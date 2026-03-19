Pittsburgh Schools: Sorry Kids, No In-Person School—The NFL Needs Roads Clear for Their Draft Party

Philadelphia already has over 600 hours of Instructional time to make up from the COVID years (that will never happen) and now they are closing for another very important reason ... the NFL draft. Yes, really.

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Pittsburgh Public Schools will be closed for three days, and compel "asynchronous" remote learning, because of the NFL Draft.



Since the city will have a lot of visitors this will "ensure students can continue learning safely and effectively."



Unreal.https://t.co/SFL3VDw86D — David Zweig (@davidzweig) March 19, 2026

Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) will operate remotely from April 22 through April 24, as the city prepares to host the NFL Draft. In an email shared to school staff, Superintendent Wayne Walters said district schools will participate in remote learning to minimize disruptions and prioritize student learning. The NFL draft is expected to draw 500,000 to 700,000 visitors, according to regional officials. Officials also anticipate several road closures, heightened security, parking restrictions and traffic in and around Downtown.

PPS students will participate in asynchronous learning over the course of three days, meaning they will work independently, on their own schedule, based on assignments and instructions given by teachers. School staff will also work remotely and there will be limited access to school buildings and parking lots. “Our priority is maintaining continuity of learning while recognizing the extraordinary circumstances the city will experience during the NFL Draft,” Walters said in a news release. “Transitioning to asynchronous learning allows us to support students academically while helping families navigate the logistical challenges expected across the region.”

Maybe if your city can't handle school and hosting an event for the NFL, it should pass on the NFL event and focus on educating the kids. What a concept!

It truly makes no sense.

Parents literally throughout Philly right now, probably.

People should go to jail for this https://t.co/dphTU2DQ0T — Run more buses and trains (@headwaysmatter) March 19, 2026

Easy to take shots at the public schools here but this is as much on the city and the NFL as anyone. https://t.co/vJmCT7GPBa — Josh Cowen (@joshcowenMI) March 19, 2026

It's on the city, but the NFL isn't responsible for figuring out how to get kids to school.

Teachers unions continue to tell students school doesn’t matter.



Students continue to listen and believe them. https://t.co/pJ5bNYTR92 — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) March 19, 2026

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If you tell parents and students that attending school has no value, they will believe you. https://t.co/zAc96XUzMv — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) March 19, 2026

🚨Breaking:

The NFL Draft is apparently more important than literacy and numeracy.

Pittsburgh is shutting down schools while

3rd-grade reading proficiency drops to 44% and

math hits 41%.

Priorities! https://t.co/NI0sZWoPCw — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) March 19, 2026

Truly despicable.

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