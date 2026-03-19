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USAA: Founded for Veterans, Profiting Billions While Laying Off Americans and Importing H-1B Labor

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on March 19, 2026
Twitchy

Millions of veterans and their dependents use USAA as they are founded to serve military families. Unfortunately, it seems they are more worried about profits, laying off Americans by abusing the H1-B visa program and celebrating ... Diwali. 

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It seems that a company meant to help military families would want to employ Americans. 

Maybe more military members and their families should know how the business is being run. That may make people reconsider giving USAA their business. 

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It shouldn't be about their profits. It should be about helping American families.

It's very shocking.

It's all becoming clear.

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Clearly, they changed their focus and forgot their original mission.

Honestly, many American families will likely also feel this way. USAA should reconsider their business practices quickly. 

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DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS MILITARY VETERANS

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