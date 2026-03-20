Internal Polling Come Out? Senate Dems Are Lying Even Harder About Blame for...
Ilhan Omar’s Nepo-Baby Princess Pilgrimages to Cuba to Cosplay as a Revolutionary...
They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore: Pritzker Lays Out Dems Plan to Weaponize...
Japan's PM Checked Out the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame and Then...
Oh, HONEY, Stop ... Who Wants to Tell Her? MN Dem OBGYN Rep's...
JB Pritzker Reveals Plan to Arrest Trump Officials: 'Project 2029'
Shipwreckedcrew BUSTS VA Dem Attorney Running for Fake District Telling HUGE Lie About...
Bill Melugin Has a Thread of the Craziest TSA Schumer Lines at US...
VIP
Racial Reckoning? WAT? WaPo Out-Stupids Themselves Using Statue to Paint America's Birthda...
Nancy Pelosi Explains Why Dems Need to Take Back the House (ZERO Pushback...
Chuck Norris Walks Through The Valley of The Shadow of Death, Is Not...
The Role of Prayer in American Wars From the Revolution to Today
Greg Gutfeld Shuts DOWN Grifters Claiming Israel FORCED Trump Into Iran War annnd...
Here's the TSA Line at Houston's Bush Airport (Thank Sen. Schumer and the...

Defiant Statement from Invisible Iranian Supreme Leader: Media Fails to Mention He Hasn't Been Seen Alive

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on March 20, 2026
Twitchy

The Corporate Media declared Iran's Supreme Leader issued a 'defiant' statement confirming their resolve in the face of attack. There is just one problem ... no one had seen this 'Supreme Leader' and there is no evidence he is alive. One might think the Media would mention that part. One would be wrong. 

Advertisement

Did he though?

Marking the post 'allegedly' would be the least she could do. These are ostensibly journalists after all. They could try to search for the truth. 

Actually, tell the public the truth. What a concept!

Recommended

Internal Polling Come Out? Senate Dems Are Lying Even Harder About Blame for the TSA Mess They've Created
Doug P.
Advertisement

Perhaps they could insist on some verification this 'Supreme Leader' lives? 

Yes, please show your work!

Feels like propaganda, for sure. 

Exact same people!

Advertisement

That would require honesty. The Media can't handle that.

Maybe Joe Biden loaned it to them.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

FAKE NEWS IRAN MEDIA BIAS AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Internal Polling Come Out? Senate Dems Are Lying Even Harder About Blame for the TSA Mess They've Created
Doug P.
Oh, HONEY, Stop ... Who Wants to Tell Her? MN Dem OBGYN Rep's Cringe Voter ID 'Dunk' Flops HARD
Sam J.
They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore: Pritzker Lays Out Dems Plan to Weaponize Power Against GOP in 2029
justmindy
Ilhan Omar’s Nepo-Baby Princess Pilgrimages to Cuba to Cosplay as a Revolutionary for Spring Break
justmindy
Japan's PM Checked Out the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame and Then Saw the 'Biden' Portrait
Doug P.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Kills With Kindness' After Woke AR Restaurant Kicks Her OUT Over Wussy Employees
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Internal Polling Come Out? Senate Dems Are Lying Even Harder About Blame for the TSA Mess They've Created Doug P.
Advertisement