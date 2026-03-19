BAHAHAHAA! Check Out the Name Adam Kinzinger Gave the Documentary He Made About...
Elon Lives Rent-Free in Bernie's Head: Sanders Rants About Musk's Fortune Amid SAVE...
Lefties and Dems Come COMPLETELY Unglued Over John Fetterman's Vote for Sen. Mullin...
Funniest. President. EVER! Trump Makes Hilarious (If Awkward) Pearl Harbor Joke In the...
VIP
Make It Make SENSE: Iranian Television Aired THIS Tucker Carlson Segment As Pro-Iranian...
The Black Robed Regiment How Pastors Led the Fight for American Independence
HOOBOY: Jessica Tarlov Learns the HARD WAY You Don't Mess With Texas Trying...
Joe Scarborough's SAVE America Act Fit Was Hard to Watch
WOW: Newly Released CIA Docs Show the Biden Administration Declared WAR on Motherhood...
So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Om...
VIP
Judging From This Cover The Economist Is Trying to Sell Subscriptions to the...
Ric Grenell Posts the PERFECT 2-Word DIG at Dems Throwing Hissy Fit and...
Dogged House Dems Had Another Chance to Prove How Much They Oppose Deportations...
Megyn Kelly Ditches the Last Shred of Sanity We Hoped She Had Left...

NYC Flushes $3.5M Down the Toilet: 4 Years Later, Park Bathroom Still in the Pipes

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

New York, New York ... where they'll spend millions to build toilets for a park and it will take years to accomplish it. 

Advertisement

This bathroom is totally backed up.

An unassuming public comfort station that was billed as a “less expensive” and quicker-to-install option is still dangling in limbo — four years after the city approved the project.

The modular, $3.5 million restroom has been trapped in the procurement stage, leaving Upper Manhattan residents near Fort Washington Park in the lurch. 

“This bathroom has been in purgatory with design changes and legal reviews,” Merritt Birnbaum, president and CEO of the Riverside Park Conservancy, told The City.


The city Parks Department still estimates that the project will cost the same $3.5 million it was initially pitched as, but construction industry costs have climbed as much as 15% in the past six years, according to the report, published Monday.

Back in the days when Americans were proud to accomplish something.

Recommended

So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's not about being against public projects. It's about being against wasteful public projects.

The delays are the point.

More like a 'lack of progress' report.

That's the part that frustrates taxpayers.

How would they enrich donors if they did that though?

Advertisement

Red states can build things. There are just parts of America run by Democrats unable to build things.

Good point.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread)
Sam J.
Lefties and Dems Come COMPLETELY Unglued Over John Fetterman's Vote for Sen. Mullin and HERE Are the BEST
Sam J.
Funniest. President. EVER! Trump Makes Hilarious (If Awkward) Pearl Harbor Joke In the Oval
Grateful Calvin
Elon Lives Rent-Free in Bernie's Head: Sanders Rants About Musk's Fortune Amid SAVE America Act Fight
justmindy
HOOBOY: Jessica Tarlov Learns the HARD WAY You Don't Mess With Texas Trying to Cast Doubts on GOP There
Sam J.
WOW: Newly Released CIA Docs Show the Biden Administration Declared WAR on Motherhood (MUST-READ Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement