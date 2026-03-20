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Cruel Hoax Targets Erika Kirk: Shopping Spree Lie Exposed as Sick Attack on Widow Amid Alo Privacy Breach

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on March 20, 2026
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

People really refuse to allow Erika Kirk to mourn in peace. They are even breaking into her personal shopping accounts to prove some conspiracy. The latest claim is she went on a shopping spree in the hours after Charlie's death. 

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A friend went and purchased clothes for Erika because she had to quickly leave and get to Charlie's side. She had no clothing or other personal products with her. She had to have clothes. This makes total sense.

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So, a store employee invaded her privacy and Alo won't apologize or even try to make it right. Despicable. 

It's terrifying that people can treat a widow that way.

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Maybe Mary Katharine's piece will help people remember their humanity. It is sorely lacking. 

Prayer is desperately needed.

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CHARLIE KIRK GUN VIOLENCE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ERIKA KIRK

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