in a very short amount of time. She looks amazing.

Trump Derangement Syndrome.

He just wants to insult a pregnant woman and hopes others will jump on the bandwagon. 

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That sums it up.

It's just rage bait slop at this point.

That sounds like a threat.

That's an excellent diagnosis. 

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Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP KAROLINE LEAVITT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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