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Pittsburgh Schools: Sorry Kids, No In-Person School—The NFL Needs Roads Clear for Their Draft Party

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Philadelphia already has over 600 hours of Instructional time to make up from the COVID years (that will never happen) and now they are closing for another very important reason ... the NFL draft. Yes, really.

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Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) will operate remotely from April 22 through April 24, as the city prepares to host the NFL Draft. 

In an email shared to school staff, Superintendent Wayne Walters said district schools will participate in remote learning to minimize disruptions and prioritize student learning. 

The NFL draft is expected to draw 500,000 to 700,000 visitors, according to regional officials. Officials also anticipate several road closures, heightened security, parking restrictions and traffic in and around Downtown.

PPS students will participate in asynchronous learning over the course of three days, meaning they will work independently, on their own schedule, based on assignments and instructions given by teachers. School staff will also work remotely and there will be limited access to school buildings and parking lots.

“Our priority is maintaining continuity of learning while recognizing the extraordinary circumstances the city will experience during the NFL Draft,” Walters said in a news release. “Transitioning to asynchronous learning allows us to support students academically while helping families navigate the logistical challenges expected across the region.”

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Maybe if your city can't handle school and hosting an event for the NFL, it should pass on the NFL event and focus on educating the kids. What a concept!

It truly makes no sense.

Parents literally throughout Philly right now, probably. 

It's on the city, but the NFL isn't responsible for figuring out how to get kids to school. 

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Truly despicable. 

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COVID-19 EDUCATION NFL PENNSYLVANIA

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