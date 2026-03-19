USAA: Founded for Veterans, Profiting Billions While Laying Off Americans and Importing H-1B Labor

Millions of veterans and their dependents use USAA as they are founded to serve military families. Unfortunately, it seems they are more worried about profits, laying off Americans by abusing the H1-B visa program and celebrating ... Diwali.

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USAA. Founded by Army officers. Built to serve military families. Laid off almost 600 American employees in a single round while posting a record $7.9 billion profit. The Heritage Foundation flagged USAA for hiring H-1B workers through outsourcing firms like Tata and HCL.… https://t.co/rcnvxRTXdm — bitchuneedsoap (@bitchuneedsoap) March 19, 2026

It seems that a company meant to help military families would want to employ Americans.

USAA markets to a very trusting military population. Little do the military people know what has happened to USAA over the years. https://t.co/secHLunisv — Eric Schwalm (@Schwalm5132) March 19, 2026

I bank at USAA.



They should only have American employees. The entire brand is serving service members and our families.



This upsets me and makes me want to switch banks. Are there any banks that only hire Americans? @USAA https://t.co/cJCUc65z10 — GOUD Maragani (@goud4utah) March 19, 2026

Maybe more military members and their families should know how the business is being run. That may make people reconsider giving USAA their business.

@USAA @USAA_help If this is not turned around ASAP, I will make it my mission not just on X but at work (I'm a Retired USMC Vet, but work with Active Duty Marines every day) to bury this Company unless EVERY H-1B employee is replaced by an American. I'll give you 30 days until I… https://t.co/4JgQf2O8qN — WhiteWinger (@WaterChicken2) March 19, 2026

It shouldn't be about their profits. It should be about helping American families.

@USAA From the best insurance and banking a military officer could ask for to this!



You got greedy, opened it up to dam near anyone breathing, risk assessments went from insuring a military officer to a private in boot camp’s 2nd cousin. https://t.co/Me1lxt7ZwL — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) March 19, 2026

What kind of BS is this? Enough already. https://t.co/TTm2SrjCvn — theOGMama321 (@TheOGMama321) March 19, 2026

It's very shocking.

This is a disgrace. The quality of service has dropped dramatically over 20 years, and we know why. https://t.co/VBDTNNttKU — Silver Valley Morning Show (@svms92365) March 19, 2026

It's all becoming clear.

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This is a disgrace. The quality of service has dropped dramatically over 20 years, and we know why. https://t.co/VBDTNNttKU — Silver Valley Morning Show (@svms92365) March 19, 2026

Clearly, they changed their focus and forgot their original mission.

Unforgivable. started out great, great for decades, then sold out every single American veteran customer. eternally shameful https://t.co/0RXe70MsmN — USAVetDev (@DanVetDev) March 19, 2026

Hey @USAA we’re a 40 year family of faithful customer and we’re going home and car insurance shopping starting next week.



You sold the future of American citizens out to H1-B visa folks? You are dead to us. — Slinky (@Stenogabue) March 19, 2026

Honestly, many American families will likely also feel this way. USAA should reconsider their business practices quickly.

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