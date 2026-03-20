Cruel Hoax Targets Erika Kirk: Shopping Spree Lie Exposed as Sick Attack on Widow Amid Alo Privacy Breach

People really refuse to allow Erika Kirk to mourn in peace. They are even breaking into her personal shopping accounts to prove some conspiracy. The latest claim is she went on a shopping spree in the hours after Charlie's death.

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I posted this on Instagram yesterday. Posting here today so that everyone can see how ridiculous this situation is. I was the one who made the Alo purchase, in person, in Utah. When we got the call that Charlie had been shot, we rushed from the office and into the airplane. We arrived in Utah with nothing but the clothes we were wearing. We were in those clothes all day at the hospital and slept in them that night. The next morning, our friend Stacy handed me her card, and I went out and picked up some items and toiletries for various team members and Erika. Alo was down the street. Also, if you look closely at the video below, you will see that the photo of Erika’s account was taken at 12:14 pm on March 10. A week before the video was released. That’s not a coincidence. It’s a clear sign this was a planned, manufactured attack. To accuse Erika or anyone else of entertaining a “shopping spree” hours after her husband was brutally murdered is cruel and vicious. — Elizabeth McCoy (@elizakmccoy) March 20, 2026

A friend went and purchased clothes for Erika because she had to quickly leave and get to Charlie's side. She had no clothing or other personal products with her. She had to have clothes. This makes total sense.

SCUM. An @aloyoga employee leaked a customer’s private purchase history to smear her—after those items were bought in the immediate aftermath of one of the most HORRIFIC MURDERS in American HISTORY, when there was no time to grab anything but the clothes on their backs. Alo REFUSES to apologize and NOW LOCKS THEIR TWITTER ACCOUNT. You are a despicable company and this is PREDATORY behavior. Alo needs to make a statement immediately-do you or do you not prey on conservative customers? — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) March 20, 2026

So, a store employee invaded her privacy and Alo won't apologize or even try to make it right. Despicable.

There are truly vile people in the world. I cannot believe what you are all being put through. Pure cowardice from @aloyoga. — Danielle Franz (@DanielleBFranz) March 20, 2026

It's terrifying that people can treat a widow that way.

It is insane they have to defend or explain this, but since people are intent on making them do so, let’s use it as a teachable moment. If your loved one dies far from your home and you rush to them, you will need clothes. I am contacted by people in crisis (or their friends) often about how to help, and sending comfortable matching sets they can wear from couch to funeral home to probate court is one of my tips. My friend @rmanion brought me a giant bag of new @TMFoundation clothes the day after Jake died, and I was able to feel human and look presentable, plus the clothes had no memories attached to them. I’m gonna link my piece on how to help friends in crisis below. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 20, 2026

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Maybe Mary Katharine's piece will help people remember their humanity. It is sorely lacking.

When @SethDillon rebutted Candace’s Hampton lies back in September, he ended the post, “The fact that any of this is necessary is a disgrace.” That’s how I feel reading this. The fact that @elizakmccoy has to justify clothing she bought for Erika post-assassination bc a malicious employee leaked it and wicked influencers seized on it like vultures is a DISGRACE. Keep praying for @TPUSA & @MrsErikaKirk. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) March 20, 2026

Prayer is desperately needed.

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