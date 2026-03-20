Defiant Statement from Invisible Iranian Supreme Leader: Media Fails to Mention He Hasn't Been Seen Alive

The Corporate Media declared Iran's Supreme Leader issued a 'defiant' statement confirming their resolve in the face of attack. There is just one problem ... no one had seen this 'Supreme Leader' and there is no evidence he is alive. One might think the Media would mention that part. One would be wrong.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader issues a defiant written statement praising Iranians’ steadfastness in the face of attacks.— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 20, 2026
Did he though?
You should probably put "allegedly" on this, given he's not been seen since he was bombed, and absolutely no proof of life has been offered.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2026
Otherwise, you're just spreading propaganda. You wouldn't purposely do that, right? https://t.co/u2ULqHhnVt
Marking the post 'allegedly' would be the least she could do. These are ostensibly journalists after all. They could try to search for the truth.
Ma'am, as a journalist, you should not be posting propaganda without at least a few qualifiers.— RBe (@RBPundit) March 20, 2026
For example: "allegedly issues" or "Iran's supreme leader who no one has actually seen alive in weeks" https://t.co/65JUbL2Ec5
Actually, tell the public the truth. What a concept!
Did you confirm that he actually wrote it? If not? Why did you not include the word “allegedly” on your tweet? https://t.co/qzIbOYT7xu— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 20, 2026
Perhaps they could insist on some verification this 'Supreme Leader' lives?
How do you know this is from Iran's Supreme Leader?— Cthulhu Loves You (@EyerotGaming) March 20, 2026
There is no audio or video here. Just a written statement which could have been created by anyone.
Yes, please show your work!
Did he shoot a bunch of them in the street first or did he just issue the defiant statement?— Enuff with the nonsense (@jray129) March 20, 2026
Did he?— Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) March 20, 2026
Or are you just parroting Iranian propaganda?
Feels like propaganda, for sure.
March 20, 2026
Was this statement from Cardboard Khamenei?— Not Heraclitus (@NotHeraclitus) March 20, 2026
Brought to you by the people who regularly quoted the Gaza Health Ministry statistics as facts— Pangloss Dreadnought (@Pan_Dread) March 20, 2026
Exact same people!
Seems like it would be worthwhile to confirm that he is alive before claiming he is issuing statements— Panda_Prime 📟 (@pandaagendaforu) March 20, 2026
No ones seen the nepo baby mullah. Dont spread propaganda— Joe Mikhaili (@metanerdy) March 20, 2026
Is this like the same statement that was issued by the IRGC spokesman hours after he had died? When are you guys going to actually write it in a way that questions whether nepo supreme leader is alive?— SMartin (@Princesspeace29) March 20, 2026
That would require honesty. The Media can't handle that.
The saga of the new "Supreme Leader" is like a real-life "Weekend at Bernie's." 😉— Veteranus Dacicus 🇺🇸 🇪🇺 🏴☠️ (@VDacicus) March 20, 2026
Was an autopen used?— Netsy (@gingerscarlett) March 20, 2026
Maybe Joe Biden loaned it to them.
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